1. A comfy pair of Bose wireless noise-canceling headphones perfect for blocking out annoying sounds while working or just for jamming on the go. And these last for 22 hours on a single charge so they'll be set for a full day of boppin' around to their fave tunes.
They were also selected as our high-price pick for the best noise-canceling headphones!
Promising review: "The kids bought this for their dad’s Christmas gift. This was an excellent choice. It gives Dad some much needed 'time-out' from the world, as he really enjoys listening to his podcasts. They travel well and block out the unwanted sound while flying. Wish Mom had a pair like Dad!" –LeslieGlaze
Get them from Amazon for $329 (available in black or white).
2. A notoriously great Yeti cooler so they are always prepared with an ice-cold beer or refreshing soda. Perfect for camping, tailgating, or a backyard BBQ, this will keep their drinks ~cool~ all day long — 26 cans to be exact. Because of the thick layer of insulation, they'll feel confident they can get a refreshing drink even at the end of their adventure.
Promising review: "Every other cooler that I have bought over the years never kept frozen items frozen for any length of time. I bought this cooler for my daughter who lives five and a half hours away from home, and after she packed the cooler and added the ice it was in the same shape when she arrived at her destination. No ice was melted and everything inside was kept frozen or cold. Love Yeti! I may have to get one for myself." —Mary M Hartman
Get it from Amazon for $325+ (available in 14 colors).
3. A standing desk converter for that person who cannot stop talking about transitioning their desk so they don't have to sit for eight hours a day. Help them say goodbye to back and neck pain and hello to a revolutionized workday!
Promising review: "I had wanted a stand-up station for a long time, but I had a glass desk. I noticed that in the center of my glass L-shaped desk there was a portion of it that was wooden so I thought that perhaps I could find a stand-up station that may work with it. I finally did and this one was it! I put it together easily and it fit perfectly in the center of my desk. It looks great and works even better. I easily lift the lever and push it up and it goes up easy and back down. It has changed the way I work now and has given me much relief for my lower back and legs. Sturdy construction and a very nice finish to it. Well worth the price I paid for this kind of functionality." —Julie
Get it from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in five sizes, two versions, and three finishes).
4. An LED face mask designed to help fight wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and redness through red light therapy. Now they can get that spa-like facial (that costs hundreds of dollars for one session) at home whenever they want!
Read more about red light therapy at Cleveland Clinic.
I've been using this for a few weeks now, and while I don't have major wrinkle concerns, I have a few fine lines and hyperpigmentation spots that I don't love. There's this one red spot on my cheek that randomly appeared a few years ago and has been bugging me ever since. Like I was to the point of getting ready to contact a dermatologist to figure out how to get it removed, no matter the cost. BUT I started using this and after just a few 10-minute sessions noticed it was starting to fade!! The main spot definitely isn't going to fully go away without some sort of medical intervention, but the edges of it where you could see some small veins coming out have almost completely gone away. Like it is literally so much smaller I hardly even notice the spot anymore. That's enough to make this thing worth it for me TBH. I'm definitely excited to keep using this though and see what other changes I notice / if it helps slow down the appearance of fine lines as I age.
Get it from Omnilux for $395.
5. A board game inside of a book for the person who always hosts game nights but is sick of looking at a shelf covered in piles of unaesthetic boxes. They're going to become obsessed with getting every game imaginable in adorable book form.
Promising review: "These games are BEAUTIFUL. Seriously, I can’t stop staring at how pristine they are. I’m gifting these to my boyfriend for Christmas and I can’t wait for him to open them! When taken out of their sleeves, they will act as a perfect little decor piece while functionally bringing us hours of fun. Snag this set!!" —McKenna
Get a trio of Monopoly, Scrabble, and Boggle from Amazon for $112.99 (available in other versions and individually here).
6. A Barefoot Dreams blanket because the temperature is dropping and the desire to cuddle up under a blanket is rising. Now is the perfect time to upgrade their emotional support blanket to one of these ~forever~ soft (even after being washed!) blankets.
OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this alternative (only $28.99) reviewers have been loving.
Promising review: "Wow!! This is just like the Barefoot Dreams robes and it is luscious! I live in the Midwest and my house is always cold. I use a blanket daily and I needed a new one. I tried a couple of other super store brands and all were inferior to what I was used to. I’ve seen the Barefoot Dreams throw for years but who spends $180 on a throw!?!? Well, I guess me. I was desperate and so so happy with my purchase. No smell, great size (a little bigger than most throws) and so soft. I hope they never change this style!!" —M. Swatek
Get it from Amazon for $100.56+ (available in four colors).
