39 Products That’ll Solve Some Of Your Problems When You Realize Ignoring Them Doesn’t Make Them Go Away

1. A keloid minimizer because sometimes no matter how well you take care of your new piercing, you just get hit with the keloid curse. This is designed to help reduce the size of the uncomfortable bump so you don't have to end up taking out your adorable new earring.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in multipacks).
2. A Door-Doc so you can easily prop open your front load washer to help prevent mold and mildew from growing inside.
Door-Doc is a small business specializing in home laundry solutions.
Promising review: "I’d never had any issues with mold or any nastiness accruing inside my washer, until I did. I read a bunch of reviews and convinced myself I didn’t need such an item — after all, I could just prop the door open after every wash. The thing is, the way the washer is positioned in the laundry room, I’d hit the washer door every time I went in there. I gave in and made the purchase. Sooooo worth it! Easy to maneuver around and it’s a sturdy little gadget. Highly recommend!!!" —painterJane
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two colors).
3. An AirPod cleaning pen because if you paid all that money for high-quality headphones, they'd better sound good even a year later! This will gently clean out those hard-to-reach crevices in the speakers and charger so you can restore the crisp, fresh-out-of-the-package audio.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a pick that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your earpieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in two colors).
4. Or a pack of earbud-cleaning putty to get all that gnarly gunk and built-up earwax from the crevices of your headphones. Reviewers also love it for helping their phone speakers return to that fresh out-of-the-box crispness instead of muffled sounds. Just press your earbud into the putty and gaze in awe — and potentially disgust — at all the crud that gets left behind.
Promising review: "After seeing this on BuzzFeed and looking at the reviews along the way, I literally bought this because of another review that said it fixed her muffled iPhone 11. So glad I did!! I had the exact same issue with hearing people on my iPhone 11 and was SO frustrated. But this worked instantly. Stuffed a square of the putty into the very small receiver you hear out of and for the first time in months I can hear people clearly and loudly out of my iPhone without being on speakerphone. I am so happy I don't have to get a new phone. I used them to clean my AirPods as well; it was good to see all the gunk come out despite not having an issue with sound for them. Definitely a great purchase." —jtd
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (also available in a 24-pack).
5. A Migraine Stick for people who frequently suffer from headaches, but don't love taking Advil every time they come up. This blend of peppermint, spearmint, and lavender oils will help soothe the pain so you can go about your business.
It's made by a small biz specializing in migraine relief products!
Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "I hate swallowing pills and they often don't do anything when I have a migraine or headache coming on, so I gave the migraine stick a try. This stuff is MAGICAL. It smells nice, is easy to take everywhere (doesn't leak), easy to apply, and works like a CHARM. My headache/migraines are either gone within minutes or the pain is relieved enough that I can fall asleep and sleep it off. It's 100% worth it. Buy this!!!" —Madison J.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
6. Eyeshadow patches to achieve those ~crisp~ eyeliner and shadow lines that you cannot ever seem to get perfect by just freehanding. Not to mention it'll help protect the rest of your face from fallen makeup.
These have adhesive on the back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks, which tends to happen every time I apply eyeshadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
Get a 120-pack from Amazon for $6.95.
7. A terra-cotta sugar-saver because your brown sugar is NOT in fact ruined just because it got all hard and clumpy. This adorable little guy will bring it back to life (and help keep it that way!) and have you baking homemade cookies in no time.
Just soak it in water for 20 minutes and place it in your sugar to soften and maintain moisture for approximately 3–6 months.
Promising review: "I was nervous to try them in case they were a waste of money. Yesterday, I followed the directions, i.e. soaked them in water for 20 minutes, then plopped one each in containers of hard-as-concrete dark brown sugar and one of light brown sugar. I didn't dry them, just dropped them in on top. So today, I took the containers down and looked, and each container of formerly concrete-hard sugar was easy to measure out, no lumps, it's a miracle!" —NGS
Get two from Amazon for $8.45+ (also available in a three-pack).
8. Some seamless bra liners that will revolutionize your bra-wearing experience, especially on hot days. Not only does this absorb your dreaded under-boob sweat, but it also helps make a barrier between your skin and the underwire of your bra that digs in *so* uncomfortably.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for." —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL, three colors, variety packs, and multiple pack sizes).
9. A firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin. And all you have to do is pat a little bit of this under your eyes and carry on with your day (without any extra ~bag~gage).
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three sizes, two versions, and a two-pack).
10. A grooming rake that'll help you to the deepest levels of fur and undercoat on your fur baby. It's specifically designed for doggos with thick, dense fur or double coats, and it can help prevent future matting!
Promising review: "We own, or should I say are owned by, two large breed dogs: a Newfoundland and a Pyrenees. We prefer a rake to help get those undercoats brushed out and it allows us to slowly work any knots out. Our last one had cracked during a move and eventually the brush had pulled out so we needed a new one. We have no complaints about this product and it does exactly what it is supposed to." —Dana S
Get it from Amazon for $9.77.
11. Or a grooming glove for all those pets who do *not* like to be brushed. Now you can trick them into thinking they are just getting some of their favorite pats, when really you're getting all that fur that would otherwise be embedded into your carpet.
Promising reviews: "My kitty has really long fur. I bought this because I know she doesn't like traditional brushes and loves to be petted. This thing works like a charm! I brush her about once a week and this thing is magic. Super easy to use, she thinks I'm just petting her. It's got an elastic band to keep it tight on your hand. when it comes to cleaning, it can be a little tricky but if you pull down along each finger and then grab at the palms it comes off fairly easily. I will definitely be buying one for my aunt and her cats." —Jenny Hahn
"Solid product, great materials and thoughtfully designed. Most importantly - IT WORKS AS ADVERTISED! Just put on the glove and you are ready to go. First time I was able to take three large balls of hair off of my golden lab. And more importantly, he loved the attention and the nice scratch of the back! If you are looking for a really easy to use hair control product for your pooch - this is the one you want to buy!" —Doug K
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. An all-natural yoga mat spray because as much as you'd like to think wiping it down with a dry towel is enough…it's not. This will help clean off all the sweat, footprints, and whatever other debris has been living on your mat for who knows how long. Now you can spend child's pose smelling delicious citrus instead of stinky feet.
Asutra is a WOC-owned business, in which Venus Williams is part owner and chief brand officer, making natural self-care products at an accessible price point. The products are made with organic plants, minerals, and essential oils and do not contain parabens, phthalates, or petroleum. This mat spray is made with tea tree oil to help kill bacteria on the mat. It also comes with a microfiber towel to help you clean.
Promising review: "This spray arrives and performs exactly as advertised. It smells great and works effectively to clear my mat of any grime I bring home from the studio floor. I have used it for both deep cleaning and a quick mat wipe-down after class. My mat has never looked or smelled better." —Ang_G
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two sizes, seven scents, and multipacks).
13. A pair of copper-infused compression sleeves for some extra arch support that *won't* limit your range of motion. Slide it on just like a sock, and it can help relieve heel and arch pain caused by many issues from bunions to plantar fasciitis.
And (like socks) you can toss them in the wash when they start to smell a little funky.
Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association.
Promising review: "Worked as advertised. I had really bad pain for a few weeks. Within two days of wearing these, the pain was mostly gone. I use them during the day, very comfortable. Worth the investment." —mrgadget
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four colors, two styles, and a two-pack).
14. Bio-Oil with sooo many potential uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on. Once your friends find out about this, it's gonna be like the sisterhood of the traveling oil!!
Promising review: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.