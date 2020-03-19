YouTube Is Letting Millions Of People Watch Videos Promoting Misinformation About Coronavirus

YouTube / Via YouTube

YouTube has allowed videos promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic to be viewed by millions of people, it can be revealed, leading campaigners to demand emergency legislation to remove “morally unacceptable” conspiracy theories from the platform.

Videos falsely claiming that coronavirus symptoms are actually caused by 5G phone signals, or that it can be healed by prayer — as well as claims that the UK government is lying about the danger posed by the virus — have been viewed 7 million times, according to analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate that has been shared with BuzzFeed News. A YouTube account belonging to an American chiropractor called John Bergman has produced a series of videos on Covid-19 amassing more than a million views. Bergman advocates using “essential oils” and vitamin C to treat the disease, against medical advice. In another video, he falsely claims that hand sanitiser causes “hormone disorders, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes…weakens the immune system, plus it doesn’t work”. This directly contradicts the principal medical advice from the UK's National Health Service and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which urge people to wash their hands regularly, with hand sanitiser if soap and water is not available. Bergman did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

YouTube / Via YouTube

Three videos promoting the conspiracy theory that the symptoms of coronavirus are caused by 5G mobile signals have been viewed over 420,000 times.

One video, titled “Coronavirus Caused By 5G?”, was produced by an anti-vaccination group active on YouTube since 2006. It has been viewed nearly 300,000 times. Fundamentalist religious YouTube channels are another major source of misinformation on the platform. One of YouTube’s most popular videos about coronavirus, produced by a Christian preacher called Joseph Prince, claims the virus can be defeated by the power of prayer. It includes a story suggesting the devil is encouraging people to quarantine, but that people won’t contract the virus if they break self-isolation to attend religious ceremonies. The video has been viewed 1.4 million times. Prince did not respond to a request for comment.

YouTube / Via YouTube

YouTube videos produced by the notorious conspiracy theorist David Icke claim that Covid-19 was artificially created as part of a conspiracy to install an “Orwellian” government. His coronavirus videos have been viewed a total of 686,000 times.

Icke has also inserted adverts for a firm called “NoHypeInvest” in all of his videos on Covid-19, circumventing measures intended to prevent YouTube channels from profiting from the spread of Covid-19 misinformation. Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate, told BuzzFeed News: “It is morally unacceptable for YouTube to continue hosting content with dangerous false claims about Covid-19. “When it comes to health misinformation, inaction has a cost in lives. If YouTube will not show the will to act on their own claims to be dealing with the routine use of their service to spread misinformation, the Government needs to consider immediate action, including emergency legislation to allow them to prosecute executives, levy fines and force them to fund counter-misinformation work.” There is often a lot more misleading content on YouTube than on traditional social networks like Facebook and Twitter, says William Dance, a linguistics and disinformation expert at Lancaster University. “One reason for this is because YouTube links can be shared and amplified on other platforms, making the reach they have much wider,” he told BuzzFeed News. “When it comes to health-related conspiracies and misinformation, YouTube is arguably the worst affected platform.” With so much coronavirus content being posted online and both our understand of the virus and the situation on the ground changing so quickly, social media companies will be making extensive use of artificial intelligence rather than human moderation, according to Chloe Colliver of the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. “We are sure to see more mistakes made that allow dangerous hoaxes and hateful conspiracy theories slip through the net, or where legitimate reporting or health advice is removed” she said.

YouTube / Via YouTube