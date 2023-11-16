No, These 29 Products Aren’t *Necessary* For Your Home Office, But They Sure Would Make Your Eight Hours There More Enjoyable

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk for well over a year now, and I really can't recommend it enough if you're ready to invest in a high-quality standing desk. I have the white desk with a glass top, and it looks super modern and elegant in my living room. There's a thin drawer in the front — you won't be storing anything super thick in there, but it's great for putting papers, Post-its, and other small items out of the way.

The actual standing desk feature works like a charm — since it's just me using this desk, I only use two of the four height presets: one for my sitting position, and one for my standing position. An anti-collision feature is also built in, meaning the desk will stop moving if it detects an obstacle in its way. I've found this feature can be a little hit or miss, so it's best to keep the area clear and just be attentive as it moves up and down. The child lock is *particularly* handy — I don't have kids around, but it's easy to bump into the control panel and accidentally activate the desk if you don't have this lock turned on."

Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to get a sit/stand desk for a while and this one was perfect for my home office! It was easy to put together, stylish (love the minimal design and bamboo like top), solid, and especially love the smoothness of the way it goes up and down. There are settings you can set up to your liking. The extra USB connections are helpful too. It’s not often a table this sleek has any storage, so was happy to find one with a drawer to store all my essentials as well. Highly recommend it!!" —Jessica Uzarraga

Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in two sizes, three styles, and five colors).