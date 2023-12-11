45 Of The Best Stocking Stuffers Under $15 You Can Get At The Last Minute

1. A mini Lodge cast iron skillet perfect for teeny-tiny meals that aren't worth dirtying big pans over. It's also great for little ones with an interest in cooking or baking!
Promising review: "This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it. But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" —CollierCatMan
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime Members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $7.57.
2. The Book with No Pictures — a groundbreaking children's book by The Office's own B.J. Novak that'll leave you and your little one crying with laughter every single time. 😂
The book is recommended for ages 5–8.
Promising review: "Our 4-year-old is always pestering us to 'let me see the pictures' of her books every night, making storytime drag on forever, so I thought this would be great to chill her out at bedtime. NOT! She laughs so hard she gets the hiccups and has tears rolling down her face by the time we're two thirds through the book! What a perfect idea!" —Straight Outta the Suburbs
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
3. FaceTory sheet masks — these soothing Korean sheet masks come in the CUTEST packaging, making them the ultimate gift for the beauty icon in your midst and on your list!
Promising review: "This is a holy grail sheet mask. It's got key ingredients to repair and calm skin (centella asiatica and aloe) and keep blemishes at bay (niacinamide, willow bark, ferment extract) while being gentle and ultra-moisturizing. I love to wash up and hop in bed or the tub with one of these on for up to 30 minutes. Then peel off and pat the serum in, maybe even pat in another treatment, and wake up to plump, hydrated, glowy skin! Tightens pores and makes makeup go on like a dream. These are SOAKED with serum (enough leftover to apply two to three more times). Love, Love, Love." —LVS
Get a pack of five from Amazon for $7.96 (available in 14 styles).
4. A pair of BPA-free, reusable glowing chopsticks so they can pretend they're dining in a galaxy far, far away...
Promising review: "I bought these for my dad for Christmas and let me tell you this was the best gift I think I’ve ever given him. These are so fun and definitely easy to use/clean. Would 100% recommend these." —Alyssa Cannon
Get the pack of two pairs from Amazon for $12.97 (available in two styles).
5. A pair of trendy heart sunglasses for stylish folks who love to give their outfits a fun retro touch.
Promising review: "I bought these for a vacation and I LOVE THEM!! I saw them on a TikTok and knew I needed them. They aren’t tight in my face, seem sturdy, and are super cute. I’m excited to wear these by a pool with a big floppy hat! The price was definitely right and they look just like the YSLs!" —Jessica Elliott
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 21 styles).
6. A Mr. Coffee mug warmer so their hot, life-giving coffee stays the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last — no matter how long it takes them to drink it!
Promising review: "It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased. The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large-bottomed coffee mug. It's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk." —Christin Fern
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. A Baby Yoda night-light that might just be the cutest thing ever.
Promising review: "So cute and I love that it turns on when it senses it is dark. Would also make a cute gift! Could be brighter, but it is perfect for what I was looking for and adds fun to my home." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
8. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza — an adorably illustrated card game for all ages that's quick to learn and incredibly fun and hilarious to play.
Here's how to play: You deal all the cards out to your two to four players, and everyone keeps their mini deck face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle of the table, saying one of the words "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone slaps their hand on the card in a pile as quickly as possible. The last person on the pile has to take the stack and add them to their cards, and whoever runs out of cards first wins!
Promising review: "Ridiculous in a good way! I was skeptical about how much I would enjoy this game being in my mid-30s. But it's a lot of fun! Easy to learn, easy to play, my 8-year-old has lots of fun with it. It's a great family game with the potential to be a late-night more adult-oriented event if you’re picking up what I'm throwing down. Cheers!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
9. A sloth daily planner and notepad that'll help them stay on task, but won't judge them for moving a lil' slowly.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma McAnaw loves this: "I have this myself and I love these little guys. They really do motivate me once I'm actually able to list things out! I'm easily overwhelmed but since making these new friends, I feel so much more organized and on top of things."
Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
10. An interactive magic cat ball for anyone whose feline friend never gives them a moment of peace. This smart toy will move around randomly, automatically change direction after colliding with something, and even has auto-shutoff after 30 minutes so their cat doesn't lose interest.
Promising review: “My cat is lazy, and a bit overweight. I wanted to find a toy that would encourage her to run around the house and exercise, and this does just that. At first she was a little hesitant to play, but after watching it zoom around the house for a while she got the hang of it and now 'hunts' it. She will chase this toy all over the house with ease. This little toy never gets caught or stuck on anything. The battery lasts forever and doesn't take too long to charge either. It's a great toy for a picky cat.” —Amber Mobley
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven colors).