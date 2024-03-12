A Magnetic Towel, Plus 30 Other Clever Products That’ll Make You Say “Huh, That’s A Smart Idea”

1. A magnetic towel that snaps onto pretty much everything, like exercise equipment, refrigerators, laundry machines, grills, and any other magnetic surfaces. If your towels are always falling onto the dirty floor, you'll love how much more secure these are!
It also comes with a clip if you wanna attach it to your bag or belt while hiking or camping!
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
2. Some bed sheet tags to take the frustrating guesswork out of making the bed and storing your sheets. Simply snap these labels onto the bottom-right corner of your bed sheets — they can even stay on in the laundry!
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-size sheets." —ESimms5555
Get two labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $6.47 (available in five styles).
3. And an ergonomic mattress lifter — it'll make tucking sheets underneath your heavy mattress a breeze! Simply insert it between your mattress and box spring to make the whole process way easier on your back.
Promising review: "We have a Tempur-Pedic king size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item and seeing it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy I thought I would give it a try. Well I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well made, light weight and tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71-years-old with arthritis in both hands and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done.❤️!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
4. A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo so you can easily wash your rings and bracelets every time you wash your hands! The full-size jewelry cleaner can be used as a nourishing hand soap, and the included brush offers a deep clean for when you want your precious metals and jewels to look brand new again!
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
This kit includes the Radiance wash solution and a cleaning brush, both of which are Oprah's favorite way to clean her jewelry!
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Get it from Amazon for $56.
5. A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster and spend less time hunched over — something your back *and* your busy schedule will thank you for.
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied (and it also helps distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.
Promising review: "Obsessed with these laces. Bought these after two years of frustration with the round laces on my Keen hiking shoes. I had never had laces come undone so easily after tying or double knotting. Since I had paid so much for the shoes, I searched for new laces and these no-tie ones came up. Amazing. I can now slip the shoes on and walk or hike without worrying about tripping. They make my shoe fit better too by being perfectly snug." —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
6. Genius "No Splash" nail clippers designed to catch the nail clippings instead of letting them fly every which way (except for *into* the trash can). Now you can avoid having to go on a scavenger hunt for sharp pieces of nail every time you wanna give yours a quick trim.
Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine
Get them from Amazon for $13.59.
7. A WD-40 pen so you can apply the classic formula with *way* more precision and ease. ~Squeaky hinges, corrosion, and rust hate this one simple trick!~
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. I keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A wall-mounted retractable clothes rack perfect for small spaces that could use an extra spot to store or dry clothing. Each rack can hold up to 60 pounds, and when you aren't using it, it folds right back up and out of the way!
Promising review: "I bought one for my small laundry room/closet off of my kitchen and ended up buying a second one because it saves so much space — either for hanging clothes that are dry or drying clothes on a line. I pretty much use the second one in front of a window in this closet and close it when not in use so it doesn't cut the light from the window." —SKB
Get a rack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A "Cup Claw" — you'll never have to struggle to remove, insert, or adjust the padding from sports bras and bikinis ever again! This thing makes an often frustrating task much easier!
Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A mascara remover designed to tackle strong waterproof formulas you might struggle to lift away otherwise. All you have to do is apply it to your lashes like mascara, and remove the liquid with cotton a few minutes later — it's super speedy and easy!
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
11. A kids art frame that secretly stores up to 100 pieces of art so you can use it to both display your little one's most recent masterpiece *and* store all the other drawings they've been cranking out steadily since they've been old enough to hold a crayon.
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid, or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 15 colors).