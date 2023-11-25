Skip To Content
    30 Things From Walmart That’ll Keep Your Kid Occupied On The Weekends

    The weekend — that time when kids aren't in school and you have to keep them entertained.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A 494-piece Lego Dreamzz Crocodile Car building set from their newest line (which also has its own TV show) with two out-there building options. These sets are really pushing the creativity level by producing some unique new parts. Plus, they're all really weird in the best ways possible.

    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "This is a great set. It's awesome to see Lego creating their own themes and going all out like this. The only gripe I have is a very small one. The instructions book didn't really have a good transition when you finish the main set and tell you that there are instructions for two build options in the book. The set itself is very cool and very robust. It would easily hold up to some aggressive play without having chunks fall off easily." —DeterminedWakz067

    Price: $50.99 (originally $59.99)

    2. A Kanoodle 3D brain teaser puzzle game where players start with a design from the included puzzle book that is missing pieces. The object is to figure out which colorful connected beads finish flat patterns or stacked pyramids. Your kids will get hooked on this game — plus it travels well. Spread the word!

    Walmart

    For ages 7+

    Promising review: "We are homeschoolers, and I am always trying to find toys that are more in the educational brain-teaser genre. This was recommended on many sites for top fun and educational games. This is definitely a game you don't get tired of. I love that you can grab it and go. It can be stored in your purse, jacket pocket, or bookbag. I do wish they made one that was a bigger version that was not as compact because I would buy that one to keep for in-home use." —Shelly

    Price: $14.42

    3. An easy-to-operate Disney Princess Carriage RC car that drives forward, backward, and even spins in "magical circles." As a bonus, it will fit any similar-sized doll to the Disney Princesses. The multiversal crossover opportunities are endless!

    Child on floor with RC controller and carriage toy
    Walmart

    For ages 4+ 

    Promising review: "I bought this for my granddaughter for Christmas. It's sturdy and works, from what I can tell! Have to wait and see at Christmas. If it puts a smile on her face, then that's enough for me!" —Pamela

    Price: $49

    4. A Bitzee interactive digital pet you can actually touch and feel as it responds to swipes, tilts, shakes, and pets. These creatures start as babies and require care and attention to grow, taking the concept of the Tamagotchi to the next level.

    Three images of purple Bitzee digital toy
    Walmart

    For ages 5+ 

    Promising review: "It's a little device that I have no idea how to play with, but I purchased one for my daughter and one for her friend, and they were both huge hits!" —Gabriella 

    Price: $24.97 (originally $29.97)

    5. A Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game (a personal favorite of mine) where players take turns calling out the words taco, cat, goat, cheese, and pizza (in that order) until the word matches the card. But watch out for those gorilla, groundhog, and narwhal cards!

    Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza box
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "My kids and I really like Taco, Cat, Goat, Cheese, Pizza! You go around the circle, and each person says an item. If the card matches what you say, everyone tries to slap the deck. The last person to slap the deck must take all the cards. There are also action cards in the deck. This game keeps you on your toes, and there will be laughing!" —Lisa

    Price: $9.84 (originally $12.99)

    6. A VTech Switch & Go 2-in-1 "Spino Speedster" because what kid wouldn't want to spend some quality time transforming a light-up spinosaurus and a pterodactyl into a fireball-launching four-wheeler?!

    Walmart

    For ages 4+ and requires one AAA battery.

    I discovered VTech's "Switch & Go" when it debuted last year with a limited launch of a few animals/vehicles. I was so stoked to see that line expanding into all different beasts and sizes. I love this one in particular because it's a good price point (even better when on sale), it's colorful, and it's a combiner. Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Mega-Car! That's kid math. No need to show your work.

    Price: $19.59 (originally $27.88)

    7. A Numberblocks "Super Secret Step Squad" headquarters playset to take your kids' love of counting and learning all about numbers from the beloved TV series while giving them some hands-on playtime with their favorite numeral-based characters.

    Child playing with colorful Step Squad toy set
    Walmart

    For ages 3+ 

    If you're a parent and have seen Numberblocks, then you know. If you haven't, you best go find out. I can't think of a better way to teach children the concept of numbers, counting, and basic mathematics that's more fun, endearing, and catchy than this BBC series (the British accents are a bonus). This set is based on my particular favorite episodes featuring the Step Squad. That's basically 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 lined up to form steps. When added together, they become 15, who is a super secret special agent that always does things that are "Hush, hush!" My kids have been playing with this set quite a bit since they got it. It only comes with number 3, so of course, we had to get the rest of the squad too! Lots of fun and some good learning to boot! 

