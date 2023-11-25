30 Things From Walmart That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

For ages 4+ and includes wooden postcards and stamps, envelopes and invitations to mail, a double-sided puzzle, a 10-piece wooden memory game, a gift box, a shipping pouch, and a reusable activity magazine to personalize with three sheets of reusable stickers.

Promising review: "This is a cute toy with lots of options for open-ended play, which is what I have grown to love about so many of Melissa & Doug's toys. My twins are three years old and immediately broke into imaginative play, creating letters for all of our family members who live far away. My only complaint was the mailbox was a little hard for them to open on their own, but they are on the younger end, so it might not be hard for older children." —April

Price: $19.39 (originally $26.99)

