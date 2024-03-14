Actress Olivia Munn announced on Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023.

Specifically, Munn was diagnosed with luminal B breast cancer, which is one of the molecular subtypes of breast cancer, according to Dr. Rohit Rao, a breast cancer expert at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Luminal B breast cancer accounts for roughly 15% to 20% of all breast cancer diagnoses, Rao noted.

“It tends to be more aggressive and tends to have a higher growth rate,” Rao stated.

Additionally, this type of breast cancer is also more likely to present at a later stage, he said, “So, either with the larger size of the tumor or the cancer already having spread to the lymph nodes.”

Below, Rao explains the signs and who is at risk of this type of breast cancer, as well as what you can do to stay on top of your breast health.

The signs of luminal B breast cancer are the same as other kinds of breast cancer.