    Price: $40.99

    8. A Paint By Sticker book of zoo animals that sounds exactly like what it is: fun craft time that's a little sticky but not nearly as messy as breaking out the paints. That's a win for parents right there!

    Walmart

    For ages 5+

    Promising review: "So fun for my 6-year-old to do! My 3-year-old loved it, too, but needed help placing stickers on it. Great activity!" —Brooke

    Price: $8.91 (originally $9.95)

    9. A Learning Resources Noodle Knockout game to teach little hands fine motor skills by choosing cards, picking up a pair of chopsticks, and building a bowl of ramen with noodles and all the other necessary ingredients.

    Colorful noodle knockout game with all of its parts and packaging
    Walmart

    For ages 4+ 

    Promising review: "My 4-year-old niece (and her younger sister) both love this! It does have small parts and is technically for 4-and-up, but besides the three different games that there are instructions for, they are also just really enjoying playing 'restaurant' or pretending to cook and eat with it. I was most impressed by the nice, satisfyingly bendy texture of the noodles and the rubbery texture of the eggs since I had expected that all the ramen toppings might be made of cheap hard plastic, but actually, everything feels high quality and of varying fun textures/materials." —Allison

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    10. A Lite-Brite set that comes with more templates and pegs and is bigger and brighter than the classic 1980s version. This gift might be the most affordable time machine money can buy for kids and, in all likelihood, adults.

    a child playing with the lite brite in bed
    Walmart

    For ages 4+ 

    Promising review: "I got the 'Basic Fun Lite Brite Magic Screen Retro Style Toy' for our son because he is an art lover, and he can never have enough 'artsy' things to do around the house after homework is done. This combines pegs with light, and it's easy and fun at the same time: all you need to do after you are done with the art part is to push the button on the tablet to see the different lights show, and you can choose from: steady, random, pulsing and blinking. The pegs are different colors, and they are easy to push in in order to create your art piece, and my son did it in no time; he was skeptical at the beginning of what this really is but ended up enjoying himself!" —ChicagoExpert

    Price: $12.99 (originally $16.99)

    11. A bracelet maker with 170 Beads and storage for making and remaking one-of-a-kind friendship bracelets with an easy-to-use pop-on bead system.

    Two children playing with pink bracelet maker
    Walmart

    For ages 7+ 

    Promising review: "I bought this for my disabled child. She has the use of one hand and she loves bracelets. I set the beads, and she loves to push the top down!" —Francey

    Price: $19.97

    12. A Rubik’s Coach Cube to master the original fidget toy by using the eight-step "peel-to-reveal method" along with a step-by-step guide and videos. Increase the difficulty by peeling off the black numbers to expose the classic colors until you can solve the puzzle like a pro.

    Rubik&#x27;s Cube coach toy with colors and numbers
    Walmart

    For ages 8+ 

    Promising review: "I've tried to learn the Rubik's Cube a few times with my son, but we both get lost. When I saw this new Rubik's Coach cube on the shelf at my local Walmart, I thought I would give it another try, and boy was I glad I did. This is a game changer; the cube is so easy to follow with a full instruction guide (and videos). We can now solve the cube and are both practicing to get faster for a healthy father-son competition. If you've ever tried and failed before, this is the cube for you!" —Gregorio

    Price: $14.37

    13. A 38-piece KidKraft wooden play kitchen for some of the most realistic but still imaginary culinary play out there. Knobs turn and click. The oven and microwave doors open and close. And it literally comes with the kitchen sink.

    Child interacting with kitchen playset
    Walmart

    For ages 3+ 

    Promising review: "I love the look and design of this play kitchen. The grey and white with natural wood accents give the perfect neutral and calm look. Though the accessories are bolder, they can be tucked away inside small baskets if needed. Instructions were easy to follow if you took your time. I found all the hardware and preset holes attached smoothly and securely fitted. No stripping screws or trying to make things fit, which is rare. It seems very sturdy and solid and has a strap feature to secure to the wall for safety. Excellent choice, highly recommend!" —Sarah 

    Price: $69 (originally $89.99)

    14. A Schleich Western Riding Horse playset, which happens to be one of the most popular lines of the brand's massive collection of articulated figurines and playsets. Don't like horses? Don't worry — if there's an animal your kid prefers, they probably make it!

    Horse, rider, calf, dog and accessories
    Walmart

    For ages 3+ 

    Promising review: "Our little girl is so excited about this set, she loves the rodeo and can imagine it is her on her horse!" —Anlf

    Price: $24.65

    15. A "Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek" game (from the makers of What Do You Meme?) that actually involves hiding a fake plastic poo that talks and gives clues to its whereabouts.

