33 Cheap But Cute Home Decor Items To Spruce Up Your Guest Room This Holiday Season

Your visitors may never wanna go back to their own homes after they see how cute yours is.

by
Jonathan Mazzei
by Jonathan Mazzei

BuzzFeed Staff

,
Mallory Mower
by Mallory Mower

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A beeswax candle kit so you can use your creativity to make your own custom candles that'll make their room feel even cozier. With this kit, you won't have to go through the process of melting wax, and you can skip straight to the fun part!

reviewer's candles made to look like winter trees
reviewer's candles with dried oranges and lace
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees, and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye with your purchase.

Promising review: "I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four styles).

2. A string of 200 warm twinkle lights, because they'll transform even the most boring-looking rooms into a sparkling dream world.

Reviewer photo of the string lights wrapped around an egg chair
reviewer's bed with mesh canopy and lights
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.

Also, if you want the same bed canopy the reviewer above used, you can get it here!

Promising review: "I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy. I just ordered another set for another room!" —DHB

Get it from Amazon for $12.99 (available in two colors).

3. A Wi-Fi sign so your guests don't have to text you late at night because they can't remember the password.

closeup of house shaped wooden sign with wifi info placed on reviewer's mantel
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm loving it! It's super cute and good quality. Exactly what I was looking for." —Mudsybubu

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).

4. A quilted chenille floor pillow that'll add a comfy, sophisticated-looking touch to a small guest room that could use more seating but doesn't have a whole lot of space.

two pillows stacked in front of reviewer's mirror
another review image with four of the pillows placed in a corner with twinkle lights
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Plus *how lovely* do they look when stacked like in the review photo above!? Gorgeous! 

Promising review: "This comes just as pictured and described. It is comfortable and looks luxurious. It's great for floor seating." —AKhan

Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in seven colors).

5. mossy garland light if you wanna make your guest room feel like a magical winter forest. The branches are bendable so you can position it on your item of choice!

branch with led lights on the tips used as a centerpiece on table runner
Amazon

Promising review: "Used this as a garland for my fireplace mantle. So beautiful and soft looking year round." —Bonnie

Get it from Amazon for $34.99 (available in 11 styles).

6. An LED star topper that projects snowflakes onto the ceiling to help lull your guests to sleep if they're having trouble nodding off in an unfamiliar bed.

closeup of reviewer's hand holding the star
gif of snowflakes projected from star onto ceiling
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "I adore this so much, I bought two and placed them in the corners of the room, so the snowflakes light up the entire vaulted ceiling! My 8-year-old thought we were in Frozen, and danced like Elsa." —Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in three designs). 

7. A mix of pine cone potpourri to ensure that they're greeted by a pleasant seasonal scent (and some cute decor) every time they enter the guest room.

mix of pine needles, citrus, pine cones, and decorative pieces on plate
mix of pine needles, citrus, pine cones, and decorative pieces in a glass bowl
Amazon

Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this is fabulous!! I've always been disappointed with purchasing potpourri online, but this is the very best. The quality, the fragrance, and the packaging are the best!! Buy it — you'll love it!! I love it. This might be my favorite Amazon purchase ever!" —Stephanie Snyder

Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in two colors).

8. An ultra soft faux-fur rug so that the first thing their bare feet feel in the morning isn't the ice-cold floor.

closeup of the rug taken by a reviewer
reviewer's rug in bedroom
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors). 

9. A Santa bag in case you wanna provide your guests with an extra-festive laundry bag to stow their dirty clothes in while they're staying at your place.

giant red santa bag with mistletoe in corner
Amazon

Promising review: "This is a great buy. The best Santa bag I have had." —Tuga Chang

Get it from Amazon for $24.60+ (available in three designs or a pair).

10. A 6-foot pine garland to dress up surfaces and windowsills with a little more holiday spirit. 

reviewer's mantle with the garland below gingerbread houses
reviewer image of garland in their window
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is very stylish. It goes great with a variety of decor including traditional, contemporary, minimalist, and industrial. I used it with a string of mini fairy lights for a whimsical holiday effect." —Limuthwarri

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

11. A cloud mirror so they can do a quick face-check before emerging from the guest room to be social. Plus, rectangular mirrors are so ~been there, done that~ and this one makes for a great piece of decor!

reviewers wonky shaped upright mirror on a table with flowers
www.amazon.com

Promising review: "This is so cute and practical. It can be used as a decoration or makeup mirror. The mirror is good quality." —Pattie S.

Get it from Amazon for $9.90.

12. A twinkle light dome cloche in case they prefer sleeping in a room with a warm glow instead of total darkness.  

small dome cloche with wood based stuffed with twinkle lights
Amazon

It comes with built-in LED lights!

Promising review: "This has a lot of charm for a reasonable price. I love this little light. Be aware that the lights are white, not amber." —James

Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in three sizes or a set).