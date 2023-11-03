30 Cheaper Alternatives To Pricey Products That Are *Just* As Great

1. A popular set of under $30 wireless Bluetooth earbuds with over 231,000 5-star ratings — many of which argue that they're an excellent alternative to AirPods since they're completely waterproof (you can wear them in the shower!) and come with a variety of different sized silicone earbuds so you can find the perfect fit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of playtime when you're on the go — it'll fully recharge the earbuds in less than two hours.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly vouches for these: "I was able to wear mine comfortably under my bucket hat while I slept on a very rocky bus ride from the Snæfellsnes Peninsula in Iceland. And while I was out exploring, the charging case easily fit in my coat pocket. I also use these on the reg in my everyday life to listen to Spotify and podcasts, and even talk on the phone. I have to charge them about once a week and always keep them in my coat pocket."
Promising review: "I bought these for the price and as a trial run on whether or not I could keep up with small wireless earbuds. I’ve had these for 6+ months now and they are pretty awesome for $25. Comes with a lot of different ear bud sizes, cancels noise well, the sounds is actually decent/better than I expected and I’ve accidentally thrown these into the washer and dryer and they still work the same. I was gifted AirPods and honestly find myself reaching for the Tozo buds more often because they’re so much more comfortable in my ears. Definitely will buy another pair if these die on me." —Liubhard
Get them from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara — it defines and separates lashes to give you the bold look you usually need ~falsies~ for. It's designed to last all day — without clumping, flaking, fading, or wearing! Plus, it's less than $5, making it a great alternative to more expensive mascaras like Too Faced Better Than Sex and Dior Diorshow.
Promising reviews: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Two Faced, you name it. I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." —Detti
"This product is fantastic; the best I've used in years! And the price can't be beat. It's [leagues] ahead of the well-known brand names that sell for five times as much and more! Just one or two coats gives me length and volume. With the gloppy other brands, I'd given up wearing makeup at all. I have sensitive blue eyes — and did I say I'm old, which adds another layer of sensitivity — and this mascara don't bother my eyes at all, no redness or irritability." —Antonia Albany
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
3. A pack of melamine sponges, which reviewers say are a great and more affordable alternative to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers if you're looking to effectively clean surfaces *without* using chemicals. Simply add water to these extra thick sponges and watch in amazement as the grime wipes away without leaving damage behind!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
4. A Simple Modern tumbler with double-wall insulation to keep your hot and cold bevvies at the perfect temp for hours, plus a leak-resistant straw lid to help you avoid any unfortunate accidents. If you've had your eye on the pricier Stanley cup, but don't wanna splurge, this makes for a great alternative. It also comes in a variety of super cute aesthetic colors!
Multiple reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw.
Get a closer look at it on TikTok.
Promising review: "Please do not run out to Tarjay and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable. I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" —Marie
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in 36 colors). Also available in a style without the handle!
5. And an even cheaper, vacuum-insulated Takeya water bottle capable of keeping drinks ice cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 *without* sweating, which is pretty dang impressive — especially for the price! If spending over $50 on a trendy 40-ounce Hydro Flask sounds like a drag, try this instead!
Bonus: You can still plaster it in stickers like so many do with their Hydro Flask!
Promising review: "I purchased this bottle to replace my 40-ounce Hydro Flask. I thought that no other bottle could replace it. Boy was I wrong! This bottle has kept my water cold for more than 24 hours. I love the fact it has a leakproof spout on it. My Hydro Flask had the straw and it didn’t even reach down to the bottom of the bottle. With this bottle I get every ounce of water I filled it with." —TraMychael Ross
Get it from Amazon for $21.21+ (available in four sizes and in seven colors).
6. Oversized square sunnies if you crave high-end style *without* high-end prices. These shades look ultra-fab for less than $15, *and* they include polarized lenses with UV 400 protection!
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20. Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 13 lens colors).
7. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment— it uses ceramides and collagen help magically bring your damaged hair back to life with all the body and silky softness you could possibly imagine! If you're looking for salon-worthy results for less than $10, don't sleep on this product that reviewers are comparing to Olaplex, which costs over *three* times more!
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.
Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" —BB
Get it from Amazon for $9.80+ (available in two sizes).
8. A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers reviewers have found to be similar to Lululemon's Align joggers. The fabric has four-way stretch to move *with* your body, and a stretchy elastic waistband to ensure ULTIMATE comfiness whether you're lounging, working out, or running errands!
