    37 Products That'll Make You Think, "Damn, I'm So Grateful They Exist"

    You're genuinely gonna wonder why you have never gotten a bidet attachment before.

    Jessica Hall
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Jasmin Sandal
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An ice beauty roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles, giving you relief in the blink of an eye.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Just fill it up with water (you can also add some cucumber, green tea, lemon, etc.) and pop it in the freezer so it's ready to go!

    Promising review: "I have been wanting to try an ice roller for a while. This one is super easy to fill/use and the ice freezes nice and smooth. It is great in the a.m. to help me wake up and helps get rid of the puffiness under my eyes!" —Michelle Marie

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in seven colors).

    2. A hard-boiled egg timer that changes colors so you actually know your eggs are the right temperature instead of trying to cut them open to make deviled eggs only to have the yolk ooze out all over the place.

    reviewer&#x27;s timer sitting in pot with two eggs boiling
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wish I'd known about this egg timer sooner. It makes my life so much easier because I don't have to set any alarms. Trust me, your house needs one of these!" —Quynh Nguyen

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and multipacks).

    3. A pup-approved ScratchPad so if you can't cut your pup's nails because they are the most dramatic doggo in the world, at least they are filing them down to help tame those claws.

    ScratchPadforDogs / Etsy

    ScratchPadforDogs is a small biz based in Atlanta.

    Promising review: "My pittie struggled with getting his nails clipped after a bad grooming experience. With one use he’s already got it down and it’s made the process 100% easier." —Etsy Customer

    Get it from ScratchPadforDogs on Etsy for $46.95+ (available in four styles and three grit levels).

    4. An Oxo under-appliance flexible sweeper designed to fit in that weird crack between your oven and counter, under your fridge, or even below your couch. And since it's so flexible, you won't have to lie all the way on the ground to get the right angle.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, like a dummy, I never thought about cleaning under our sectional when we purchased it. It's huge, heavy, and unmovable — and the kids like to eat nearby, so food is constantly rolling/sliding/migrating underneath and it gets disgusting. Too low-profile to vacuum; broom won't fit. Was using one of the static dusters for ceiling fans that was doing a meh job — this little thing got yuck out from under there from...*shudder* let's not talk about it. Great little tool. Fit under my washer, dryer, and fridge, too, which was an added bonus. Cleanup is easy, too." —mmj

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95.

    5. USA Pan sheet pans, which are known for their nonstick capabilities and sturdiness in extra hot ovens. Nonstick = less cleaning, which will make your life a liiiitttle easier.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pans are very well-made and seem very durable. They seem to conduct heat very evenly which is very important, but they also have an amazing nonstick surface that makes it a breeze to clean them. I was very impressed and I think they are well worth the money even if you only occasionally bake, because they will last a very long time." —Z

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.65 (also available individually and in a pack with two sizes).

    6. And some "cheat sheet" pan dividers so you can still whip up your fave one-pan meals while saving yourself from all the food touching each other. Like come on, do you really want salmon juice making your crispy potatoes all soggy and nasty?! 🤢

    the four pan dividers with vegetables and salmon and carbs being cooked separately
    Amazon

    It comes with four pieces in two different sizes. And they are oven, fridge, freezer, dishwasher, and microwave safe!

    Promising review: "These are great for so many reasons. We're in a mixed gluten household (one person has celiac and is diabetic, but we are not all doing a gluten-free diet). We can portion control for carb counting and separate out gluten-free vs. not on one pan. Plus, cleanup is just throwing in the dishwasher!" —J Fans

    Get a set of four dividers from Amazon for $29.99.

    7. A T-shirt organizer to save your closet from being overstuffed and unorganized. This hangable system allows you to easily store your shirts and display them so you can actually see what options you have rather than just rotating through the same three that are always on top of the pile.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    TheRollKeeper is a woman-owned small business based in Castle Rock, Washington. They create unique, handcrafted storage solutions.

    Promising review: "These Roll Keepers made it so much easier to store my T-shirts, jeans, towels, etc., leaving ample room in my closet or drawers for additional items. I only need one hanger to hang 12 to 16 items! I definitely recommend this item for those who have limited space and wish to be more organized while looking less cluttered. I will be purchasing more." —Shanette Labonte

    Get it from TheRollKeeper on Etsy for $17.99 (holds 20 rolls; available in two colors).

