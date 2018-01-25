Donald Trump Says He Respects "Everything" Theresa May Is Doing

Donald Trump has said he has "great respect for everything" Theresa May is doing and said the two politicians like each other "a lot", as he emphasised the extent to which the pair share the same outlook on the world.

"We're on the same wavelength in, I think, every respect," he added.

The US president used a joint appearance to announce he wanted to correct the "false rumour" that the pair don't get on. Just two months ago he directly attacked the prime minister on Twitter shortly after retweeting a series of posts by a far-right British political group.



Since then Trump has cancelled a proposed visit to the UK to open the new US embassy in London, amid reports he complained to May about negative coverage in the British press.

The two politicians were speaking following a meeting at the World Economic Forum, where global political and business leaders meet for annual discussions in the Swiss town of Davos.



Trump made a stagey entrance to Davos, entering at the lower level of the Congress Centre and proceeding slowly through a silent crowd and up a grand set of stairs.

He stopped once to sign his name in a breathless American woman's copy of God and Donald Trump and once to chat with the conservative Republican Congressman Mark Meadows and his wife. Asked a gentle question about his goals, he said he had come to Davos to promote "peace and prosperity".



Addressing May, Trump said the US and the UK remain "joined at the hip when it comes to the military" and "have the same ideas, the same ideals" before pledging to defend the UK if it ever came under attack.