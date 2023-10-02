BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Brilliant Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wanna Personally Thank The Genius Who Designed Them

    Incredibly comfortable sleep headphones, a magical cold brew maker, and other things that'll make you say "thank you, oh wise ones."

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A Rubbermaid produce saver to help keep your berries and greens fresher for longer because there's nothing sadder than finding out the produce you swear you just bought is already wilting.

    A wilting strawberry stored in the original container and a much fresher-looking strawberry stored in the produce saver
    Natalie Brown / BuzzFeed / Via BuzzFeed

    The containers are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. They feature vents to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your produce fresher for longer.

    Promising review: "I bought my fruit on Friday and ordered this immediately because I’m so sick of throwing my fruit away if I don’t eat it in a few days. It’s been a WEEK now and my strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries (all in this one big container) are STILL FRESH! I’m going to start buying more fresh fruit now that I know it won’t be wasted and thrown away in a few days. Highly recommend this product if you’re like me and can’t eat a whole pineapple, strawberries, and other fruit fast!" —Sarah

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.99 (available in a variety of sizes and multipacks).

    Check out our full Rubbermaid produce saver food containers review for more info!

    2. Some gentle, but effective teeth-whitening pen that can give you quick results with just a minute of daily use. Reviewers say they don't cause sensitivity, and they have a pleasant mint flavor that'll make your mouth feel fresh and clean.

    Reviewer before and after showing the pen noticeably whitened their yellow teeth
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Hardly ever review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! 

    I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.

    3. An easy-to-use jewelry-cleaning pen that'll make your jewels sparkle and shine like the day they were born.

    Reviewer before and after image of a dulled ring made shiny again
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "If I could give this 10 stars I would! I'm a fanatic when it comes to keeping my jewelry clean, especially my wedding set. I tried this product on my diamonds, Swarovski crystals, and Brighton jewelry, and the results are nothing less than amazing! This restored one of my Swarovski rings that I had not worn in years due to the cloudy color to a sparkling brilliance just like the first day I bought it! I cannot recommend this product enough! I just ordered additional wands so I don't run out! Home run, Amazon!" —Kristina B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.38 (also available in multipacks).

    Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the jewelry-cleaning pen to learn more about why we love it.

    4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!

    Reviewer using it to clear up hard water stains in tub
    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their stovetop
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.

    Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    5. Some flat, wireless sleep headphones because trying to sleep with regular earbuds in is all fun and games until you roll over on your side. With these, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, block out external sound, and sleep much more comfortably than with tiny pieces of plastic pressing into your ears and tumbling out every time you change positions.

    A model sleeping with the headphone band around her ears
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve used these almost every day of quarantine to drown out the sound of upstairs neighbors. I wouldn’t compare the sound quality to other brands but the design is perfect for sleeping, exercise, cleaning, and everyday wear." —Demi Boyd

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in a variety of colors).

    6. A eucalyptus lavender pouch perfect for making your average shower or tub feel like a high-end spa. The steam releases natural oils that can help clear respiratory passageways and sinuses while helping relax the mind and body.

    A small satchel of lavender and eucalyptus hanging from a bath handle
    Eucalyptus Blooms/Etsy

    Eucalyptus Blooms is a North Carolina-based, woman-owned business that specializes in eucalyptus bunches designed to freshen up your home.

    Learn more about eucalyptus and sinuses at Cleveland Clinic.

    Promising review: "These smell AMAZING, and they're such a perfect size for the shower. I used to have big bundles of eucalyptus, but they always took up so much space. These are perfectly sized and the blend of Eucalyptus and Lavender is HEAVENLY." —Maggie

    Get a set of three from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $11.51+ (available in three or five pouches; this shop also offers free shipping!).

    7. Some shampoo bars — they'll make your shower feel much less cluttered while cutting down on your single-use bottles.

    Six different shampoo bars
    The Earthling Co.

    The Earthling Co. is a sustainable lifestyle brand and small business that aims to offer affordable, plastic-free alternatives to everyday products. They are also part of 1% for the Planet, an org that supports all sorts of nonprofits, and their contributions have so far gone to WIRES (Australian Wildfire Relief), Carbonfund.org, One Tree Planted (Tree Planting), Black Lives Matter, Black Visions Collective the Audre Lorde Organization, and Earth Force.

    Promising review: "No lie, I've been recommending this bar to people since the day after I used it. I was water only for months, but it just wasn't working out, so I decided to switch to a sulfate-free shampoo bar. Someone recommended the Earthling Co. to me, which was the best suggestion! After the first wash, my hair was SO clean. I had people complimenting my hair! I don't even need to use it every shower because of how clean it makes my hair. It lathers so easily and the quality of the bar makes it last a while. I also haven't used conditioner because it makes my hair so soft as well! I'm actually about to buy another. I highly recommend this product to those looking for a plastic-free shampoo — it's my favorite shampoo I've used!" —Erin D.

