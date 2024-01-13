31 Products That’ll Make You Say “Huh, That’s A Smart Idea”

1. A magnetic towel that snaps onto pretty much everything, like exercise equipment, refrigerators, laundry machines, grills, and any other magnetic surfaces. If your towels are always falling onto the dirty floor, you'll love how much more secure these are!
It also comes with a clip if you wanna attach it to your bag or belt while hiking or camping!
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in three colors).
2. Some bed sheet tags to take the frustrating guesswork out of making the bed and storing your sheets. Simply snap these labels onto the bottom-right corner of your bed sheets — they can even stay on in the laundry!
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California.
These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.
Promising review: "They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-size sheets." —ESimms5555
Get two labels from Bed Corner Labels on Etsy for $7.19 (available in larger sets and in 10 styles).
3. And an ergonomic mattress lifter — it'll make tucking sheets underneath your heavy mattress a breeze! Simply insert it between your mattress and box spring to make the whole process way easier on your back.
Promising review: "We have a Tempur-Pedic king size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item and seeing it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy I thought I would give it a try. Well I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well made, light weight and tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71-years-old with arthritis in both hands and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done.❤️!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $26.95.
4. A plant-based jewelry cleaner and brush duo so you can easily wash your rings and bracelets every time you wash your hands! The full-size jewelry cleaner can be used as a nourishing hand soap, and the included brush offers a deep clean for when you want your precious metals and jewels to look brand new again!
Shinery is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands.
This kit includes the Radiance wash solution and a cleaning brush, both of which are Oprah's favorite way to clean her jewelry!
Promising review: "I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." —Chris Voelker
Get it from Amazon for $56.
5. A set of self-tying shoelaces that'll turn your favorite pair of shoes into slip-ons so you can get out the door faster and spend less time hunched over — something your back *and* your busy schedule will thank you for.
A lot of runners and athletes also swear by these for training and races, since it's a guarantee their shoes won't come untied (and it also helps distribute the tension through the entire top of your foot, preventing localized injuries for longer runs!). You can also adjust the tension easily if your feet are more swollen on a particular day.
Promising review: "Obsessed with these laces. Bought these after two years of frustration with the round laces on my Keen hiking shoes. I had never had laces come undone so easily after tying or double knotting. Since I had paid so much for the shoes, I searched for new laces and these no-tie ones came up. Amazing. I can now slip the shoes on and walk or hike without worrying about tripping. They make my shoe fit better too by being perfectly snug." —Sandra
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).
6. Genius "No Splash" nail clippers designed to catch the nail clippings instead of letting them fly every which way (except for *into* the trash can). Now you can avoid having to go on a scavenger hunt for sharp pieces of nail every time you wanna give yours a quick trim.
Promising review: "Best nail clipper I've ever owned. All my life I've had stainless-steel nail clippers that slip from my fingers whenever I have to cut my nails, which bends the nail and adds pressure onto my nail bed. With these clippers, the groove lets my thumb sit comfortably. It cuts very well, and there's no need to put too much pressure when cutting a tough nail. The nail catcher is a good bonus. It prevents your nail debris from flying all over the place so you don't need to hover over the trash can. I use the built-in nail file to shape those sharp edges and it does the job very well. It eliminates the use of switching over to an individual nail file. I also like the little case that it comes in. It keeps me from losing my nail clippers." —Jasmine
Get them from Amazon for $13.59.
7. A WD-40 pen so you can apply the classic formula with *way* more precision and ease. ~Squeaky hinges, corrosion, and rust hate this one simple trick!~
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use it for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, I have cleaned Sharpie off wood and walls and of course to stop squeaky doors. These small direct point application pens are great. I keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and in the house tool box." —BBP623
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99.
8. A wall-mounted retractable clothes rack perfect for small spaces that could use an extra spot to store or dry clothing. Each rack can hold up to 60 pounds, and when you aren't using it, it folds right back up and out of the way!
Promising review: "I bought one for my small laundry room/closet off of my kitchen and ended up buying a second one because it saves so much space — either for hanging clothes that are dry or drying clothes on a line. I pretty much use the second one in front of a window in this closet and close it when not in use so it doesn't cut the light from the window." —SKB
Get a rack from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in five colors).
