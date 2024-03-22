Congratulate Yourself For Even The Most Minute Accomplishment With One Of These 32 Delightful Products

Each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.

Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make fish-free sushi with pickled ginger on top, was delectable! Loooooove it!" —Liza

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.