This Is The Fake News Being Spread About The London Bridge Terror Attack

1. People are posting fake pictures of alleged suspects.
2. People are sharing fake photos of missing people who are supposedly caught up in the attack.
3. The terror incidents were concentrated in one part of central London – not spread out across the south east of England.
