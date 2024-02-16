Skip To Content
    If You’re A Parent Who WFH, You’ll Want These 25 Things From Target

    Keep the kids busy (or from making a mess) so you can actually get some work done.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An easy-to-store Little Tikes trampoline because sometimes you just need to get the "zoomies" out of your kids, and going outdoors isn't an option when you're working indoors. Let them "bounce it out" in the safety of your home!

    Target

    Promising review: "This trampoline has given endless hours of enjoyment for my kids. I love that it folds easily and is also nice and lightweight to move from room to room. It keeps my kids' energy in check, especially during the cold winter months in Michigan. Would highly recommend it, your kids will love you, and you’ll love your time to yourself." —Rin07

    Price: $74

    2. A Paint by Sticker: Dogs book that sounds exactly like what it is: fun craft time that's a little sticky but not nearly as messy as breaking out the paints. That's a win for parents right there!

    Cover of paint by sticker book with corgi
    Target

    Promising review: "My 9-year-old son originally got this as a birthday present and loved it so much I had to buy a few to give others. It's a great way to pass the time at home or while traveling. There are many tiny stickers, and he has to be precise when attaching them to the picture. Also, many cute dogs." —NHaas

    Price: $10.99

    3. A wooden Melissa & Doug Deluxe magnetic chart with 90 magnets featuring responsibilities, positive behaviors, and rewards to encourage good behavior and teach accountability (but in like, a reasonably fun way). Keep them busy while you're busy.

    Child model showing off colorful magnetic chart
    Target

    Promising review: "My 5-year-old loves this. She is working to earn a prize, so when one whole row gets filled without me asking, she's going to earn it. Great that it has pre-printed chores that are good for young ones too, and all the dots. Wish there was a more convenient way to store the unused ones (a little bag or pocket somewhere). Otherwise amazing!" —Katie

    Price: $14.89

    4. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."

    Two child models holding clear plastic water bottles with artwork adorned on them
    Target

    Promising review: "We have had this cup for six months, and it has been dropped countless times and partially run over by my SUV. We popped it back into shape, and you can barely tell anything happened. We bought another for our youngest, and it’s doing just as well." —TF

    Price: $14.99 (available in six styles)

    5. A 790-piece Lego Classic brick box to start or add to any budding Scandinavian building block collection. Includes bricks in 33 different colors and the ever-important brick separator tool! Fun for the whole fam, but especially for the kiddos as you chug along on your laptop.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "Got this for my 8-year-old daughter and she enjoys it. I wanted one that had a lot of pieces so she can create whatever she wants without being limited. Great tub to keep all the pieces together." —Gorjes

    "Played this with my 4-year-old grandson for hours. His words, 'This is so fun.' He will play Legos all day." —Connie

    Price: $34.99

    6. Or, a Lego succulents plants set that teens (or even tweens) can take their time (and not yours) building into some beautiful bedroom decor, which won't die and never needs to be watered.

    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased two of these, one for each of my teens. They both loved the set. It's nice that the succulents can be displayed individually or all connected." —Shellc

    Price: $41.99

    7. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for cutting down on cleanups of messy kid tasks, like handwashing and teeth brushing. It fits standard and gooseneck faucets; no tools are required!

    Child model washing hands at sink with aid of faucet extender
    Target

    Promising review: "So much easier for my toddler to be able to wash her own hands without hurting her belly leaning so far! I love these, and they fit on all of our faucets, which are all very different!" —Amber

    Price: $11.49

    8. A 115-piece Crayola Imagination art set with a case because there's no better way for kids to spend their time than putting marker, crayon, or colored pencil to paper, bringing their imaginations to life. Just leave plenty of room on the fridge!

    Target

    Promising review: "This will be our second art set, and only because my son uses it every day and has worn them down. (He’s 5.) I highly recommend this for your little artist!! If I had to find a negative, I would say I wish the case were harder so it can’t break at the corners. (It’s a thick box-like material.)" —AP

    Price: $19.99

    9. A Graco Pack and Play so babies can nap and sleep comfortably anywhere (even when traveling). Most importantly, it'll keep the little one safely corralled and allow parents some much-needed hands-free moments.

