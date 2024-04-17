31 Travel Products To Help Even The Worst Over-Packers Take Only A Carry-On

1. Away's popular The Carry-On so you can skip the bag check lines while still having enough room for allllll the clothes you want. (It fits 5–7 outfits and has a laundry compartment!) Plus, the TSA-approved lock will make sure no one is able to sneak a peek inside your bag.
Promising review: "I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. It worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes. Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." —Keith H.
Get it from Away for $275+ (available in 10 colors and optional personalization, for an additional charge).
2. A 50-count of compressed facial sponges that expand to become bouncy and absorbent when soaked in water. This way you don't have to waste room with a bunch of makeup wipes or try to find a travel size makeup remover.
Promising review: "I stumbled across these on TikTok and now they are in my everyday routine. These are amazing for cleansing or removing makeup. I love that they are paper-thin but transform into an absorbent sponge. They are perfect for traveling as well." —Skye Rose Koshuta
Get them from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in nine colors/styles).
3. A compact makeup brush case made of silicone with vents to allow your brushes to breathe. And it's easily washable so you don't have to worry about getting it covered in blush or concealer. Not a makeup person? No worries, this is also great for toothbrushes!
Promising review: "I love the design of this container. It's compact — fits my traveling pouch — and keeps it clean from a recently-used brush. Something about the slits on the sides also makes me believe that it's breathable. The strap keeps everything in place while making your brushes easily accessible. Nice design!" —Nathalie Lubin
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in five colors).
4. And an Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush that eliminates the need to pack several brushes cause this bad boy does it ALL. It has a makeup sponge, eyeshadow brush, eyebrow/eyeliner brush, and blush/blending brush. We love a good multitasking tool. 🙌🏼
Alleyoop is a woman-owned business that creates compact beauty products that typically have several functions.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this travel makeup brush and sponge combo! It's so convenient for when I'm on the go and need to touch up my makeup. The bristles are soft and the sponge is great for blending. Plus, it's compact and fits perfectly in my purse. I highly recommend it!" —Mary G. Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in two versions).
5. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you easily pump from your normal perfume bottle to make sure your signature scent can go everywhere you go.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and says, "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "These little bottles allowed me to take four different scents with me on my trip. I was about to take one big glass bottle, but I was worried that it would break, so when I saw these, I read reviews and took a chance, and I'm glad I did. I love it!" —QueenFrecklez
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
6. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer to save some space in your bag by not having eight bulky pill bottles rolling around.
Promising review: "My husband and I travel a lot and take a number of prescription drugs. It was always a hassle accessing our medication when needed, so I purchased this organizer to make things easier. I used a label maker and labeled each little compartment and it has performed wonderfully. I highly recommend this organizer to anyone who travels and needs medications throughout the day." —Jacqueline
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.47 (available in two color varieties).
7. A collapsible water bottle that won't take up like half the room in your backpack, but still saves you from having to buy an $8 disposable water bottle when you get to the airport.
Promising review: "This is perfect for airport travel or traveling with kids. I keep it folded until I pass security then fill it at the water fountain at the gates. Can dump it out and close it up when you're done. Definitely worth it!" —MP Lee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and multi-packs; there are also additional lids to choose from).
8. A TSA-approved travel toiletries pack so you can toss that grungy old plastic bag you've been reusing for the past who knows how many trips. This will easily hold all your toiletries and the silicone bottles make it easy to get every last bit of your product out.
This set includes a high-quality plastic bag, four bottles (two different sizes), four jars (two different sizes), two spray bottles, two product spoons, one funnel, one cleaning brush, and one page of labels.
Before buying this I had just a hodgepodge of random travel size products and a bag that didn't really fit any of it. I wanted to find a cohesive set, all of which actually had a place to go. Enter this guy. Not only is it all matching, but the variety of bottles, jars, and spray bottles is super convenient for all kinds of different products. The labels are also really helpful for making sure you don't end up conditioning your hair with body wash. The bottles are incredibly easy to fill because the openings are super wide and you can easily pour directly from the full size bottle.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this travel set!! First of all it looks great, clean, classic. Not only does it come with bottles and jars and spray bottles, it also comes with a spoon, a funnel, a cleaning brush and a page of labels. They thought of everything. The larger bottles for shampoo etc, are made of silicone, so you can squeeze the product out. My favorite thing about this set is the size. It fits into luggage so easily." —Funnymom
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
9. Or a 4-in-1 toiletries dispenser designed with a leakproof feature so you don't have to worry about it leaking all over your bag in flight. You can get your conditioner, shampoo, lotion, and body wash all in one compact dispenser. Plus the lil window lets you see how much is left so you don't arrive to your destination with no lotion. 🫠
Check out a TikTok of the toiletries dispenser in action.
Promising review: "This is the perfect travel companion for all your soap, shampoo, conditioner, and lotion or face moisturizer. It’s easy to remove each compartment and fill. The labels are handy or you can use a marker and write your own. You don’t have little bottles rolling around or in a Ziploc bag. ONE container to carry to the bathroom. PERFECT." —Kathy❤️TEXAS
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two colors and a two-pack).
10. Annd a Subtl Beauty Stack that'll store five makeup products in one convenient and easy stack. And if you need more, you can create your own version with all the products you want. No more rummaging in your bag for your concealer because they'll all be connected!
This small biz specializes in innovative, on-the-go makeup essentials and is known for its compact and customizable beauty product stacks.
The five-piece set comes with concealer, highlighter, bronzer, lip cheek, and shine control powder.
Promising review: "This is the best makeup kit I have ever experienced! It is the perfect starter kit to build on, with all the right products included. The makeup itself is silky soft, buildable, super easy to apply, and the most portable ever! I am completely in love and fully intend to continue to add to my Stack!!!" –Tina
Get the Starter Stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; available in 19 tones), or customize your own stack starting at $12+ per layer.
11. A multicharging cable designed to save you from bringing like three blocks to charge all your devices. Now they can all be charged out of one and you won't have a giant tangled mess in your bag.
Promising review: "Great for travel. No need to pack several cords to charge devices." —jackieshack
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.98.