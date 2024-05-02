Reviewers *Insist* These 28 Affordable Products Are Just As Good As The Expensive Versions

Both bottles are made with food-grade stainless-steel and BPA-free plastics, and can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours. The Tayeka can keep hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, while the Hydro Flask can keep hot drinks hot for up to six hours.

Promising review: "I have purchased insulated water bottles costing much more than the Takeya brand. I've tried Hydroflask, Yeti, Kleen Kanteen, and Camelbak. I wanted a larger size for the golf course, and since I was worried about losing it, purchased this less expensive Takeya brand. I am AMAZED! This water bottle has outperformed all of the expensive brands I have tried previously. FIRST of all — the LID. It's awesome! It doesn't leak at all and the one thing I really love about it is it has some retention so it doesn't flop back against your face when you're taking a drink. I can't say the same for others I've used. The spout is pleasant to drink from as well and I like the grip ring for taking it on and off. SECOND — it insulates VERY well. I used it on a hot day at the course this past Sunday. I filled it halfway with ice and then added cold water. The water stayed extremely cold throughout my round. But even more amazing, I left it in my car overnight and when I took a drink on my way to work the next day, the water is still cold and there is still ice in the bottle! I will definitely be getting some other sizes in this bottle so I highly recommend it! The only downside for the 32-oz bottle is that it may be a bit too wide for smaller hands, but otherwise, I've found it to be the perfect insulated water bottle." —Just a normal everyday dude

