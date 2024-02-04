28 Products Reviewers Say Are So Good They Already Bought Them Again

1. A Nooni tinted appleberry lip oil made with vitamins A, C, and E, and soothing apple water to help moisturize your lips without that ~cringe-worthy~ sticky sensation. Your lips will look naturally flushed and perfectly kissable. 💋
This lip oil is vegan, cruelty-free, and has no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Promising reviews: "Bought this product again cause it’s amazing and great for my lips." —Jose
"This is the first lip oil I've ever used. Usually, I avoid anything with oil because I have very sensitive and generally oilier skin, but I wanted to give this a try because I wanted something sheer and pretty for a natural makeup look. Probably the best purchase I've ever made!!! It's super sheer and looks fine on its own without any other makeup. The smell is delicious, and while the gloss dries and fades after about an hour or two without eating, the color stays all day! I did have to reapply after eating, but not after drinking water! I just wish it was bigger, it's a teeny bottle. Would definitely buy again!!" —Rachel
Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in nine colors and multipacks).
2. Some seamless bra liners that will revolutionize your bra-wearing experience, especially on hot days. Not only do these absorb your dreaded underboob sweat, but they also help make a barrier between your skin and the underwire of your bra that digs in *so* uncomfortably.
Promising reviews: "Absorbs sweat and stays in place. Very comfortable. Bought three more!" —CC
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced underboob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for." —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL, three colors, variety packs, and multiple pack sizes).
3. An adorable beginner's crochet kit so you can pick up a new hobby that ends with a growing collection of super cute little animal buddies.
The Woobles is an Asian-owned small biz selling the cutest beginner crochet kits! You might recognize them from Shark Tank! The kit comes with everything you need to get started: 'easy-peasy' yarn, a pre-started yarn piece, eyes, a needle, a crochet hook, stuffing, a bag that holds everything, and video tutorials.
Promising review: "I have tried 'beginner' knitting kits, and spent hundreds of dollars on them only to never actually figure it out. I thought I would try crochet, and I was SO RELIEVED to realize that this kit is TRULY for ANYONE literally brand new to crochet. I have an 8-month-old son and I love that I can make these little animals for him! (They have a child-safe option to embroider the eyes instead of using the 'safety eyes' — the plastic ones — which is ANOTHER BONUS!) Add to all that this super reasonable price, and I ended up finishing the penguin in three days and immediately bought a bunch more of these kits. A new favorite relaxing hobby for mommy down time!!! Obsessed!" —Starstruck Ranch
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in seven versions and a multipack).
4. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "I have never been a big eyeshadow person but have become one every once in a while. I've used this for about five months and I am still on the first tube I ordered. A little bit goes a long way. You do have to rub it in, it is white. I can put my eye makeup on at 6 a.m. and take it off at 3 a.m. and it still looks like it was just applied. I bought it again because I am getting low. Can't imagine eyeshadow without it. Worth every penny." —Kadee
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A retainer cleaner because if you're actually following your dentist's instructions of wearing your retainer every day, you'll know no matter how much you brush it, it gets coated in some nasty film and turns yellow. These fizzing tablets will help eliminate that from even the hard-to-reach areas, while also getting rid of that funky smell it's developed.
Promising reviews: "The product is terrific. I have bought it twice and will do so again." —Larry Fuller
"I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $19.81 (available in two other quantities).
6. Some room-darkening velvet curtains that people won't believe came from Amazon OR that a set of 'em cost under $100!! With so many colors to choose from, you can make sure your vibe is matched ~perfectly.~
Heads up: These babies are sold as single panels so if you want or need a matching set, then you'll want to make sure you up the quantity to two.
Promising reviews: "I loved them so much that I ordered some in cream for a different room. My daughter-in-law saw them, loved them, and ordered them too!" —John Hartmann
"I was looking for some blackout velvet curtains to help with the light and warmth in our bedroom. These curtains are super soft, so a great job of blocking the light and are very affordable. I’m very impressed for the price! Would purchase again." —Boxwood & Spruce
Get them from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 25 colors).
7. A bag of freeze-dried sour Skittles for a ~crunchyyyy~ twist on a candy staple. This kind of treat is all the rage and you may not be able to eat the regular version again, take one bite and you're going to be transported out of this world. 👽🌎
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.
Promising reviews: "I would recommend this business 100%. The candy was great and the packaging and stickers are awesome. Thank you, I already ordered more." —alyssa testa
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze-dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two flavors and two sizes; and check out the rest of their freeze-dried candy for more options).
8. A reusable cap that uses compression and cooling effects to help quickly soothe your headache. It's so comfortable, you might even reach for it when you aren't in pain.
Read more about how temperature therapy can help with migraine prevention at Mayo Clinic.
Wow is this thing nice. I keep mine in the fridge and I'll grab it if I feel a headache coming on. Sometimes if the headache is really bad I'll put it on and take a nap and when I wake up the headache is completely gone. I also use it while working/watching TV and in that case I just don't pull it down all the way so it won't cover my eyes. Honestly I would use this even if I didn't have a headache because it just feels so soothing to have the cool compression on your head. Highly recommend if you are a frequent headache sufferer.
Promising review: "I love these. I've actually bought five of them to keep in rotation at this point. The compression just on its own (not frozen/cooled) is great. I prefer to keep my head caps in the fridge. This is because it's a little too cold on bare skin frozen (I also only have a tiny apartment freezer). If they're frozen, I use a cloth between the cap and my head. Just as a side note; the black perfectly blocks all light but the lighter colors are not as effective at light blocking." —Kelly Foegen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in one- or two-pack, two sizes, and four colors).
9. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles — this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
Promising reviews: "I've already bought this previously and it worked wonders for my skin. It lasts a long time even though I use it most nights. Overall, great product." —Danielle
"This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
Get it from Amazon for $14.39+ (available in two styles and four sizes).
10. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product! I’ve bought it a few times and love it every time. It leaves my sink smelling amazing and it’s super easy to use." —Jackie D.
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78+ (also available in multipacks).
11. A handheld PureWine Wand designed to help you enjoy your wine without the dreaded headache the next day by removing the culprits —histamines and sulfates. And it aerates, which can help restore the taste of opened wine so you don't have to decide between drinking more than you want or wasting half a bottle.
PureWine is a family-owned small business run by father and son David and Derek Meadows, who both suffered from wine headaches and allergies themselves. And in 2016, the PureWine Wand was born!
Just twist the charm, stir it around in your glass, let it soak for a few minutes, and enjoy your delicious glass of wine!
Promising review: "These are absolute magic! I can't believe I've been drinking red wine without these! I stir for four to five minutes just to be sure and that's it! No more headaches or feeling sick the next day. I drink two glasses of wine a night on occasion but I always feel sick the next day. But no more! These make the wine taste so much better too! I'm so happy with this product and have already ordered more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four other quantities).
12. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
Promising review: "I have been trying various brand-name mascaras for the past 50 years hoping to find a mascara that really worked for me. It wasn’t until on a whim I ordered and tried essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect that I found the one I have been searching for all this time. Wow! It is everything the advertising promises — voluminizing, long-wearing, non-clumping or flaking, lengthening, and non-irritating to my sensitive eyes! Started by ordering one, and have already ordered a couple more. I can’t say enough good things about this mascara, but will say, 'try it.' It is genuinely maximum value for minimal cost!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.