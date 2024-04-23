If You Would Rather Go Naked Than Wear Anything Other Than Black, Check Out These 31 Pieces

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A one-shoulder tiered midi dress, a super on-trend style that elevates the simple, "normal" two-shoulder dress. No one is gonna give you the cold shoulder when you're rocking this dress.
Promising review: "I bought this dress on a whim. Glad I did bc it has turned out to be my 'go-to' summer dress. I've worn it for brunch, barbecues, and dinner. The top smocking molds to my body and the skirt is flowy. The fabric is light and not fussy to launder. Just wash in cold water and hang to dry. It does not wrinkle excessively making ironing optional. Ideal for traveling. Very happy with this buy." —Atelopus
Get it from Amazon for $42.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 37 colors/patterns).
2. A pair of casual cotton linen overalls with a comfy loose fit so you can pair it with a long sleeve for those cooler days or a short sleeve for warmer days without having to worry about that uncomfortable feeling of trying to pull tight pants over your partially sweaty legs. 😖
3. A pair of wide-leg woven pants you can toss on with just about any shirt to make a cute 'fit whether you dress 'em up or down. Plus, they're lightweight so you can wear them even on hotter days when you still aren't ready to commit to shorts.
Get them from Asos for $53.90 (available in sizes XS–3XL).
4. A plunge-neck cami with cute strappy detailing on the back to elevate a simple tank into something more ~interesting.~ The temperature is heating up, go ahead and show off some skin!
Get it from Boohoo for $17.40 (originally $29; available in sizes 12 (L)–24 (4XL) and in two colors).
5. A two-piece satin set that'll have everyone's jaw dropping whether you're walking into brunch, date night, or even a wedding. And this is basically three outfits in one since you can wear it as a set or pair each piece with something else.
Promising review: "This outfit is perfect for a concert, date night, or out for dinner. The fabric is cool and lightweight for these warm summer nights. The fabric has a gentle give to fit your curves nicely. I like that it is a two-piece because of the versatility of the top. I can pair it with slacks or jeans for a weekend trip! I would love to have this same outfit in another color!" —Adelaide R.
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 11 colors).
6. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants so you can finally have some pants with loaaads of pockets instead of two (if you're lucky… 👀 looking @ you fake pockets). These have the perfect oversized fit that'll have you reaching for them basically daily.
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Yes, these are technically men's pants, but women reviewers are loving them and the way they fit. I would recommend heading to the reviews to see what men's size people who are a similar women's size are buying.
Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds. I got a size 29, and they fit perfectly. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfectly with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." —annabella Gambone
Get them from Amazon for $27+ (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
7. A backless retro-inspired one-piece swimsuit that'll have everyone around asking you what thrift shop you found this gorgeous piece at. (Yeah…Amazon qualifies…right?)
Promising review: "First I want to say that I RARELY write reviews but I am doing so in the hopes that others with my body type (short, plus-sized, AND top-heavy) will find this useful. This particular swimsuit is very well made! The colors are as vibrant as the picture, the material is thick like a typical swimsuit, and the breast area's lining feels as though it is doubled up. I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of coverage that I got. The bottom is full coverage if you don't have much 'under cheek' as I like to call it. I will probably be ordering from them again! 😉" —VA_Gurl
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL, two styles, and 22 colors/patterns).
8. An everyday shoulder bag so you can keep your phone, lipgloss, wallet, and other essentials close to you at all times. The crocodile pattern vegan-leather is just the cherry on top of your cute 'fit.
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Promising review: "It’s so cute and good quality for the price!! I can fit everything I need (wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, and iPhone XMAX). I love it so much I just ordered it again in a different color!!!" —Harley Robinson
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in 13 colors/patterns).
9. A pair of high-waisted biker shorts that are the perfect combination of the comfort of leggings with the ~airiness~ of shorts. Just throw these on with any top and you'll have yourself a 'lil trendy outfit.
Promising review: "I love these. I love to wear them hiking and around the house but also under skirts. The pockets are what set these apart!" —ShellBell8
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL, three lengths, and 38 colors).
10. A pair of wide-leg, cropped pants for the days you wanna be a little ~fancier~ but still comfy. Reviewers rave about the soft and stretchy fabric and how lightweight they feel.
Promising review: "The fabric and fit of these is fantastic — I have both the black and the green and debating one more color. Can be dressed up or down and so comfortable!" —Jemama
Get them from Anthropologie for $120 (available in sizes 23–34, plus sizes 16W–26W, as well as tall and petite size options, and in seven colors).
11. A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that's gonna make you dizzy with all the spinning and twirling you'll be doing to show off the flowy layers.
Promising review: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one and it's the perfect color for the beach or summer event. The material is lightweight and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." —Kristy and Norris Hartzog
Get it from Amazon for $39.58+ (available in sizes XS–XL, four styles, and 31 colors).
12. A pair of lightweight athletic shorts perfect for exercising in, or not, we don't judge. With a wide leg opening and pockets (!! that actually fit your phone and not just one single key or like a couple of dollar bills), these will be your new fave pair of shorts.
Promising review: "If you haven’t purchased yet, go ahead and do it right now! These are the comfiest running shorts. I’ve got bigger hips/butt which makes finding running shorts a tad harder. Other popular brands feel restrictive, but these have an extra give to them. They come up a little higher than most running short, which I love, Even with them coming up higher, they do not look too short or like booty shorts. I’ve already ordered three additional pairs." —Haley LeBarron
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 23 colors).
13. An extremely popular jumpsuit with a cinched waistline to make you look super put together even though this outfit required zero thought and no time wasted trying to find a shirt to match your pants. Reviewers love throwing this on for running errands or even for a brunch date.
Promising review: "Made very well. Nice breathable fabric that isn’t too thick/heavy but also isn’t cheap or too thin. It’s very soft, lightweight, flows nicely. Nice quality. I’m always extremely skeptical about elastic waists because they can kill a look; I was ECSTATIC to find that this isn’t your average elastic waist. It gathers just enough to give definition between torso and hips and isn’t even close to being too tight or snug around the waist...heavenly turnout. Seriously, I was so excited. The off-shoulder neckline is sexy and feminine, and living in Arizona, between having a shoulder exposed and putting my hair up, it makes me feel 50% cooler in the hot temps. Love it." —Holly
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 32 colors).