Promising review: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned, and I plan to eventually buy every single color. I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings, but if they feel anything like these, then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style and that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit. I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" —Courtney
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 14 colors).
9. Long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint for anyone who wants a bold color that'll go on smooth and naturally stain your lips so they stay vibrant all day long — without feeling clumpy or sticky. A few reviewers even compared it to lipstick by Charlotte Tilbury, which costs wayyyy more than this amazing under $10 option.
Promising reviews: "This is velvet, full coverage without feeling like glue on your lips. It does transfer. The color is very pigmented so what you see is what you get. Honestly one of the best lip color products I've ever used. I put this above Charlotte Tilbury." —Lexi Lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 26 shades).
10. A LuckyZ lightweight canvas backpack if you want a cute daypack to carry your essentials *and* complement your outfit for school or upcoming travels, but don't wanna add to your already skyrocketing expenses by splurging on a Fjallraven Kanken backpack.
Reviewers report that their 13-inch and even 15-inch laptops could fit inside this bag!
Promising review: "I took this bag on a trip with me and I swore if it stayed intact I would write a review so here I am. This bag looks flimsy but it’s really durable. I put my 15-inch MacBook, books, chargers, etc. It was filled to the brim and there’s not a seam ripped off or anything. If you are looking for something similar to a Kanken at a lower price point this is a very good bag." —Nicky Miller
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in five colors).
11. Or a chic adjustable mini belted pack you can wear around your waist or shoulder when you need some on-the-go storage, but don't wanna lug a backpack or giant bag around. A lot of reviewers (and TikTokers) are comparing to the more expensive Lululemon fanny pack!
Here's what BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors."
Promising review: "TikTok told me this was similar to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $15.28 (available in 42 styles).
12. Cosrx pimple patches reviewers love just as much as the more expensive brands like Mighty Patch and Starface for their ability to absorb pimple-causing gunk out of your skin overnight without the picking or popping that can leave scars behind.
Here's why BuzzFeed shopping writer Haley Zovickian loves these:
"I have used these for years, and I literally buy them in bulk so that I'm never caught without them. I really can't sing the praises of these enough — they make my cystic acne heal faster, whether by sucking pus out of active breakouts or by curbing the beginning of pimples through keeping my hands the heck off them. I like to keep them on overnight, and they're clear and unobtrusive enough that I'll usually use them during the day when needed, too. Different sizes are included so you can customize to different blemish sizes, or simply use smaller patches during the daytime and larger ones at night, lol. This is the product I'm constantly raving to my friends about, and TL;DR: It's my desert island item. You cannot go wrong with these. Plus, they're super affordable for the amount you get, and especially for the benefit they provide."
Promising review: "I have been using these hydrocolloid patches for years now. They are MILES better than the overpriced Mighty Patches. Great price for the amount. I use these over my pimples or blackheads instead of makeup now, and the difference in healing time is actually astounding. They blur the appearance of the blemishes so you don’t need concealer, while drawing out all the nastiness and reduce inflammation. They are also great if you have anxiety and pick your skin like me. I will be purchasing these forever and ever :)" —Maya
Get a pack of four (96 pimple patches total) from Amazon for $13.
13. Or Peach Slices acne spot dots if you're looking for an even more budget-friendly option that still gets compared to trending brands like Mighty Patch. They'll be your BFF when a zit picks an unfortunate time to suddenly appear — simply place it over the pimple in question, and it'll suck the gunk out overnight, helping your skin look clearer the next day!
Peach Slices is part of Peach & Lily, a skincare brand founded by celebrity esthetician Alicia Yoon that specializes in toxin-free, vegan beauty products made with recyclable packaging. The company plants a tree with each order, and a portion of its proceeds have gone to to Restore NYC since 2016.
Check out a TikTok of the acne spot dots in action.
Promising reviews: "This brand is so affordable and works just the same as the more expensive brands. I go through them so quickly so this is a plus! I’m generally a picker at my zits, but if I can get to one of these dots in time I save my face a lot of irritation and pain." —Savannah Wilson
"So I have been using these for about a year now. I have tried Mighty Patch and a few others, none I feel really worked or worked as well. This product is MY GO-TO and I have turned so many others to it." —Melodie G
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $4.88 (also available in a 60-pack).