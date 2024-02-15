37 Products That’ll Make You Think, “Damn, I’m So Grateful They Exist”

1. An ice beauty roller you store in the freezer so it's always ready when you need a lil ~chill~ sesh. Rub it all over your face to help reduce puffiness, irritation, and under-eye circles, giving you relief in the blink of an eye.
2. A hard-boiled egg timer that changes colors so you actually know your eggs are the right temperature instead of trying to cut them open to make deviled eggs only to have the yolk ooze out all over the place.
3. A pup-approved ScratchPad so if you can't cut your pup's nails because they are the most dramatic doggo in the world, at least they are filing them down to help tame those claws.
4. An Oxo under-appliance flexible sweeper designed to fit in that weird crack between your oven and counter, under your fridge, or even below your couch. And since it's so flexible, you won't have to lie all the way on the ground to get the right angle.
5. USA Pan sheet pans, which are known for their nonstick capabilities and sturdiness in extra hot ovens. Nonstick = less cleaning, which will make your life a liiiitttle easier.
6. And some "cheat sheet" pan dividers so you can still whip up your fave one-pan meals while saving yourself from all the food touching each other. Like come on, do you really want salmon juice making your crispy potatoes all soggy and nasty?! 🤢
7. A T-shirt organizer to save your closet from being overstuffed and unorganized. This hangable system allows you to easily store your shirts and display them so you can actually see what options you have rather than just rotating through the same three that are always on top of the pile.
8. A set of Sea-Bands designed to target acupressure points on your wrists to help reduce nausea, perfect for anyone who gets motion sickness. I know I could've used a pair of these instead of taking (~drowsy~) medicine and accidentally knocking myself out for a three-hour ferry ride.
9. Wet & Forget shower cleaner that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
10. LABeautyologist no-drip cleansing cuffs so you can stop dealing with soaking wet sleeves and puddles of water on your counter while you wash your face. These wristbands will stop the water in its tracks before it can make its way to your elbow and all over your bathroom.
"There are a number of things that bug me in this world, but one thing that consistently grinds my gears is the feeling of soaking wet, sopping sleeves after I've cleansed my face. No matter how high I roll them up, water just finds a way to trickle down towards my sleeves. I've even resorted to just wearing T-shirts to avoid the problem, but then my arms are still soaked and I still end up leaving a puddle of water behind in the bathroom. Enter: these cozy-soft cuffs. They're truly adorable, absorb allll the water, dry quickly, *and* they're machine washable! To me, they're a must-have and worth every single penny to avoid a small but totally annoying problem." —Jasmin Sandal
LABeautyologist is a small biz owned by beauty guru Nayamka Roberts-Smith. She's known for creating the 60-second-rule: cleansing with fingers for a minute to allow your cleanser's ingredients to get to work on your complexion.
Get a set of two from LABeautyologist for $25 (originally $27; available in three colors).