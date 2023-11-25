33 Cheap But Cute Home Decor Items To Spruce Up Your Guest Room This Holiday Season

Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees, and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye with your purchase.

Promising review: "I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" —Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four styles).