    8. A set of Sea-Bands designed to target acupressure points on your wrists to help reduce nausea, perfect for anyone who gets motion sickness. I know I could've used a pair of these instead of taking (~drowsy~) medicine and accidentally knocking myself out for a three-hour ferry ride.

    Reviewer with gray band on their wrist
    amazon.com

    Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

    Promising review: "Sea-Bands make boating possible for me. Simple, easy to use, and reliable. I would say these are must for anyone who get motion sickness on sea or land." —Lauren

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.52 (available in six colors and other quantities).

    9. Wet & Forget shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I detest cleaning the bathroom. This has made my life easier. Just spray after you shower and let it sit until tomorrow. The bottom of my shower looks almost new! The only downside is that if you already have mold, it does not take care of that." —Chinese Chick

    Get it from Amazon for $19.98+ (available in two scents, two sizes, and two-packs).

    10. LABeautyologist no-drip cleansing cuffs so you can stop dealing with soaking wet sleeves and puddles of water on your counter while you wash your face. These wristbands will stop the water in its tracks before it can make its way to your elbow and all over your bathroom.

    GIF of model washing their face, one hand with cleansing cuff on and text
    model wearing the grey cuffs
    @labeautyologist / Via www.instagram.com, LABeautyologist

    "There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem." —Jasmin Sandal

    LABeautyologist is a small biz owned by beauty guru Nayamka Roberts-Smith. She's known for creating the 60-second-rule: cleansing with fingers for a minute to allow your cleanser's ingredients to get to work on your complexion.

    Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in three colors).

    11. A jar opener designed to help you effortlessly open jars instead of wrestling 'em and wondering if it's worth just shattering the thing so you can finally access your dang salsa. This is also a great option for anyone with limited mobility or arthritis.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    And the bottom can be used to open pull tabs!

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 85-year-old mother, who has a bit of arthritis in her hands. She loves this jar opener. She commented on the ease of use and likes the fact that it can be used on smaller bottles. Made a daily task much easier for her." —Christine

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99.

    12. A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask made with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to help soothe chapped lips and make them soft and supple. It's also designed to help promote natural collagen production so your lips get visibly plumper the more you use it! Lip filler who?!

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed

    "Team up harsh acne medication with cold winter winds and you've got the perfect formula for lizard-like dryness. AKA what I'm currently dealing with — especially around my mouth. Enter: the Lawless Forget The Filler Overnight Lip Mask, which has been saving my chapped lips for the past couple of weeks. It's cooling, it's soothing. It's thick without feeling tacky. It's hydrating without feeling sticky. And I don't have to do a darn thing except liberally apply it each night and wake up with softer, fuller, less painful-feeling lips!" —Jasmin Sandal

    *And* this is vegan and cruelty-free!

    Lawless Beauty is a woman-owned beauty brand from Annie Lawless.

    Promising review: "As someone who is skeptical about overnight products like this, I was pleasantly shocked and surprised to see results the next morning after my first use! My lips not only felt hydrated and smooth, but definitely looked more plump (without that tingling sensation most plumping products provide, which I don't like!)" —JuliaFromPhilly

    Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in four shades) or from Amazon for $22 (available in two shades).

    13. A TubShroom to protect your drain from the *disturbing* amount of hair that comes out of your head every time you shower. Maybe it is just me, but I would rather prevent the hair from going down the drain than have to dig soggy, dirty hair out. Ugh, that sends shivers down my spine just thinking about it. 😖

    reviewer&#x27;s tubshroom with hair surrounding it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "TubShoom makes my life easier. I shed so much hair and it has always been an issue when it comes to showering! I used to try to catch the hairs before they went to the drain, which I would later have to clean once clogged, and now I encourage and move them towards the drain and my TubShroom! It truly is amazing and the silicone material allows it to not rust like the old metal tub sink screens. It makes cleaning so much easier and I am amazed every time. It even caught my dog's hair and he has short thin hairs!!! Highly highly recommend this to every home. I'm planning on buying one for every sink in the house since they also have it for sinks as well as tubs!!!" —S.K.M

    Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in six colors).

    To learn more, check out our full TubShroom review (#3).

