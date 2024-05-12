29 Things You Probably Didn’t Know You Should Have In Your Car But Will Buy As Soon As You See Them

1. A handy car steering wheel tray so you can have a cozy little spot to take your lunch if you're not interested in sitting at your desk, or if you are too hungry to make it all the way home after you picked up your food. It's also a perfect spot to set your laptop or a book if you have some spare time and don't want to spend it all on TikTok.
And FYI, this can only be used while parked — no trying to multitask with this!
Promising review: "I oftentimes like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car. I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" —Bella W
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 13 colors and with or without a tablet slot).
2. Or a car cup holder expander that gives you a spot for your drink *and* a snack. With this, you won't have to juggle your burger and fries in your lap, hoping you don't end up with a fry landslide.
With this, you end up with an extra cup holder because it doesn't cover up your normal one, and adds an additional one in the tray!
Promising review: "I used it for a 13-hour road trip to Colorado for camping/wheeling and it held up great. So nice to be able to throw snacks, fries, or whatever on there while I was driving. Perfect arm's length for everything I needed for the long drives. When I got home, I just removed the table part and used the big drink holder. perfect to have a large water bottle in one and a big coffee tumbler in the other." —SamoanJoe
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (also available with two cup holders).
3. A three-pocket folding car trunk organizer because if you're anything like me, you have a whole collection of random stuff rolling around in your trunk that most certainly could benefit from a little organization. Plus you won't have to worry about this sliding around because there is strong Velcro attached to the bottom that will keep it secure.
Whenever these aren't in use, you can easily fold them down so they don't take up all your precious trunk space.
Promising review: "It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" —Neese
Get it from Amazon for $11.16.
4. A skyline mini wallet emergency kit perfect for tossing in your purse, backpack, or glove box so you can be prepared for any hiccups (i.e. a broken hair tie, a headache, etc.).
Anne Cate is a woman-owned small business based in Cleveland, Ohio that handmakes minimalist keepsakes with a skyline from more than 100 cities and colleges around the world! These kits are made to order so they should ship in 7–10 days.
The kit includes a bandage, bobby pins, chapstick, a deodorant wipe, earring backs, an emery board, floss, a hair tie, hand sanitizer, a makeup wipe, a mini wallet, mints, pain relief medicine, safety pins, a sewing kit, a stain remover wipe, and a tampon.
Promising review: "I got one for myself and one for my daughter. I love how compact this emergency kit is. It fits in any purse. I would suggest and recommend for anyone. I’m sure it will lighten a purse for many by condensing it into this one small emergency kit." —Eileen M.
Get it from Anne Cate for $25 (available in a variety of skylines).
5. A handheld vacuum that's great for getting into those little crevices where all the crumbs magically migrate. Plus it's rechargeable so you can keep it in your car and bring it in every few weeks when it needs a charge.
I have had this little vacuum for about a year now, and it is SO nice and convenient to have on hand. I love being able to grab this and quickly clear up the messes without having to worry about getting the full-size vacuum out, lugging it out to the garage, finding a plug, and dealing with that whole process. I was hesitant to get a handheld vacuum because they often have reputations for not being very strong, but this little guy is surprisingly powerful and can clean up, really, any mess. It also holds a charge pretty well. Depending on how long I use it for each time, it typically lasts around 10 uses before I have to plug it in again.
Promising review: "I keep this vac in my car with all the attachments and it's become so easy and routine to keep the car spotless. Good suction power and the perfect size. I do have to bring it indoors to recharge about once or twice a month though." —Ruchika
Get it from Amazon for $41.19.
6. A phone holder so you can keep both hands on the wheel and not have to try to balance your phone on your knee. It's compatible with most smartphones, lets you adjust the angle for optimal viewing, and is super easy to get your phone in and out of.
Just attach it to any horizontal vents, and you're ready to go!
Promising review: "This mount really stays secure on the air vent and locks into place and so easy to use. I really like the way you can swivel side to side or tilt up or down in either direction. The best is you press the button on the back and it opens it up to get your phone in or out and then just push it into place to fit your phone. It’s a one hand operation. I recommend this product!" —ShoCoco5
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
7. Or a magnetic phone mount designed to clip to your air vents if you want something a little less noticeable when your phone isn't attached.