    Toddler standing inside a gray and black pack and play with mesh sides
    Target

    Promising review: "Great size for our active 8-month-old! This pack-and-play has a detachable pocket for a bag to store items or for quick and easy disassembly for travel. The bottom gives a slight bounce, so great for play but not what we would choose to use for naps. That said, our baby has fallen asleep in it." —NC W

    Price: $44.99 (originally $69.99; available in two colors)

    10. A glow-in-the-dark, pop-up spaceship kids' play tent with peak-a-boo windows on each side that encourages kids to take off to new areas of imaginative and independent play (or just take a nap inside) while leaving you alone for just a bit.

    Two child models peaking out of the inside of a blue and white pop-up rocket tent
    Target

    Promising review: "My 3-year-old grandson loves this tent for a few reasons: He can keep the door up and still watch Paw Patrol. He has a hideaway with his toys but still has the comfort of being able to see/hear me. He uses his projector inside too! I love it because it's collapsible, but I honestly just fold part of it in to put it back in his room. I have a condo and not much room, but we bring it in the living room when he comes over." —Natalie A

    Price: $19.99

    11. A Roomba Wi-Fi robot vacuum because your hardwood and carpeted floors need all the help they can get when there's a kid in the home, and you've got no time to do it yourself. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this sucker will map out a dynamic path of your home (all you have to do is get stuff, like toys and charging cables, off the floor).

    Black Roomba vacuum on hardwood floor
    Target

    Promising review: "I love how easy it is to clean and how well it cleans!! I’m a full-time mom with a zoo, and this little Roomba is mighty enough to suck up copious amounts of dog hair, litter, Cheerios, you name it!" —Sativasymphony 

    Price: $244.99 (originally $279.99)

    12. An Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. talking microscope (featuring the voice of Bindi Irwin) that has over 60 stunning full-color images and 100 facts and questions to be played in "Fact Mode" or "Quiz Mode." Kids = occupied.

    Target

    Requires three AAA batteries.

    Promising review: "My 6-year-old grandson walked around for days carrying this microscope. He even took it to bed with him. A great intro to the microscopic world, which I helped by supplying picture books of the subjects he wanted to learn more about, like snowflakes and feathers. Highly recommended." —Comfy cozy lavender

    Price: $30.49

    13. A bilingual LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words book so that when kids touch each picture, they hear the animals teach age-appropriate words along with facts and sound effects in English and Spanish. Also great for parents trying to learn a second language.

    Target

    Requires two AA batteries.

    Promising review: "Amazing gift for toddlers who are learning English and Spanish. It was a gift for my nephew, and he turned it on and immediately started clicking pictures to find out what they were! It was so precious." —Tia

    Price: $13.99

    14. A Kanoodle Ultimate Champion game, which is an updated version of the classic and now has 500 2D and 3D puzzles *and* a timer. It's also a great screen-free option for keeping the kiddos occupied in the waiting room at the doctor's office.

    Hands playing with colorful Kanoodle game
    Target

    We love the classic version in our home, and it's been in heavy rotation since we got our hands on it. The object of the game is to finish a puzzle using all 12 Kanoodle pieces. The 2D version lies flat, while the 3D version (you can play both with this set) requires you to build a pyramid of pieces. Simple, fun, and challenging (harder puzzles reveal fewer pieces to start). 

    Price: $24.99

    15. A do-it-all Nanit Pro camera and wall mount for next-level, 24/7 information gathering (aka spying) on your child while they're sleeping (or supposed to be sleeping) from any location via your smartphone.

    Baby sleeping and three images of camera
    Target

    The Nanit is a big-time investment in everyone getting a good night's sleep and getting their work done. The camera mounts above the crib and streams live HD and night vision to iOS, Android, Kindle Fire, or Echo Show devices. That essentially means your phone becomes a monitor (via the app) that you're less apt to lose and won't forget to charge. The night vision allowed us to hang back whenever we heard a noise so we could make better decisions about whether the baby's "got this" or we needed to handle the situation. We get weekly reports on our baby's sleep patterns as well as updates and tips sent directly to the app. I'm not sure how we lived without this, but I would recommend it to every new parent.

    Promising review: "Loved it so much we bought a second! We love how easy the app is to use and all the information we get. My husband travels for work and loves to be able to be a part of bedtime still. We also love the new updated app with split screen so we can see both of our children at the same time." —Jdel6

    Price: $239.99 (originally $299.99)

    16. A 25-pack of jumbo sidewalk chalk with a case and holder (so messy chalk doesn't get all over tiny hands) because nothing says time-consuming activity like creatively (and harmlessly) defacing neighborhood sidewalks and driveways with doodles and graffiti.

