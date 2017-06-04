Sadiq Khan Says He "Has More Important Things To Do" Than Respond To Donald Trump's Tweets

Trump implied Khan – who is one of the first Muslim mayors of a major Western city – was playing down the severity of the attack following the deaths of at least seven people in Saturday night's terrorist incident.

The President of the United States also attacked "politically correct" responses to security issues and called for US courts to support his proposed travel ban on immigration from predominantly Muslim countries.

Donald Trump has criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan for saying residents of the capital city have "no reason to be alarmed" in the aftermath of the London Bridge terror attack.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!"

Khan's quote appears to have been taken out of context, with the relevant passage referring to the increased presence of police on the streets.

"Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days," Khan told the BBC earlier on Sunday. "There's no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we're as safe as we possibly can be. I'm reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we're as safe as we possibly can be."



Khan's spokesperson dismissed the US President's comments: "The mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump's ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets."

Serving ministers in the Conservative government criticised Trump's comments, while even Downing Street issued a statement which offered implicit support of the Labour mayor, who has been attending high-level emergency response meetings: "The prime minister and mayor of London are working together in response to this cowardly attack, with the mayor attending this morning’s COBRa. The advice to the public is to remain vigilant but carry on with their lives.”

Former Labour minister David Lammy said Trump's tweets were "cheap nasty & unbecoming of a national leader".

"Sort of thing that makes me want to quit politics on a day like this," he added.

In other tweets Trump said it was time to "stop being politically correct" when it comes to protecting the public and warned that "if we don't get smart it will only get worse". He also tweeted his support for existing US gun laws.