28 Products Reviewers Say Are So Good They Already Bought Them Again

This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.

Promising reviews: "Bought this product again cause it’s amazing and great for my lips." —Jose

"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually, I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel



Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in nine colors and multipacks).