41 Things That Are So Good, You'll Be Tracking Delivery Until They Arrive

This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review: "This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much of a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea-sized amount. When I first purchased this product, my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often. That is not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did because it’s saved me a ton of money. I don’t write many reviews, but I really think this is worth sharing with other people and it’s also worth letting the company know they’re coming across with a great product." —Laura's things

Get a bottle from Amazon for $6.74.