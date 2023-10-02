29 Brilliant Products That Work So Well, You’ll Wanna Personally Thank The Genius Who Designed Them

1. A Rubbermaid produce saver to help keep your berries and greens fresher for longer because there's nothing sadder than finding out the produce you swear you just bought is already wilting.
The containers are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. They feature vents to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your produce fresher for longer.
Promising review: "I bought my fruit on Friday and ordered this immediately because I’m so sick of throwing my fruit away if I don’t eat it in a few days. It’s been a WEEK now and my strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries (all in this one big container) are STILL FRESH! I’m going to start buying more fresh fruit now that I know it won’t be wasted and thrown away in a few days. Highly recommend this product if you’re like me and can’t eat a whole pineapple, strawberries, and other fruit fast!" —Sarah
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.99 (available in a variety of sizes and multipacks).
2. Some gentle, but effective teeth-whitening pen that can give you quick results with just a minute of daily use. Reviewers say they don't cause sensitivity, and they have a pleasant mint flavor that'll make your mouth feel fresh and clean.
Promising review: "Hardly ever review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical!
I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
3. An easy-to-use jewelry-cleaning pen that'll make your jewels sparkle and shine like the day they were born.
4. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5. Some flat, wireless sleep headphones because trying to sleep with regular earbuds in is all fun and games until you roll over on your side. With these, you can stream audio via Bluetooth, block out external sound, and sleep much more comfortably than with tiny pieces of plastic pressing into your ears and tumbling out every time you change positions.
6. A eucalyptus lavender pouch perfect for making your average shower or tub feel like a high-end spa. The steam releases natural oils that can help clear respiratory passageways and sinuses while helping relax the mind and body.
7. Some shampoo bars — they'll make your shower feel much less cluttered while cutting down on your single-use bottles.
8. Some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that can help reduce acne overnight by drawing out pus trapped under the skin. You can even see all of the gunk these patches pull out, so you know they're working.
Promising review: "These are incredible! I was totally skeptical about acne patches in general. I ordered a few different brands, and these by Avarelle are by far the superior choice! They are super thin and nearly invisible. The patches create a super tight seal that doesn't budge even during sleep — they don't peel off easy, but they don't harm sensitive skin, either. AND THEY WORK! It's amazing to see all the gunk these things suck out. Totally reduces acne overnight or, at the very least, reduces pimples to barely perceptible! Would recommend!" —Amanda Dexter
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
9. A pack of matatabi chew sticks — they're an all natural alternative to catnip for anyone who has spent way too much money on catnip toys that do little to impress your feline friend. Cats seem to really love this stuff, and it can also help maintain clean teeth!
11. A Takeya cold brew maker so you can stop overpaying for your fave daily beverage. This awesome device features an airtight lid and stainless-steel filter to keep coffee fresh for up to two weeks!
12. A FURemover squeegee broom that reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
13. A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster, especially when you're already running late.
Hello, these have over 59,500 5-star ratings. That's a lot of happy feet!
Promising review: "In 10 years, this is only my second review. These have blown me away to the point that I had to share an unexpected benefit. After getting a new pair of boots, I was having issues with the ease of getting my feet in/out without drastically adjusting the entire boot's lace tension each time. The Lock Laces looked like they could save me some time, if not saving time to adjust the tension, at least saving time on tying. Well the results are better than I imagined. I can easily squeeze my feet in/out when needed, and I never have to adjust the tightness. The Lock Laces are stretchy enough to both hold my feet snugly, AND have enough stretch to allow my feet out when I try to get them off. Another added benefit is that they make walking and simply wearing my boots more comfortable." —John C
Get them from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
14. A borderline magical Muslin Comfort blanket – it's ultra breathable and temperature regulating so you can snuggle up without waking up at 3 a.m. in a pool of your own sweat. Plus, it's oversized, so you and your blanket-hogging partner (or dog) can stop fighting each other for coverage every dang night. Even skeptical reviewers are impressed by how this has changed the way they sleep.
Muslin Comfort is a woman-owned small business based in California that was born after owner Shyla realized she couldn't find an adult-sized blanket made from the same breathable muslin as her son's baby blanket. Now you — an adult — can quite literally sleep like a baby!
Promising review: "Oh my gosh... I love this blanket so much. It is exactly what I was looking to add to our bed. My partner and I are warm sleepers, so a duvet cover always felt like too much. This is the perfect weight for all seasons. I'm so happy with how it feels, looks, and lays on the bed. Amazing product." —Margaret E.
Get this blanket from Muslin Comfort for $199.99+ (available in four sizes and a variety of colors).
15. A garbage disposal cleaner that requires basically zero effort from you while it rids your sink of that foul smell you thought would never go away. Plus, it's fun to watch as it bubbles and fizzes its way through the grease and grime.
16. A Levo II so you can easily make herbal infusions in your own kitchen! Create everything from deliciously infused honey, butter, and oil, to salad dressings, scented candles, and even ~edibles~ without any professional skills using this super cool gadget.
17. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets — try this before giving up on your machine altogether. If your dishes are coming out of the wash still dirty, or you're noticing an unpleasant odor, these might be all you need to fix the problem!
18. A sunrise simulation alarm clock so you can start your day calmly rather than with a jarring iPhone alarm. This beautiful device mimics natural light and gradually gets brighter over a half hour so you can ease into the morning.
19. A rechargeable personal blender great for busy people or anyone with limited storage space. Just dump in your favorite ingredients, press the blend button, and enjoy.
20. A set of Wad-Free pads brilliantly designed to help prevent your sheets from getting all tangled, twisted, and balled up every time you wash them. It'll also help them dry faster with fewer wrinkles!
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.
Promising review: "THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw a TikTok about these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99 (also available as a pack of four).
21. A fast-acting carpet spot-removing spray to remove those stains you thought you'd never be able to get rid of.
22. A laundry hamper that hangs on the door so you can finally keep the floor clear of dirty towels, clothes, and laundry baskets that just take up even more of your already-limited floor space.
23. A set of three drill brush attachments capable of making your surfaces look brand-new — without any scrubbing on your part! Just attach the brush head to your drill, turn it on, and watch all of that grime disappear so fast and easily, you'll think it's magic.
Promising review: "I bought the yellow and use it regularly for cleaning shower tile, removing hard-water stains from glass (with Lime-A-Way) and even for my oven top. For the price you can't beat it. They are good quality and the different sizes are convenient for different jobs. Gonna get a red set next for the tougher jobs!" —Emir D Hayric
Get the set of three from Amazon for $18.95+ (available in six colors and five bristle stiffnesses).