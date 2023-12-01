OK I know, these are expensive, but let me tell you, the hype is real. I got one off my wedding registry and thought it was going to be *my* new favorite blanket. Little did I know my husband would soon discover it and claim it as his own. Because we couldn't decide who was more worthy of this amazingly soft and cuddly blanket, we GOT ANOTHER. Yes, that is how great they are, we had to get two so we wouldn't have to fight over it. This one is definitely worth the splurge. But if you're not into the price tag, check out this alternative (only $28.99) reviewers have been loving.

Promising review: "Wow!! This is just like the Barefoot Dreams robes and it is luscious! I live in the Midwest and my house is always cold. I use a blanket daily and I needed a new one. I tried a couple of other super store brands and all were inferior to what I was used to. I’ve seen the Barefoot Dreams throw for years but who spends $180 on a throw!?!? Well, I guess me. I was desperate and so so happy with my purchase. No smell, great size (a little bigger than most throws) and so soft. I hope they never change this style!!" —M. Swatek

Get it from Amazon for $100.56+ (available in four colors).