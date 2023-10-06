No, These 28 Products Aren’t *Necessary* For Your Home Office, But They Sure Would Make Your Eight Hours There More Enjoyable

This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!

Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game-changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of acomputer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315

Get it from Amazon for $499.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to save $110; available in white and black).