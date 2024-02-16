If You’re A Parent Who WFH, You’ll Want These 25 Things From Target

1. An easy-to-store Little Tikes trampoline because sometimes you just need to get the "zoomies" out of your kids, and going outdoors isn't an option when you're working indoors. Let them "bounce it out" in the safety of your home!
2. A Paint by Sticker: Dogs book that sounds exactly like what it is: fun craft time that's a little sticky but not nearly as messy as breaking out the paints. That's a win for parents right there!
3. A wooden Melissa & Doug Deluxe magnetic chart with 90 magnets featuring responsibilities, positive behaviors, and rewards to encourage good behavior and teach accountability (but in like, a reasonably fun way). Keep them busy while you're busy.
4. A leakproof, easy-to-clean CamelBak kids water bottle that'll last as long as the kids don't lose it and keep them hydrated on the reg throughout the day. All they have to do is "flip, bite, sip, and drink through the straw."
5. A 790-piece Lego Classic brick box to start or add to any budding Scandinavian building block collection. Includes bricks in 33 different colors and the ever-important brick separator tool! Fun for the whole fam, but especially for the kiddos as you chug along on your laptop.
6. Or, a Lego succulents plants set that teens (or even tweens) can take their time (and not yours) building into some beautiful bedroom decor, which won't die and never needs to be watered.
7. A two-pack of Munchkin faucet extenders for cutting down on cleanups of messy kid tasks, like handwashing and teeth brushing. It fits standard and gooseneck faucets; no tools are required!
8. A 115-piece Crayola Imagination art set with a case because there's no better way for kids to spend their time than putting marker, crayon, or colored pencil to paper, bringing their imaginations to life. Just leave plenty of room on the fridge!
9. A Graco Pack and Play so babies can nap and sleep comfortably anywhere (even when traveling). Most importantly, it'll keep the little one safely corralled and allow parents some much-needed hands-free moments.
10. A glow-in-the-dark, pop-up spaceship kids' play tent with peak-a-boo windows on each side that encourages kids to take off to new areas of imaginative and independent play (or just take a nap inside) while leaving you alone for just a bit.
11. A Roomba Wi-Fi robot vacuum because your hardwood and carpeted floors need all the help they can get when there's a kid in the home, and you've got no time to do it yourself. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, this sucker will map out a dynamic path of your home (all you have to do is get stuff, like toys and charging cables, off the floor).
12. An Educational Insights GeoSafari Jr. talking microscope (featuring the voice of Bindi Irwin) that has over 60 stunning full-color images and 100 facts and questions to be played in "Fact Mode" or "Quiz Mode." Kids = occupied.
13. A bilingual LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 Words book so that when kids touch each picture, they hear the animals teach age-appropriate words along with facts and sound effects in English and Spanish. Also great for parents trying to learn a second language.
14. A Kanoodle Ultimate Champion game, which is an updated version of the classic and now has 500 2D and 3D puzzles *and* a timer. It's also a great screen-free option for keeping the kiddos occupied in the waiting room at the doctor's office.
15. A do-it-all Nanit Pro camera and wall mount for next-level, 24/7 information gathering (aka spying) on your child while they're sleeping (or supposed to be sleeping) from any location via your smartphone.
16. A 25-pack of jumbo sidewalk chalk with a case and holder (so messy chalk doesn't get all over tiny hands) because nothing says time-consuming activity like creatively (and harmlessly) defacing neighborhood sidewalks and driveways with doodles and graffiti.
17. A Stasher reusable food bag that not only helps to phase out unrecyclable single-use plastics but can be used as a pre-prepared snack pack for when the kids get the munchies and you're still Zooming in a meeting.
18. A 107-piece domino creations game set to teach kids the patient (and very time-consuming) art of building complex domino arrangments like a pro.
19. A 90-count supply of saline nose wipes because when that little nose starts to run, it's not a jog — it's a Usain Bolt-like sprint to sticky snot getting anywhere and everywhere. These things are like booger magnets!
20. A 201-piece 4D Build Puzzle featuring everyone's favorite astromech droid, R2-D2. No glue (yay, no mess) or tools are needed, and these puzzles can then be put on display.
21. A kids' origami kit that includes 60 neon printed papers, one sticker sheet, craft string, and online instructions for keeping nimble little fingers busy learning the fine art of paper folding. Just be prepared for the migration of cranes that will soon be landing all over your home.
22. A two-pack of spill-proof, dishwasher-safe Munchkin snack catchers for keeping crumbs to a minimum and not having to constantly pry the family dog's jaw open to see what it's got in its mouth (which, as we all know, is an impossible task).
23. A 37-piece Magna-Tiles starter set because I've never seen a single child not sit down and play with these for minutes, hours, or days on end! They're worth the price because these are built to last.
24. A Droyd Romper electric trike ride-on so kids can speed around (anywhere from 3–6 mph, thanks to parental speed controls) without all of that pesky pedaling. Send them on missions to grab the mail or race around the backyard while you race to hit your deadlines.
25. A personalized jewelry-making set to create up to 30 different bead-based accessories. There's just so much flair here for any kid to explore their own unique style.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or content.