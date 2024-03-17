37 Beauty Products So You Can Upgrade Your Whole Routine This Spring

*All Cosrx products are dermatologist tested, cruelty free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "All right friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed; a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed....I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use."

Promising review: "I have bought and repurchased this already a few times. I replaced my SK-II, which is extremely expensive, with this and it works even better. It’s a staple in my skincare and will be from here on out. My skin looks amazing. I would use a facial spray before you use this to help it absorb and glide over your skin. Honestly, my skin loves it as much as I do!! Anyone who tries it won’t regret it, that is for sure. If you love SK-II, which is a couple of hundred dollars, then you’ll definitely love this cheaper alternative." —Brooke & Jason Wood

