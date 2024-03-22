Congratulate Yourself For Even The Most Minute Accomplishment With One Of These 32 Delightful Products

1. A beginner's sushi-making kit for the ultimate date night or friends' dinner where you can control exactly what goes into your rolls to make the most delicious seafood treat to ever hit your tastebuds.
Each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.
Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make fish-free sushi with pickled ginger on top, was delectable! Loooooove it!" —Liza
2. A dino nugget pillow perfect for anyone (like me) who is still ordering nuggies at restaurants even when they're in their late 20s. Seriously, I need one of these guys. Maybe if I show up with it at a restaurant, they won't even have to ask what I'm ordering.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
3. An attachable Stanley Cup-compatible snack bowl because you already take your cup with you everywhere so you may as well have some snacks to go along with it.
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
4. An instantly downloadable Taylor Swift-themed dice drinking game to help you test all your friends to find out if they are a true Swiftie or not.
Vikki's Apothecary is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in pop culture-themed digital downloads for prints and games.
Each digital download comes with a board and a set of game rules!
Promising review: "Such a fun game! Exactly as expected with fun prompts!" —krystinaholford
5. An interactive dancing cat toy because how can you look at these pictures and not laugh?! I mean seriously, I am going to immediately buy this for my cats in hopes of recreating anything like this. The toy is naturally springy so you barely have to move at all to create the *most* fun your cat has ever had.
Promising review: "I'm a new cat mom. I had seen this product recommended several times on Reddit. It was inexpensive, so I thought I'd try it. Princess loves it! It is one of her favorite toys. It's simple, just some cardboard bits on a wire, but very effective. It mimics the erratic way insects fly around, and she absolutely loves it! So far, it's been pretty durable, unlike some of her other toys. It's 100% recyclable and made sustainably. It's very reasonably priced. I have even bought some to give as Christmas gifts to other cats because it's been such fun! Definitely recommend!" —H.L.
6. A Shrek toothpaste cap you can attach straight to the tube so you can tell all your friends you've been brushing your teeth with Shrek's 💩.
Casual Chicken is a small biz based in Irvine, California and they make unique items and art using 3D printing.
Promising review: "This is a HIT! I ordered one and my other friends loved it so I got one for them also. The customer service is fantastic and fast shipping!" —Whitney
7. A horse-head squirrel feeder perfect for nature watchers who are getting a little bored of seeing the same thing every day. Now when your fave little critter comes running up for a snack, you'll do a double take before realizing you *don't* have a new species running around your yard.
8. A rechargeable heated eye massager if you're anything like me and your idea of a pick-me-up is a trip to the spa. Enjoy the relaxing effects of a massage at home to help combat headaches, eye strain, and puffy eyes (plus it's way more affordable than trying to actually go to the spa).
This isn't your typical eye mask. The device is portable, has five massage modes, a 15-minute timer, and built-in Bluetooth speakers so you have complete control of what you listen to while you relax and enjoy your heated massage.
Promising review: "I am literally in love with this mask. I am not sure if it's the pressure, the heat or the music, but I find myself constantly using it. It is so relaxing….Definitely one of the best gadgets I have ever bought." —Tracy Ruble
9. The "Ono Roller," which is the perfect fidget toy designed to help relieve stress and anxiety while encouraging focus. Come on, just look how mesmerizing it is....this is wayyy more soothing than a boring stress ball. Reviewers love that it's frictionless and noiseless.
Ono is a small business specializing in compact, work-friendly fidgets for focus and stress relief.
Promising review: "If you fidget a lot I really really recommend this. It doesn't get stuck, it's very loose, so easy to roll, it's sleek and doesn't draw attention, it's small and helps a lot. In my opinion, it's worth your money. It was made VERY well. Use it at school or work or really anywhere. Overall 11/10!!!" —Kathleen
10. A "Liquipen" that is the love child of a pen and a lava lamp, and honestly it's everything you've ever wanted. Now every time you write notes, you can be mesmerized by the enchanting, colorful bubbles.
Promising review: "I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart! Definitely recommend." —Kindle Customer
11. A shaker of edible cocktail glitter because why would you ever have a normal drink if you could add a little extra razzle dazzle to it and completely upgrade the experience?!
Bakel is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink.
Promising review: "Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" —gigi
12. A head massager thingy that is going to change your life. And for this price, it's absolutely worth the risk. You're going to beg your partner to do this for you *constantly.*
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman has this and says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