7. Or an extra large blanket that would not only be incredible to snuggle up with their whole family, but would make an incredible blanket fort. This bad boy measures in at 10 *feet* by 10 *feet,* like, my brain can't even comprehend how amazing it would be to have a blanket that ginormous.
Big Blanket Co is a small business that specializes in selling absurdly large blankets.
Promising review: "I got this for my husband who is always cold and always complains about our small throw blankets. When I say this thing can easily, and with blanket to spare, cover my entire sprawled out family of five, that’s no exaggeration! It’s also SUPER soft and cozy. One thing to note is it is VERY heavy — as in I have trouble picking it all up and folding it is a challenge. Lol but I hardly fold it anyway and being that large and cozy it can’t be light, so I don’t have a problem with it. 10/10 would recommend and such a great gift!" —Andrea Gray
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 14 colors/patterns).
8. A morning favorites gift basket because who the heck doesn't love brunch?! Now you can give them the gift of creating their own delicious meal at home complete with pancakes, cinnamon buns, and jams. 🤤
This six-piece set includes Coastal Morning Ground Coffee, Farmhouse Pancake & Waffle Mix, Maine Maple Syrup, Wild Maine Blueberry Jam, Strawberry Jam, and Cinnamon Bun Mix.
Promising review: "My elderly aunt was recovering from a bad concussion and I knew my uncle was trying to handle grocery shopping. I decided to take a chance on this basket set back in August. At Thanksgiving they were still raving about it, especially the strawberry. I am pleased!" —DL
Get it from Amazon for $97.99.
9. A baroque mirror they simply will not believe is from Amazon. This ~gorgeous~ piece is sure to be the highlight of the presents and you'll feel amazing knowing you got them the piece of their dreams without spending too much.
Promising review: "All I can say is woooow! This mirror is not only affordable, but the quality is amazing. It’s heavy and not cheap looking. The gold color is not so tacky, and it’s done just right. My main concern was receiving a broken mirror but the packaging was great and arrived in one piece. Don’t hesitate buying this gem, you need it!" —Celeste C
Get it from Amazon for $98.59+ (available in six sizes and five finishes)
10. A gift card for Bright Cellars wine so they can either get a taste for it *or* if they're feeling ~extra~ enthusiastic, they can use it to sign up for a recurring subscription. Who needs to go to Napa when they could get a full tasting straight to their door?!
Shipping info: You can select which day the email arrives to the recipients inbox when checking out. Bright Cellars ships to 45 states, so check to make sure it can be shipped to the recipient's state before adding it to your cart.
Get a gift card from Bright Cellars starting at $100 (also available in $200, $300, and $400 balances).
11. A Audio-Technica automatic Bluetooth record player to add a fun ~spin~ to their music listening sesh. It's perfect for anyone new to record players because it'll do everything for them — just push 'start' and the arm will automatically lift, move to the record, and gently lower to start playing their music.
Promising review: "When I first began getting into vinyl, I had an old 'all-in-one' vinyl player with the speakers built into the case. After about a year of avid vinyl listening and purchasing, I would constantly see this player in record stores everywhere. Finally, one shop owner told me if I was going to be spending hundreds on albums why not have the player to complement them? So I finally purchased this player and immediately I could tell the difference. First off the player is easy to use, easy to set up, and easy to maintain. It has different functions for different sizes albums and easy-to-understand controls. The Bluetooth capability allows me to connect the player to ANY Bluetooth speaker (but I use an old Bose, which works perfectly fine). Overall, I believe the player is worth the money and quite honestly I believe it quite undercharged for how well this product works." —Tony
Get it from Amazon for $219 (available in two colors).
12. And a Vinyl Me, Please subscription that'll send them one record a month directly to their door. They can choose from essentials, classics, hip-hop, rock, or country depending on what their vibes are that month.
Shipping info: Since it's a subscription, there's nothing to ship. You can either schedule your gift to be delivered a specific day via email or receive a printable option you can "wrap" yourself. Then when the giftee redeems their subscription, they get to pick the genre and record they want.
Get a three-month subscription from Vinyl Me, Please for $128 (also available in a six- or 12-month option).