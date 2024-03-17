37 Beauty Products So You Can Upgrade Your Whole Routine This Spring

1. An eyelash growth serum to help give you the eyelashes of your dreaaams (you know, like the ones little kids have?? Like who decided they should have the best lashes out there?!) Apply this serum consistently like you would a top liner and watch your lashes start growing like weeds during springtime.
Promising review: "I bought this in January because of TikTok reviews. I tried to be consistent with this 1–2 times a day for a little over two months now, and I’ve seen a huge difference. My eyelashes are noticeably longer and I wear way way less mascara. I usually give up on things like this when I don’t see results instantly, but I’m glad I stuck with it. It takes a couple of months, but I definitely will keep using this serum." —Julie
2. And a lash-lifting kit so you can add the curl effect to your now super long and thick lashes. You'll be able to wake up every morning looking like you just put on a fresh coat of mascara. Everyone is about to walk up to you demanding to know your secrets.
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
3. A Cosrx snail mucin serum, a lightweight face serum to help repair, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin. It's designed for all skin types and reviewers love how gentle yet effective it is. Just don't be tempted to pick up any snails you see gliding around this spring to make your own concoction — you should definitely stick with the professional stuff.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "All right friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed; a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed....I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use."
Promising review: "I have bought and repurchased this already a few times. I replaced my SK-II, which is extremely expensive, with this and it works even better. It’s a staple in my skincare and will be from here on out. My skin looks amazing. I would use a facial spray before you use this to help it absorb and glide over your skin. Honestly, my skin loves it as much as I do!! Anyone who tries it won’t regret it, that is for sure. If you love SK-II, which is a couple of hundred dollars, then you’ll definitely love this cheaper alternative." —Brooke & Jason Wood
4. OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Air Dry Cream to help hold your curls *without* that dreaded ~crunch~ sensation that many curl creams provide. Apply it to damp hair, scrunch, and go on with your life...couldn't get much easier than that!
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
5. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face after your grueling Easter egg hunt.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
6. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Give your face a few spritzes and you'll be protected even during all the rainstorms throughout April.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
7. A tea tree and peppermint Remedy Soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, acne, athlete's foot, ringworm, jock itch, and more!), helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising reviews: "Honest truth, I saw someone on TikTok post about this. So yeah, TikTok made me buy it! So glad! After a long day in the heat, there is something about this soap that leaves you feeling fresh and clean and cool. It’s not heavy, if that makes any sense. Minimal lathering, but definitely clean! Will continue to use this regularly! 10/10" —Antwenette Ragland
"I purchased Remedy Soap for my tween daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wit's end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
8. A Crease Piece Creation Kit that'll help you effortlessly create a cut crease (which is basically just adding contrast to your eyeshadow look). It may sound complicated, but with this little guy it's not — just hold it up to your eye, swipe on your eyeshadow, and you'll end up looking like Patrick Ta did your makeup for you!
Crease Piece is a woman-owned small business founded by Brittney Foley after she went viral for using a spoon to create a cut crease. Since a spoon doesn't work for every eye shape, she decided to create the Crease Piece, which has three different-shaped sets that work for more people.
Check out a TikTok of the Crease Piece in action!
Promising review: "I've only tried it once so far, the wing crease, but it worked great!! As with anything, there is a learning curve and requires a bit of practice to perfect it. But, overall, it is quite easy to use! I can't wait to try it out with other looks, colors, and styles! I'm happy with my purchase." —Melina Wagner
9. And some Eyeshadow patches to achieve those ~crisp~ eyeliner and shadow lines that you cannot ever seem to get perfect by just freehanding. Not to mention it'll help protect the rest of your face from fallen makeup.
These have adhesive on the back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks which tends to happen every time I apply eyeshadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
10. A set of pimple patches that are not only effective but also satisfying. Just place one of these on your pimple, go to bed, and wake up to a drastically smaller pimple — and a satisfying patch full of all the gunk it pulled out.
Mighty Patch was created in 2017 by Hero Cosmetics which is a woman-owned and Asian-owned company, founded by current CEO Ju Rhyu. Hero Cosmetics now creates cleansers, toners, pimple patches, and more.
Promising review: "I love this product! I am an adult with acne. When new ones pop up, put one of these patches on at night and by the morning the pimple is gone. Poof! It even works to pull out cysts — but you need several days for those. I also have really sensitive skin and these don’t bother it one bit. I love these!!" —Rebekah W.
11. A color corrector, which is a ~magical~ pen to help neutralize dark spots and circles under your eyes and on your lips and cheeks. Just color this on underneath your foundation or concealer and watch that hyperpigmentation *boom* disappear as fast as the snow in your yard once April comes around.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising review: "I can't believe I've lived without this product for so long! This is SOOOO much better than the concealers I've used in the past because it really covers up my dark circles. This product is a staple in my makeup routine! Can't live without this!" —Undisclosed