    Get it from The Earthling Co. for $15.99 (available in seven scents; Shop Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Amazon Pay available).

    8. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that can help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.

    Reviewer photo of square acne patch that is filled with pimple discharge
    Reviewer photo of cheeks with dark red acne scars and breakouts
    Same reviewer's cheeks, which are now a more even skin tone and free of almost all breakouts
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin, either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter

    Get it from Amazon for $8.49.

    9. A pack of matatabi chew sticks — they're an all natural alternative to catnip for anyone who has spent way too much money on catnip toys that do little to impress your feline friend. Cats seem to really love this stuff, and it can also help maintain clean teeth!

    cat chewing on the stick
    MeowyJanes / Etsy

    Meowy Janes is a small business based in New Egypt, New Jersey that specializes in catnip and catnip alternatives. Matatabi is a plant is native to the mountains Japan and China, and is more popular than catnip in East Asia!

    Promising review: "The second I put a stick down our kitty was obsessed! Our cat loves 'chewing' so these are a great fit for him. All natural, great packaging, and quick shipping! Thank you." —kr323

    Get it from Amazon for $11.21 or Meowy Janes on Etsy for $11.85.

    10. A foot file and callus remover that might make your feet feel like they were completely reborn.

    Reviewer photo showing before-and-after photos of their dry, cracked heel looking shiny and smooth after using Colossal foot rasp
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "To say the least, I was pretty apprehensive about using what is advertised as a 'Colossal Foot Rasp.' Pretty terrifying labeling if you ask me. But HOLY CRAP this thing works. I had to do a before and after shot. It looks Photoshopped but it absolutely is not!" —DRK LI

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    11. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Just add up to 6 tablespoons of your go-to coffee beans into the filter, fill it with water, and leave it in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Then, remove the filter from the pitcher and — BAM — you've got some delicious coffee.

    Promising review: "This was my first cold brewing experience, but this product made it easy! Just put your coffee in the filter, fill it with water, and forget it in the fridge for a day! Plus, I love that everything comes apart easily and can be put in the dishwasher." —shackelforrd

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).

    12. A FURemover squeegee broom that reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it. I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in multiple styles, sizes, and in different sets; replacement pieces also available).

    13. set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster, especially when you're already running late.

    shoes with brown self-tying shoelaces
    Amazon

    Hello, these have over 59,500 5-star ratings. That's a lot of happy feet!

    Promising review: "In 10 years, this is only my second review. These have blown me away to the point that I had to share an unexpected benefit. After getting a new pair of boots, I was having issues with the ease of getting my feet in/out without drastically adjusting the entire boot's lace tension each time. The Lock Laces looked like they could save me some time, if not saving time to adjust the tension, at least saving time on tying. Well the results are better than I imagined. I can easily squeeze my feet in/out when needed, and I never have to adjust the tightness. The Lock Laces are stretchy enough to both hold my feet snugly, AND have enough stretch to allow my feet out when I try to get them off. Another added benefit is that they make walking and simply wearing my boots more comfortable." —John C

    Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    14. A borderline magical Muslin Comfort blanket – it's ultra breathable and temperature regulating so you can snuggle up without waking up at 3 a.m. in a pool of your own sweat. Plus, it's oversized, so you and your blanket-hogging partner (or dog) can stop fighting each other for coverage every dang night. Even skeptical reviewers are impressed by how this has changed the way they sleep.

    the blanket in black on a bed
    Two people snuggling under the blanket in grey
    Muslin Comfort

    Muslin Comfort is a woman-owned small business based in California that was born after owner Shyla realized she couldn't find an adult-sized blanket made from the same breathable muslin as her son's baby blanket. Now you — an adult — can quite literally sleep like a baby!

    Promising review: "Oh my gosh... I love this blanket so much. It is exactly what I was looking to add to our bed. My partner and I are warm sleepers, so a duvet cover always felt like too much. This is the perfect weight for all seasons. I'm so happy with how it feels, looks, and lays on the bed. Amazing product." —Margaret E.

    Get this blanket from Muslin Comfort for $199.99+ (available in four sizes and a variety of colors).

    15. A garbage disposal cleaner that requires basically zero effort from you while it rids your sink of that foul smell you thought would never go away. Plus, it's fun to watch as it bubbles and fizzes its way through the grease and grime.

    youtube.com

    Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness-free.

    Promising review: "Works like a charm! These are pretty cool! I was a little skeptical but I followed the easy-to-use directions and it worked just like the product said it would. Foamed up and cleaned the drain!! Smell removed!!" —Jennifer K

    Get two packs of four from Amazon for $9.88 (also available in larger pack sizes).