Clip the magnetic base into your vent, stick the included sticker to the back of your phone (or place it in the case), and you're ready to go! Just be sure to review your vents before purchasing. Anything too low down would keep your phone out of your field of vision, which isn't ideal if you're using it as a GPS.
Promising review: "I have six of these guys, one in every vehicle and even bought one for a friend. Love it!!!" —Steve
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.99.
We also featured this product in our list of products for your first car, for any first-time car owners out there.
8. An auto insurance and registration organizer so you can keep your important documents neatly tucked away. This way if you ever do get pulled over, you won't make yourself more flustered by trying to dig through your elaborate collection of napkins and fast food straws while desperately trying to find your documentation *and* holding back your tears.
Check out a TikTok of the car registration folder in action.
Promising review: "Very sturdy and great quality. Awesome design and plenty of room for all the documents and then some." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in 10 colors).
9. A game-changing car seat organizer designed with pockets to hold a tablet, cups, snacks, toys, or anything else you may need during your drive. Can someone design one of these for a passenger princess in the front seat?
It has a cord to hang around the headrest of the front seat and then a strap on the bottom to clip around the back of the seat to make sure it stays in place and won't flop around.
Promising review: “Can't go on car rides without this. I hate living in a city where I have to drive around 20–40 minutes to or from daycare because it is closer to work. However, this makes my daughter's rides more manageable. She watches Frozen and I get through traffic! She even places her little shoes in the big storage pocket and pacifier in the little mesh pockets.” —T. Khansari
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
10. A set of lightweight and durable escape tracks if you live anywhere prone to massive amounts of snow orrr sand that can really trap your car. I'd be willing to bet that this works better than the "pour cat litter under your tires" trick.
Promising reviews: "I got stuck on our unplowed road. It took a while but without these I never would have got my car out. They have been a lifesaver so many times now. Worth every penny. However, I did lose one in the snow. I wish they had a little beacon to find it buried (LOL)." —Tiffany Roberts
"These just saved my butt. My rear-wheel drive vehicle got stuck in the sand in New Mexico: several cycles of digging out the tires and using these got me unstuck. No cracks or warping: they're ready to use again. Worth every cent." —JamesOsiris
Get a set of two from Amazon for $129.99+ (available in four colors and five styles).
11. A set of interior LED car lights worthy of being on every episode of MTV's Pimp My Ride.
To use these, you'll just download an app that'll give you access to 16 million color options. You can also sync them to your music to create a little show in your car. They have adhesive attached so they are super easy to set up.
Promising reviews: "Generally I don’t trust products that you need an app for. But when I put it to play with music and the lights legitimately followed the music, that’s when this product had me. I’m impressed. Good job Govee." —Erin Williams
"Amazing for the price! There are four sections total, so I did two in the front, one on either side, and then there are two under the front seats facing toward the back, so the back seats can see them also. They work great I still can't believe it for the price. Very happy." —Jeepet76
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
12. A console side pocket that not only closes the annoying gap between your seat and the center console, but actually makes it useful space. There is a pocket for your phone, an extra cup holder to manage your drink obsession, and a little coin slot so you can stop collecting miscellaneous pennies everywhere.
You can order one for the driver's side seat or passenger's side seat. When the coin pouch gets full, you can remove it to empty it.
Promising review: "I put this in last night and went to work today and everything was perfect. I did have to install the foam spacers (included) to make it a really snug fit. It would have still worked without it but I like things perfect. So now the coins go in the coin pocket and my keys and other work related accessories go in the bigger pocket. This is one of the best cheap life hacks you can get if you're a car person and/or just like being organized and neat." —R
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
13. A keychain car escape tool designed to cut through seatbelts and break car windows so you can be prepared in case of emergencies (although hopefully you will never need to actually use it).
Promising review: "I work in the medical and rescue field and have to say this is a great product to have on your keychain. One of the concerns I had when buying this was the breakaway portion of the device itself but that was an unfounded fear. This is something that will save your life if you are ever trapped in your own vehicle as it will stay connected to your keys in the ignition which means that you will be able to reach it without a major issue. It will not easily detach without you pulling it off which means will be available where you want it when you need it. I have nothing negative to say about this and have bought one for my wife as well to have." —Aizrec!
Get it from Amazon for $9.20.