    John Mihaly

    For ages 3+ (but could go younger).

    You know when your brain tells you, "This might be a bad idea!" but your gut tells you, "Nah, this is going to be hilarious! Maybe." Luckily, my gut was right this time. Silly Poopy is beyond silly and not poopy at all. It is indeed a poop-ton of fun for the whole family thanks to its infectious song that sounds like it was taken straight from a 1970s game show. Best of all, my kids love it, and hopefully, this is the only poop they try to hide around the house.

    Price: $12.99

    16. An eight-pack of Sproutlings natural soy and beeswax crayons for drawing the day away or coloring 'til the (purple, maybe?) cows come home. Also available in a "first grasp" size that's 30% bigger than average crayons.

    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed, Walmart

    For ages 2+ and 4+.

    Love these crayons! They're nice and chonky for little hands, and they write/draw/color quite smoothly. Also, they're much more affordable than other natural crayons on the market, so you're kind of getting a deal here.

    Price: $4.97

    17. Or a Crayola HD coloring kit with 30 colored pencils and 20 black and white pages that are shaded, which means kids can take their coloring to the next level and look totally profesh!

    Crayola coloring kit opened on table
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Price: $15.92

    18. A classic Bop It! game where the objective is to, well, bop it, but also twist it or pull it, depending on what the game commands (at three different volume settings).

    a kid holding the device
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "I bought this as a gift for my nephew, age 7, and not only did he love it, but the adults also had a good time challenging each other on who could last the longest. I had one of these over 10 years ago, and it is exactly the same as I remember it and just as fun. It's great to have on hand to keep your child occupied on their own, as it only requires one player. Such a fun classic game!" —EmilyW 

    Price: $12.99

    19. A Tangle fidget toy made of 18 connected and twistable soft, latex-free rubberized pieces designed for maximum tactile pleasure and sensory play. Trust us, this is a hard one for anyone to put down.

    Walmart

    For ages 3+

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful silent fidget to use in the classroom for kids that need constant movement. It gives them the ability to move while remaining in their seats and not distracting others!" —Momof4

    Price: $14.99 (originally $19.99)

    20. A Monster Jam ThunderROARus Drop playset that measures over six feet tall, is packed with lights and sounds, and comes with an exclusive truck, which can be fired in three different launch modes with a turn of the stunt dial.

    Walmart

    For ages 3+

    I had a chance to see this beast demonstrated at Toy Fair earlier this year, and it might be the most impressive vehicle launcher I've ever seen (definitely for Monster Trucks). It's so tall that it had to be built with a hand crank so children can easily move their truck into the starting launch position without having to stand on a chair. If your kids are into Grave Digger they're going to totally dig this playset!

    Price: $79 (originally $99.99)

    21. A Throw Throw Burrito card game that combines all the fun of a food fight without any of the mess or waste. Collect matching sets of cards while flinging and dodging "squishy airborne burritos." And if you work up an appetite while playing, you'll have a pretty good idea of what to order.

    the burrito game in its packaging
    Walmart

    For ages 7+ 

    Promising review: "Throw Throw Burrito is a combination of matchy-matchy card game, war, battle royale..with burritos. Thankfully, they are squishy and adorable and bring joy when being hurled at. It was the most popular game during game night." —AprilD

    Price: $24.97

    22. A 40-piece Magna-Tiles Dino World construction set featuring four fully magnetic dinosaurs ruling over a volcanic terrain. Pairs perfectly with any other Magna-Tiles sets.

    Colorful Magna-Tiles set with four dinosaurs
    Walmart

    For ages 3+

    Promising review: "Love the dino figures and fun patterns to enhance imagination play! These tiles are also a breeze to clean up. A quick wipe, and they're ready for the next play session. It's a parent's dream!" —Erica

    Price: $79.99 (originally $124.99)

    23. A Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Ultimate Ice Cream Truck playset complete with a soft-serve machine, scooping station, and everything else a kid would need to create cool and colorful imaginary desserts. The cash register even cha-chings! And yes, of course, it plays an ice cream truck jingle too!

    Play Doh ice cream truck set with all accessories
    Walmart

    For ages 3+, requires two AA batteries, and comes with 27 tools and 12 colors of Play-Doh.

    Promising review: "My great-granddaughter (3rd birthday gift) and her brother (5) loved playing with this Play-Doh kitchen. They created a lot of different ice cream treats for everyone who was at the party. A great hit with the kids. Some adults loved creating as well. LOL." —Maggie

    Price: $65.99 (originally $94.99)

    24. A Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues wooden mailbox because if there's one thing that all kids love, it's getting snail mail. (You might have to explain that there are no actual snails involved though).  

