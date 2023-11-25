33 Cheap But Cute Home Decor Items To Spruce Up Your Guest Room This Holiday Season

1. A beeswax candle kit so you can use your creativity to make your own custom candles that'll make their room feel even cozier. With this kit, you won't have to go through the process of melting wax, and you can skip straight to the fun part!
Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees, and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye with your purchase.
Promising review: "I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" —Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four styles).
2. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights, because they'll transform even the most boring-looking rooms into a sparkling dream world.
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.
Also, if you want the same bed canopy the reviewer above used, you can get it here!
Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB
Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).
3. A Wi-Fi sign so your guests don't have to text you late at night because they can't remember the password.
4. A quilted chenille floor pillow that'll add a comfy, sophisticated-looking touch to a small guest room that could use more seating but doesn't have a whole lot of space.
5. A mossy garland light if you wanna make your guest room feel like a magical winter forest. The branches are bendable so you can position it on your item of choice!
6. An LED star topper that projects snowflakes onto the ceiling to help lull your guests to sleep if they're having trouble nodding off in an unfamiliar bed.
7. A mix of pine cone potpourri to ensure that they're greeted by a pleasant seasonal scent (and some cute decor) every time they enter the guest room.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this is fabulous!! I've always been disappointed with purchasing potpourri online, but this is the very best. The quality, the fragrance, and the packaging are the best!! Buy it — you'll love it!! I love it. This might be my favorite Amazon purchase ever!" —Stephanie Snyder
Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in two colors).
8. An ultra soft faux-fur rug so that the first thing their bare feet feel in the morning isn't the ice-cold floor.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
9. A Santa bag in case you wanna provide your guests with an extra-festive laundry bag to stow their dirty clothes in while they're staying at your place.
Promising review: "This is a great buy. The best Santa bag I have had." —Tuga Chang
Get it from Amazon for $24.60+ (available in three designs or a pair).
10. A 6-foot pine garland to dress up surfaces and windowsills with a little more holiday spirit.
Promising review: "This is very stylish. It goes great with a variety of decor including traditional, contemporary, minimalist, and industrial. I used it with a string of mini fairy lights for a whimsical holiday effect." —Limuthwarri
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.