    Target

    Promising review: "Chalk is wrapped in sections, making it easier to keep and use for the kids! The colors are bright, and the chalk holders are easy to use." —Holly

    Price: $10

    17. A Stasher reusable food bag that not only helps to phase out unrecyclable single-use plastics but can be used as a pre-prepared snack pack for when the kids get the munchies and you're still Zooming in a meeting.

    Aqua Stasher bag in dishwasher
    Target

    Price: $12.99

    18. A 107-piece domino creations game set to teach kids the patient (and very time-consuming) art of building complex domino arrangments like a pro.

    two children playing with the multicolor domino set
    Target

    Promising review: "This toy has and does entertain my kids for a very long time. My daughter is autistic and loves to knock stuff over; this is perfect for her. She gets that sensory input of knocking stuff over and also loves the bell and all the other cool extras it comes with. We love to see how far we can stack them before they fall." —Kelly

    Price: $43.95

    19. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog — it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!

    Two packs of Boogie Wipes and their box in white with green and purple logo
    Target

    Promising review: "These are the best for runny noses. Gentle on the skin and perfect for cleaning your child’s nose without making it raw from too much cleaning. I use these for my baby and toddler." —Tara00

    Price: $14.49

    20. A 201-piece 4D Build Puzzle featuring everyone's favorite astromech droid, R2-D2. No glue (yay, no mess) or tools are needed, and these puzzles can then be put on display.

    a model with the fully built puzzle
    Target

    You can check out their vast selection of Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter-themed builds here!

    Promising review: "This puzzle was so much fun to put together with my grandsons who love Star Wars. It took a couple of hours to get it done, be aware it’s not a quick puzzle! But the finished piece is just awesome! Can’t wait to get another one!" —Becky B

    Price: $16.99

    21. A kids' origami kit that includes 60 neon printed papers, one sticker sheet, craft string, and online instructions for keeping nimble little fingers busy learning the fine art of paper folding. Just be prepared for the migration of cranes that will soon be landing all over your home.

    Yellow box of origami set
    Target

    Price: $25.45

    22. A two-pack of spill-proof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for keeping crumbs to a minimum and not having to constantly pry the family dog's jaw open to see what it's got in its mouth (which, as we all know, is an impossible task).

    Target

    Promising review: "My 2-year-old loves walking around with his snacks, and this product makes it possible! He often walks around shaking the snack cup, and I never find his snacks lying around the house because the cup contains them." —BebeMama

    Price: $5.99 (available in two colors)

    23. A 37-piece Magna-Tiles starter set because I've never seen a single child not sit down and play with these for minutes, hours, or days on end! They're worth the price because these are built to last.

    A colorful set of Magnatile toys arranged like a castle along with the packaging
    Target

    Promising review: "Kids have SO much fun with them! I have a 3-year-old and two 2-year-olds, and they are constantly playing with these! They hold up well to building, being tossed around, colored on, all the things. These are worth the splurge for the name brand rather than a knock-off brand!" —KP

    Price: $59.99

    24. A Droyd Romper electric trike ride-on so kids can speed around (anywhere from 3–6 mph, thanks to parental speed controls) without all of that pesky pedaling. Send them on missions to grab the mail or race around the backyard while you race to hit your deadlines.

    Red and white electric trike with black wheels
    Target

    Promising review: "My 3 and 5 and a half-year-old boys LOVE these. The first one took less than 45 minutes to assemble. The second one took ten and they charge relatively quickly. They do not need a lot of room to ride and enjoy them. We had hours of fun in our driveway. I think if the grass is cut short and they are set to the higher setting they will work fine on the grass. We cannot be happier with this purchase. I hope the battery and charging mechanism last for a long time!" —ADG

    Price: $139.99

    25. A personalized jewelry-making set to create up to 30 different bead-based accessories. There's just so much flair here for any kid to explore their own unique style.

    All of the colorful pieces included in the jewelry making set
    Target

    Promising review: "Of all the jewelry-making sets out there, I think this is one of the better ones. You can't beat the price for what it includes. It has everything you need! All the other ones are $20–$30 for the same stuff!" —teamreece

    Price: $12.99

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or content. 