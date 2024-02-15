37 Products That’ll Make You Think, “Damn, I’m So Grateful They Exist”

"There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem." —Jasmin Sandal

LABeautyologist is a small biz owned by beauty guru Nayamka Roberts-Smith. She's known for creating the 60-second-rule: cleansing with fingers for a minute to allow your cleanser's ingredients to get to work on your complexion.

Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in three colors).