    16. A Levo II so you can easily make herbal infusions in your own kitchen! Create everything from deliciously infused honey, butter, and oil, to salad dressings, scented candles, and even ~edibles~ without any professional skills using this super cool gadget.

    The LEVO II
    Levo Oil

    All you have to do is fill the herb pod, set your dry or activation cycle, add oil or butter, set your infuse cycle, dispense, and enjoy!

    Promising review: "Although it was a little over a month wait for my Levo II to come in, it has been one of the best kitchen appliances I have ever purchased. Speedy infusions & tasty creations. I will always brag on how much I love my Levo and continue to recommend it to my friends & family members for years to come ❤️ Thank you Levo!" —Peyton M.

    Get it from Levo Oil for $299.99+ (available in five colors).

    17. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets — try this before giving up on your machine altogether. If your dishes are coming out of the wash still dirty, or you're noticing an unpleasant odor, these might be all you need to fix the problem!

    amazon.com

    These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

    Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some build up and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune

    Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    18. A sunrise simulation alarm clock so you can start your day calmly rather than with a jarring iPhone alarm. This beautiful device mimics natural light and gradually gets brighter over a half hour so you can ease into the morning.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I get up really early for work and forcing my body to accept that it's time to wake up when it's still pitch black outside has always been a struggle for me. I've been using this alarm clock for the last two weeks and it's made such a huge difference in my mornings. I set it for gradual brightness with bird sounds and no longer feel like my sleep is interrupted. It feels like I'm naturally waking up to sun coming through my window. I didn't expect a little alarm clock could change my mood so much." —Evelini

    Get it from Amazon for $31.89+ (available in two colors).

    19. A rechargeable personal blender great for busy people or anyone with limited storage space. Just dump in your favorite ingredients, press the blend button, and enjoy.

    amazon.com

    This blender comes with an ice cube tray and a funnel, plus you can remove the base to turn the blender itself into a drinking cup.

    Promising review: "As a very busy college student, I find it's hard to eat healthy. Between my limited dining hall options and my busy schedule, I needed a way to both eat my veggies and get to class on time. ENTER: this amazing blender bottle. BEST purchase my limited paycheck was ever used on. Fill 'er up with wilted salad bar spinach, crappy orange juice, a grainy apple, some ice, and BOOM...a shake is born. No need to head back to my dorm to plug it into a wall-socket base like most blenders. To my amazed friends, I am now the wizard of smoothies. They all want one now!" —Adrianna Simmons

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in five colors).

    20. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles!

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.

    Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a pack of four).

    21. A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray to remove those stains you thought you'd never be able to get rid of.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I was a little skeptical because I have some carpet stains I’ve let sit for a while because I didn’t have any cleaner at the time of the accident. The accidents have included coffee spills and poorly cleaned cat barf stains. I ordered this because I didn’t want to spend the money on a carpet cleaning service plus you have to be out of your house too long. This stuff was INCREDIBLE. You just spray a concentrated amount and then scrub the stain away. It worked in every single stain I had and was super quick and easy. 100% recommend if you need a good spot cleaner!" —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two sizes and multipacks).

    22. A laundry hamper that hangs on the door so you can finally keep the floor clear of dirty towels, clothes, and laundry baskets that just take up even more of your already-limited floor space.

    The hamper hung over a door
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Very convenient. I'd been looking for new laundry baskets to keep in my bathroom so my family didn't just throw clothes into a pile on the floor. There isn't a lot of floor space in there, so I was looking for a tall narrow basket and found these. They are great. I put one on the back of the door and one hanging from a towel rack and labeled one for light colors and, without even asking, my family has been putting their clothes in the correct bin, and I just need to unzip and let the clothes fall into the laundry basket and they are ready to go into the wash. I really like them." —D. Jelte

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four colors and packs of two).

    23. A set of three drill brush attachments capable of making your surfaces look brand-new — without any scrubbing on your part! Just attach the brush head to your drill, turn it on, and watch all of that grime disappear so fast and easily, you'll think it's magic.

    one of the brushes attached to a drill next to a shower pane with half still fogged up and the other super clear
    the brush attached to a drill
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Need a drill? Here's one!

    Promising review: "I bought the yellow and use it regularly for cleaning shower tile, removing hard-water stains from glass (with Lime-A-Way) and even for my oven top. For the price you can't beat it. They are good quality and the different sizes are convenient for different jobs. Gonna get a red set next for the tougher jobs!" —Emir D Hayric

    Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in six colors and five bristle stiffnesses).

    24. Some washing machine cleaning tablets you just have to run through a cycle to clean your machine and keep your clothes smelling fresh.