    14. A zipper puller that'll make sure you can always get dressed in your best outfits even when no one is home to help you get the zipper all the way up.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The best thing about the Zipuller is now you can zip up whatever you need to all on your own without relying on another set of hands. Everything from dresses to jumpsuits with zippers in the back to boots for those with mobility issues...it's a true godsend! Would recommend this product in a heartbeat! Don't settle for cheap imitations...this is the one you want and the one you need!" —DCB316

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three colors).

    15. A set of Wad-Free pads so you don't have to run your dryer like three times just to have your sheets actually come out dry. (Can you tell this just happened to me last week?)

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. 

    Promising review: "In the 45+ yrs I’ve been washing sheets, I’ve tried everything to keep them from wadding up like a burrito. This works! I use them for my king sized bed and no more wet little bundle in the middle after drying them! The pillowcases now wind up on top instead of twisted and wet inside. It’s super easy to attach the corners of the sheet to the square. The sheets come out cleaner and there’s no need to re-dry them! I bought one for both of my daughters — always happy to make life easier for them! Now I use them for my queen sized beds as well. I enjoy washing my sheets weekly now! I highly recommend." —Leslie Iris

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (also available in a four-pack).

    16. A Bestool detangler brush designed to work through knots and tangles in 3a–4c hair whether it's wet or dry! This will save you time *and* damage so you don't have to dread the process anymore.

    Reviewer&#x27;s before frizzy curls and then after with defined curls
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must have. I have type 3c coil hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in five colors).

    17. A pack of DressWeights to help hold your skirts and dresses down so you don't have to worry about accidentally flashing anyone while you cross the street.

    a model folding back the hem of their dress to show an adhesive DressWeight attached to the inside
    Dress Strong / Etsy

    Dress Strong is a New York–based Etsy shop run by Christina where she sells the holy grail product — the DressWeights.

    The adhesive is strong but removable, so they can be used again and again!

    Promising review: "These are, hands down, a complete lifesaver. I recently attended a multi-day conference event, where wardrobe malfunctions were a non-negotiable. Add in mid-Atlantic summer breezes and skirts and well, you have a potential disaster on your hands, right? NO. These babies will keep your hemlines down where they belong, and they work hard without being cumbersome — they're lightweight but dense, can easily be adjusted or moved without removing the backing, and they store in their own case — what more could a girl ask for?" —Etsy Customer

    Get a set of four from Dress Strong on Etsy for $15 (also available in multipacks).

    18. A bottle-emptying kit since somehow no one has designed a bottle that will perfectly empty out every last drop of the product?! IDK about you but I would rather cut open my bottle of lotion than let like 1/6th of it go to waste just because it won't pump out any more. But with this, I won't have to!!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    The kit comes with the stand and different sizes of the attachments so you should be able to use it with any bottle in your house.

    Promising review: "I use a really thick curl cream in my hair. The bottle has a pump, but you can only use it for about half of the product. I decided to use this to keep the bottle stored upside down to get more of the product out of the bottle. I was able to use the full bottle of product, was able to squeeze out the exact amount that I needed for each use, and I no longer have to beat the bottle on the palm of my hand to get the product out! This saved me time, energy, money and some sanity! If you are thinking about it, just get it!" —Cynthia Reed

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in packs of two and six).

    19. AirPod cleaners to get all that gnarly gunk and built-up earwax from the crevices of your headphones. Reviewers also love it for helping their phone speakers return to that fresh out-of-the-box crispness instead of muffled sounds. Just press your earbud into the putty and gaze in awe — and potentially disgust — at all the crud that gets left behind.

    Blue square with lots of ear wax on it that was removed from a reviewer&#x27;s AirPod speaker
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far the most effective way of removing the magnetic dust from your case or any dust/wax from the mesh of the AirPods. This pack will also last you quite a while, so there’s no need to be frugal with how much you’re buying. Important note: If you wait too long to clean your AirPods, the magnetic dust eventually scratches deep into the case beyond what can be cleaned off. With this product, you can catch that dust early and prevent lasting damage to your AirPod case." —Jelani Nunes

    Get 24 from Amazon for $15.99.

    20. And a pack of AirPods Pro silicone hooks so you don't have to tiptoe around and pray that your headphones don't fall out at every sudden movement. With these you can ~whip your hair back and forth~ as much as you like knowing your Pods are gonna stay snug in your ear the whole time.

    amazon.com, amazon.com, amazon.com

    And they come with a little carrying case!