9. A "Cup Claw" — you'll never have to struggle to remove, insert, or adjust the padding from sports bras and bikinis ever again! This thing makes an often frustrating task much easier!
Cup Claw is a family-owned small business specializing in fashion tools.
Promising review: "After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life. If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." —Wesley I.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
10. A mascara remover designed to tackle strong waterproof formulas you might struggle to lift away otherwise. All you have to do is apply it to your lashes like mascara, and remove the liquid with cotton a few minutes later — it's super speedy and easy!
Promising review: "I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!" —Chrisy
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
11. A kids art frame that secretly stores up to 100 pieces of art so you can use it to both display your little one's most recent masterpiece *and* store all the other drawings they've been cranking out steadily since they've been old enough to hold a crayon.
Check out a TikTok of the art frames in action.
Promising review: "Wish I'd known about these with my first kid, or my second. Now I'm on my third and our kitchen was littered with art projects. These were a great solution to clear out the clutter and make my kitchen look less like a kindergarten classroom. The frames store A LOT of art in them and each kid has their own frame and can decide which picture to put on display. Magnetic case makes it easy to open but stays shut when it's supposed to." —probooks627
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in 14 colors).
12. A car seat gap filler so you can stop struggling to dig for your phone, keys, or anything else that tends to fall into the dreaded black hole between the seats.
Drop Stop is a small business that specializes in car accessories.
Promising review: "I just don’t understand why I didn’t buy this sooner. It’s one of those things that you’re not really sure why you need it but once you have it, you can’t live without. It saved my poor arm from having to dig my keys, cellphone, pens, french fries, hair ties, you-name-it from between the seat gap. Seriously, it’s awesome." —Sara G-M.
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
13. A shoe stretch spray to soften and expand footwear, gloves, and other things that might be just a littttttle too small for your uses. This stuff works magic on everything from leather and suede to canvas, synthetics, linen, nubuck, and patent leather!
My colleague Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for more deets!
Promising review: "It deserves 100 stars. I wish I found it years ago. This product is slightly life-changing, and I'm not kidding!! I can't tell you who the years when I've had to abandon the shoe for a rubbing in the wrong spot or it being really close to fitting but just something not quite right. I got a really great deal on an expensive pair of sandals; they were gorgeous yet a tiny bit tight and the leather was firm. I was about to send them back, but loved them so much I thought maybe there was a product? It perfectly softened and stretched the sandals. I've since used for a few different pairs of shoes with fabulous results. Best purchase!!! Nothing better than comfortable shoes!!!" —Clm75
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A reusable pet hair remover for anyone who can never seem to get all of their pet's fur off of their clothes and furniture. Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF. Then simply dump out and reuse — no more annoying sticky papers like other lint rollers!
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
15. And a customizable litter box splash guard in case you're tired of the walls and floor around your kitty's potty winding up covered in grossness. See the photo below for someone who brilliantly used it with their indoor doggie lawn too!
16. An DeskCycle so you can squeeze in a workout despite being stuck at your desk all day long.
Promising review: "Pleasantly surprised with this DeskCycle! I wasn't sure how well an under-the-desk cycling device could work, but I get back and hip issues when I sit still for too long, and I don't always exercise daily the way I'd like to. I've been using it for a couple of weeks, and I am really happy with it. It's very quiet, and it cycles very smoothly. Even using the cycle at the lowest of eight resistance settings for a total of about an hour a day, I am noticing my legs getting stronger. I am definitely less stiff after a day in front of my computer than when I sat still. I would recommend this product to anyone with a computer job who needs a little more movement in their lives." —Tamara
Get it from Amazon for $149.99+ (available in four colors).
17. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit here to simplify your meal prepping! Forget chopping your veggies one by one and having to clean a cutting board when you can just toss 'em in this device. And when you're done, just pop out the interchangeable blades and throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and three colors).
18. A Goody Hair Spin Pin capable of doing the work of 20 bobby pins for an impressive and easy-to-achieve all-day hold!
Simply gather your hair into a ponytail, twist your hair into a tight bun and tuck in the ends, then spin one pin from the top and the other from the base.
Promising review: "I must confess I am obsessed with these. I discovered spin pins this summer. I love them!! I have medium-thickness hair, and these work well for me. They are so simple to use and keep my hair up all day!! I own several pair." —kc in va
Get a set of three from Amazon for $6.89+ (available in two styles).