42 Things That Are So Good, You'll Be Tracking Delivery Until They Arrive

1. A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker that ~magically~ turns frozen fruit into a delicious, creamy sorbet. So order this and then start stocking up on all your favorite fruits. Will strawberry and pineapple be the best flavor? IDK, you'll have to get this to try it out.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made-up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
2. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!
Promising review: "This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much of a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea-sized amount. When I first purchased this product, my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often. That is not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did because it’s saved me a ton of money. I don’t write many reviews, but I really think this is worth sharing with other people and it’s also worth letting the company know they’re coming across with a great product." —Laura's things
3. A set of fine point pens because there's something about taking notes with aesthetically pleasing, colorful pens that just makes it better. Dreading your to-do list? Write it out and ~color code~ your tasks — it'll make 'em seem less daunting.
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —Kate
4. An adjustable weighted fitness hoop, which combines working out with an old-school favorite activity. Reviewers love this as a core-strengthening workout. Plus who wouldn't want to have their exercise just be fitness hooping for a little while?!
Promising review: "Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it, after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light." —Richard Enriquez
5. A weekly shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
6. A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen to help you achieve those pearly whites you've always wanted. Simply spend 30 seconds a day brushing these on your teeth and then go about the rest of your life instead of worrying about having those sticky strips sitting on your teeth or the bulky light in your mouth.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
7. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (comparable to AirPods or Beats, except under $30 not $150!) that let you jam out to your favorite songs at the gym, in the car, or wherever you may be.
These can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case. The case can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours with a fast USB-C cable. And these are waterproof, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty *plus* you can swim with them for up to 30 minutes in one-meter-deep water.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
8. A charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover, which can fit into all the weird crevices on your face to help exfoliate away anything that you can't reach with any of your other tools (or tbh fingernails). Plus, look how stinking cute this is, why wouldn't you want to have this little guy be part of your beauty routine??
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me." —LuckLocust
9. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt so you can create that delicious flavor of movie theater popcorn, except this kind won't cost you an arm and a leg!!
Promising review: "I used to use Flavacol during my time working at an amusement park and popping popcorn for hungry guests, so I knew this was what the 'professionals' use. I am happy to report that using this does make your popcorn taste like it was just popped at a movie theater. I like to put a little bit of oil on my kernels, mix in some Flavacol, and then add it to the pot of oil on my stove top when it's hot enough (as opposed to sprinkling it on top of freshly popped corn, which I could see easily accidentally adding too much). It also means that I'm no longer loading up my popcorn with additional toppings like butter or plain salt. Yum!" —Kate R.
10. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!!
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.
Promising review: "Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!! Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny. What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!!!" —Rachel in CLT