    "I recently ordered these little lifesavers, and I have to say I am...forgive me Lord for I'm about to pun...HOOKED. I'm obsessed with my AirPod Pros as they are, I use them everyday for calls and music-listening purposes, but can never leave the house with them in fear of them dropping out of my ears. (If I so much as smile or laugh, they fall out!) Well fear no more, because since I've started using these super-reliable silicone hooks, I've taken my Pods on runs and walks with absolutely no sign of slippage. I highly recommend these for anyone else who'd finally like to use their AirPods Pro in peace." —Jasmin Sandal

    Promising review: "Must have, it works. These are absolutely needed, stop my headphones from falling out, perfect fit. Will save you lots of money from replacing missing headphones." —Shevy1280

    Get a pack of three from Amazon for $15.95 (available for both generations of AirPods Pro).

    21. Or! A pair of AirPod ear hooks that work with both regular and Pros so you can secure them over your ear and ensure you never lose one, leaving you with an incomplete set.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These have been a lifesaver while I work outside!! Comfortable. They also seem to be easily adjustable to different size ears." —Kim

    Get a pair from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four colors).

    22. A two-stage sharpener designed to give your old, dull knives the ~refresh~ they deserve. Plus it'll make your life a whole lot easier when you can just slice through an onion in one go instead of hacking it apart with what has essentially become a butter knife.

    amazon.com, Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "My knives were so dull since I do a lot of chopping for soups and salads. This sharpener was easy to use and the instructions were clear! I especially love it because you can use it whether you’re left- or right-handed!" —Aliyah Harris

    Get it from Amazon for $8.76+ (available in four colors and multi-packs).

    23. A 3D Ostrichpillow eye mask that may just be the best form-fitting, fully blackout sleep mask. Perfect for keeping all light out whether you need a nap during the day or your partner won't turn the TV off at night. The concave shape is great because it doesn't add pressure on your eyeballs, and the strap helps it stay put all night long.

    Jasmin Sandal/BuzzFeed

    "I'll be the first to admit it, I'm a little high maintenance when it comes to my sleep. I need complete darkness and complete quiet. So when I know I'm going anywhere that doesn't believe in blackout blinds, or just regular ol' blinds for that matter, I always pack an eye mask. The only problem is, I've struggled to find one that A) doesn't move around when I sleep and B) doesn't let the bleeding light shine through. So as you can imagine, I was just *thrilled* when the Ostrichpillow 100% Blackout Eye Mask was put on my radar — I jumped at the chance to test it out. And, people, it does exactly what it says on the tin. It's super reliable with blocking 1-0-0 percent of the light, and it has an amazing ergonomic design that carves out space for your eyes so your eyelashes don't get all squished — plus, there's even enough room for you to blink, if you wanted to! It's certainly thicker than your average eye mask and sleeping on your side with it on takes some getting used to. But hey, if it stops lamp light, sunlight...whatever kinda light from disturbing my sleep, it's totally worth it. Check out my full Ostrichpillow eye mask review." —Jasmin Sandal

    And it comes with a little travel case!

    Get it from Ostrichpillow for $45 (available in four colors) or from Amazon for $45 (available in two colors).

    24. A grout pen to freshen up your stained or discolored grout because sometimes no matter how much you scrub it never seems to go back to its original state. Plus this pen is mold-resistant and covers up to 150 feet, so you can feel confident in your ability to complete this DIY project.

    Before of reviewer&#x27;s tiles with brown grout vs after shot white grout
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I just bought my first house and because of COVID I have not had the funds I wanted to fix it up. This was cheap and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price and I am absolutely stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, no odor, and quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. Some places I did more but I didn't mind doing it because it was actually really satisfying. Definitely recommend this product!" —Kim

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a wider tip).

    25. A set of bedsheet holders so you can stop waking up in the middle of the night frustrated that the fitted sheet isn't staying ~fitted~ to the mattress...AGAIN.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after which show a sheet popping off the corner of a mattress and then a sheet attached securely
    amazon.com

    Each pack comes with four bands, which can stretch from 12–18 inches and hold adequate tension.

    Promising review: "Say goodbye to rearranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these Bed Bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." —Khalysee

    Get a pack of four from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, three colors, and four pack sizes).

