BuzzFeed Inc. 2023 Diversity Report

Today I’m sharing our latest Diversity Report — data we’ve shared annually since 2014 for transparency across our organization and industry. This report is an important tool to measure our progress and hold ourselves accountable in areas that require additional focus and growth.

We’ll be hosting our next Global All Hands in November in just a few weeks, following our earnings report, where we can share updates on our business and from around the company. We didn’t want to wait until then, however, to share our annual Diversity Report, so I’m sharing the details below today — which we’ll also publish online.

This year, I want to acknowledge the tremendous effort put forth across our organization as we had to adapt through difficult times across our industry, but stayed true to our commitment to Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging (DI&B) in our work and in our culture.

Our teams set goals, drove change and worked to ensure we fostered a culture of respect and equality across race, gender, age, orientation and beyond at BuzzFeed, Inc. I’d like to especially thank the DI&B council, our ERGs, BIPOC employees, allies, and the invaluable contributions of Dionna Scales who played a key role in the progress we’ve made to date.