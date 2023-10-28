47 Things To Buy If You're Tired Of Being Surrounded By Mess

1. A jar of The Pink Stuff, which is beloved by the Internet for being great at easily removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in three sizes and multipacks).
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to bubble and fizz through the odor-causing grime all on its own, while you just stand back and wish you'd gotten it sooner.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
3. A pet hair remover if you can never seem to get all of your pet's fur off of your clothes and furniture. This thing has over 115,000 5-star reviews for a reason! Just roll it over your fuzz-covered item of choice, and watch it lift the fur RIGHT OFF.
Promising review: "If I could give this product 6 stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." —Morgan Willis
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
4. And a dual-head undercoat rake brush that seems to magically yet gently and smoothly remove mats and help you deal with your furry friends' shedding — especially if your pets have thick, long fur that you struggle to keep up with.
Promising review: "Game changer! I can't believe I went so long without this dog brush. I own a German 'shedder' and if you own one too, you know the hair struggle is real. It's like living in a never-ending snow globe of fur. I've tried other brushes that promise the moon but do nothing more than waste money. Not this one! It's like a magic wand for dog hair. With each swipe, it's like I'm peeling away a layer of fluffy clouds.
It's not one of those brushes that cling onto the fur for dear life. Cleaning it is a breeze. Just a quick shake and it's ready for action again. No more wrestling with tangled fur. If you've got a German shepherd in your life, this dog brush is a blessing. It simplifies life, keeps the fur at bay, and turns grooming into a tail-wagging good time. Your couch, bed, and rugs will thank you!" —Elaine
Get it on Amazon for $15.77+ (available in four colors).
5. *And* a FURemover squeegee broom reviewers say attracts hair like a magnet. All that fur and fuzz hiding deep in your carpet is no match for this thing, and while pet hair is the focus, it'll do an impressive job cleaning up water, dirt, and dust too.
Check this out in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I really didn’t expect this to work. We’ve had short-haired cats for years and I had a rubber upholstery brush that never seemed to do anything. Well, we recently got a dog — a black Great Pyrenees mix. There is fur everywhere. Our downstairs is all hard flooring with area rugs and I hate lugging my Shark vacuum every couple of days but just daily sweeping with a regular broom wasn’t cutting it.
I decided to take a chance on this broom and I am so happy I did. It takes some elbow grease but it gets the fur off the area rug in my living room... Not only is it great for getting the fur off rugs, but it’s also even better on the hard floors. My regular broom catches some of the hair (which I then have to clean off by hand) but much of it just swirls away in the breeze the sweeping creates. This broom actually collects even the tiny stray hairs and deposits them in the dust pile without me having to get my hands dirty (literally)." —Sarah R.
Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that makes it easy to keep your tub and shower nice and shiny. All you have to do is spray, let it sit, and rinse — and it'll clean and prevent scummy buildup all on its own. No scrubbing or wiping required — hooray!
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I had tried the Dawn dish soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and had even used toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet & Forget spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets because the thing that washes your dishes needs to be cleaned sometimes too. Not to worry though, you won't ~actually~ be the one cleaning it! Just pop one of these tabs in, run it through a cycle, and that's it. Now your dishes'll come out sparkling and any odor emanating from your machine will be long gone!
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.
Promising review: "Works extremely well. We haven't done any cleaning on our dishwasher in five years, and the sliding dish trays were tough to pull out or push in, there was detergent build up all over the inside, and there was a milky film on all our cups. I bought Affresh, ran the dishwasher with two tablets while it was empty, and the difference was astounding. There was still some build up and I figured it would require another cycle, so I popped another two tablets in, ran the machine a second time, and now it looks and sounds brand new. No more film on the glasses, no more dirty dishes from clogged sprayers, no more odors, or build up around the door seals. I'm going to be buying Affresh from now on, and hopefully it will extend the life of my dishwasher." —Martoune
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $8.99.
8. A dishwasher magnet designed to solve any confusion surrounding the state of your household's dishes.
Promising review: "I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool, and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in four styles/colors).
9. A set of Keurig cleaning cups if your machine is getting grimy. Simply pop one of these cups into your Keurig just like you're making a normal cup of coffee. Then, all you have to do is brew one large cycle with the cleaner pod, and one or more with just water (depending on how dirty it is in there), and you're done! Before you go replacing the whole thing, give these a try first!
In the reviewer image above on the right, the first cup is after running the cleaning pod (GROSS!) and then the cup on the right is after three rinse cycles!
Promising review: "I give five stars!! These were really quick and clean... and easy!! So happy to have found these. My machine needed it badly. I use my Keurig every day and recently noticed how dirty the needle was getting and the coffee was starting to taste 'off.' Will definitely start a routine cleaning with these cups! Made a huge difference." —Reggie Gonzalez
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
10. A mold and mildew removal gel to banish those gross things we'd rather not think about. Just apply the gel, let it sit for six hours, and simply wipe away!
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more." —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.