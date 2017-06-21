Sections

Theresa May's Head Of Policy Is Leaving Downing Street

Exclusive: A Downing Street source confirmed the departure, which will mean almost all of Theresa May's key pre-election policy staff have left Number 10.

Posted on
Jim Waterson
Jim Waterson
BuzzFeed UK Political Editor
James Ball
James Ball
BuzzFeed Special Correspondent


Afp / AFP / Getty Images

BuzzFeed News can reveal Theresa May's head of policy John Godfrey is leaving Downing Street. The departure is another blow for the prime minister, and means almost all of her key-pre-election policy staff have left Number 10.

A Number 10 source confirmed the news, adding: "He's off to explore new opportunities, and leaves with our best wishes."

Top Tory knock up team here in Ealing for @joymorrissey with John Godfrey and James Kent from @Conservatives Policy… https://t.co/q9g8u5LWWf
Greg Hands @GregHands

Top Tory knock up team here in Ealing for @joymorrissey with John Godfrey and James Kent from @Conservatives Policy… https://t.co/q9g8u5LWWf

Reply Retweet Favorite

Godfrey joined Number 10 as the head of the influential policy unit in July 2016, shortly after Theresa May became prime minister. His departure after less than a year will raise further alarm at the exodus of May's inner circle among a chaotic centre of government.

Following the disastrous June election result for the Conservatives, Theresa May's joint chief of staff – and longtime key advisers – Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy resigned, while the Financial Times revealed last week that Godfrey's deputy at the policy unit Will Tanner was departing.

When Theresa May announced her snap election, Number 10 director of communications Kate Perrior and prime minister's spokesperson Lizzie Loudon also announced their departures.

The flurry of departures mean virtually none of the top team brought into Number 10 by Theresa May just 11 months ago now remain.

Godfrey had worked at the Home Office, and for nine years at Legal and General, before leaving the private sector to join May's team.

This is a developing story...

Jim Waterson is a politics editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Jim Waterson at jim.waterson@buzzfeed.com.

James Ball is a special correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. PGP: here

Contact James Ball at James.Ball@buzzfeed.com.