    26. A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick because let's be honest, you've been out and about before, seen your face in a mirror or reflection and genuinely asked yourself how your face looks so ✨shiny.✨ Well, now when that happens you can just whip this bad boy out of your purse and put an end to the shine with a quick swipe.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas, and BOOM — the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again! This is an item that #tiktokmademebuyit for sure! I saw a video on TikTok and immediately went on the hunt only to be disappointed that this item was sold out everywhere! I eventually got added to a waiting list here on Amazon, and once they had it in stock again, they charged my card and sent it my way! If you have the chance to purchase this and you have oily skin, get yourself on the waiting list if you need to, and just kick it until it shows up. You will be pleased. Thank me later." —Veronica Cooper

    Get it from Amazon for $9.09.

    27. Some Mighty Patches you can just stick right on your zit to nip it in the bud so you don't end up with a freakin' second head growing out of your forehead. It even works while you're sleeping, what's easier than that?!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am almost 30, and have struggled with adult acne for over 10 years. I have used every single product ever created. I see a dermatologist for prescription grade products, and STILL have acne. These little patches have FINALLY given me relief to my stubborn pimples. You can literally SEE all the junk it pulls out the pimple. I get those HUGE ones that pop up under the skin. The first night I put a patch on it, it decreased it to half the size! By the second or third night it was completely gone! I have learned the trick to fully getting everything out, is to run a hand towel under HOT water, then hold on the pimple for at least a minute to open up the pore. Then place the patch over the area, and by morning it pulls everything out!" —Shelby

    Get 72 patches from Amazon $21.99.

    28. A unique satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair looking just as good as when you left the house, no matter what the weather is outside. Once you're safely back indoors, it conveniently folds into a pouch so you can store it in your bag.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.

    Promising review: "Awesome hat, a must-have for hairdos. I get my hair done often and don’t want to destroy a great hairdo. I have been out in a rainstorm and taken it on the log ride into the splash down, hair stayed nice and dry. Love it so much I fold it up and keep it in my purse! It even has a ponytail pouch hidden in it." —applekoolaid

    Get it from Amazon for $39+ (available in 10 colors).

    29. A winged eyeliner stamp that will literally put an end to the constant struggle of trying to get your eyeliner perfectly even. Picture this: after three attempts, you finally get your left eye to be beautifully lined, only to then spend the next 20+ minutes trying to get the right eye to match…which inevitably it never really does. Once you get this eyeliner, you will n e v e r have to deal with that again!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98+ (available in three sizes and a combo pack).

    30. A vacuum wine saver so you can open both red *and* white wine to keep your guests happy without worrying that you'll have to dump them if any is left over. This basically reseals the bottles and extracts excess air, which helps preserve the freshness.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    It comes with a pump and two stoppers.

    Promising review: "Save money by preserving your wine! I really enjoy a glass of wine some evenings, but just one glass (okay maybe two) is plenty. The problem always is that if you re-cork you might get one more day out the bottle....What if I don't want another glass the next day? By the day after that, you would be really lucky if that re-corked wine was any good. With this product, you will never toss unused wine again. The vacuum seal really works at keeping out the air and preserving your wine so it remains as fresh as when you first opened it. Another feature is that the seal works so well that if you put your bottle back on its side in a rack or wine fridge, it will not leak. I am making this product my go-to hostess gift!" —T.K. Nagy

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    31. A perfectly sized Frywall to protect your stove (and arms) from all the bacon grease splatters when you're just trying to add a little ~pizzazz~ to your Brussels sprouts.

    cooktop with a pan with the cone-shaped frywall creating a larger guard to catch oil from it
    Amazon

    Frywall is a New York-based small business that specializes in protective kitchen accessories. 

    BTW, it's BPA-free, heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, and dishwasher safe.

    Promising review: "The Frywall works very well and I am very pleased with it. My range top is black and you can see each little spot of grease. Before now I got really tired of cleaning my range top thoroughly each time I fried anything. You have made my life much easier. Thanks." —Laurie J. Englehardt

    Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four colors).

    32. A door draft stopper so you don't have to worry about setting your heat to 77 degrees and still freezing. Keep those horribly brisk winds outside where they belong! Added bonus, if you have large gaps, this will help keep out any unwanted critters and dampen outside noises.