    Purple mailbox toy with face on it and pieces of play mail
    Hand putting play mail into toy mail box
    Walmart

    For ages 4+ and includes wooden postcards and stamps, envelopes and invitations to mail, a double-sided puzzle, a 10-piece wooden memory game, a gift box, a shipping pouch, and a reusable activity magazine to personalize with three sheets of reusable stickers.

    Promising review: "This is a cute toy with lots of options for open-ended play, which is what I have grown to love about so many of Melissa & Doug's toys. My twins are three years old and immediately broke into imaginative play, creating letters for all of our family members who live far away. My only complaint was the mailbox was a little hard for them to open on their own, but they are on the younger end, so it might not be hard for older children." —April

    Price: $19.39 (originally $26.99)

    25. A Connect 4 Spin Game that takes the classic game (you know, get four colored discs to line up vertically, horizontally, or diagonally) but adds the new challenge of having to literally spin each column every time you drop a piece. Family game night just got more fun, stressful, and challenging; you take your pick, maybe all three. 

    Family playing Connect 4 Spin Game
    Split image of game details with blue spinning frames holding red and yellow checkers
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: Promising review: "My first grader and I enjoy playing this. It adds another level to a great game." —BunBubsBenBo

    Price: $17.23 (originally $21.99)

    26. A STEM-learning Educational Insights Pyxel pet for getting kids into coding and for parents not quite ready for a real puppy in the house. Pyxel has built-in Wi-Fi, which means it will connect to devices without an internet connection (safe and secure). Code 30+ cool tricks and watch as Pyxel changes color, reacts to sounds, and expresses emotions!

    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Coding beginners can use Blockly’s drag-and-drop functionality and then level up to the more advanced coding language of Python.

    Promising review: "I've been looking for a toy to teach my 8.5-year-old about coding, and since she is a big dog lover, I knew this would be the perfect way to teach her! She has been having so much fun teaching it tricks and even named him Blaze. I love that she is learning while she is playing and having fun too!" —JC mommy

    Price: $87.99

    27. A falling marble logic game because kids love marbles and adults love it when marbles are contained and aren't spilling out all over the floor.

    Model&#x27;s hand dropping marble into maze game
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "My son loves logic games. This one was recommended at the therapy center he goes to. He loves it! He can play alone or collaborate with others." —Smack

    Price: $33.99 (originally $39.75)

    28. A teaching cash register that makes a "cha-ching" noise every time it opens and will introduce concepts of math and finance to your kids as well as the soon-to-be-outdated-in-their-lifetime concepts of cash and coins.

    Walmart

    For ages 3+

    Promising review: "This is a wonderful learning concept for kids to learn about monetary values. It's well made and the 'pretend' coins are very realistic. You can even put real coins through the slot and it properly identifies the real value :) It will be a 'toy' that will grow with my girls (4 and 2) for years to come." —whateveridontcare

    Price: $44.99 (originally $49.99)

    29. A 12-in-1 solar robot toy kit for the kids to learn a little bit about renewable energy while constructing bots that move on land (buggy, turtle, zombie!) and water (rower or surfer). The best part? No batteries are necessary. Thanks, sun!

    Grid image of 12 different builds for robot toy kit
    Walmart

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "You have the option of building 14 different kinds of robots from this one kit. So you could build one a day for two weeks before you have built them all. The package says 10 and up, but I think for 10- to 13-year-olds, there should be some adult supervision. Overall, things went pretty smoothly. Lots of little stickers. But you could get by without them. It was fun and did not take us a long time once we figured out the process. No written instructions, just lots and lots of pictures. Once you have the power plant and drive train built, you do not have to take them apart to build the other robots; those are used for all of the robots, along with the head. Our lamps were not enough to power the robot, but a battery was provided to run the robot. We are going to try it out in the sun tomorrow." —Jeff C. 

    Price: $24.99

    30. A big, 'ol, 111-piece, made-in-the-U-S-of-A tin of real maple wood Lincoln Logs that were actually invented by the son of Frank Lloyd Wright and not by our 16th president. So you're giving the gift of American architectural history as well! 

    Child playing with tin of Lincoln Log toys
    Walmart

    Promising review: "When I saw these, I had to buy them for my 5-year-old son. I remember playing with them for hours when I was a child. He has not opened them yet because they are a Christmas present, but I know that he will have tons of fun playing and building with the Lincoln Logs. I also have to admit that I will be right there bonding and taking myself back to childhood with him!" —Chris

    Price: $68.94

    Reviews have been editor for length and/or clarity. 