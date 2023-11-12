All My Fellow Clean Freaks: These 34 Products Will Make You Cry Tears Of Joy

1. A mold and mildew stain remover gel that you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Promising review: "I hardly leave reviews, but I had to leave one for this product. I just received this yesterday, applied it last night and this morning it’s like I have a brand new bathroom. I’m embarrassed to show 'before' and 'after' photos cuz it was so nasty, no matter how hard we scrubbed the mildew wouldn’t go away. I almost cried when I saw my bathroom this morning. Don’t hesitate, buy this now, you won’t regret it." —Bianca Green
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
2. A pre-mixed multi-fabric cleaner you can spray on basically anything — couches, mattresses, car upholstery, curtains, rugs, and more! Spritz and blot away stains from makeup to coffee.
Promising review: “I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” —Hailey Brown
Get it from Amazon for $4.97.
3. A set of cleaning K-Cups if you're starting to notice a ~funky~ taste in all your beverages after having your Keurig for a long time and never cleaning it. Don't worry, you're not alone, I didn't know you were supposed to be doing anything special to clean them either. And it's just as easy as making a cup of coffee!
Promising review: "I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use…I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" —Corey West
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in a pack of 12).
4. A two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49.
5. A pet hair remover that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
6. A reusable and machine-washable duster head so you can still clean as often as you want, but you don't have to feel guilty about throwing away the duster each time. With this, you simply remove the duster from the handle when it gets dirty and throw it in the wash.
TS Designs US is a small Etsy shop based in West Leroy, Michigan.
*The handle for these is not included. Use one of the handles you have on hand like one from Swiffer.
Promising review: "LOVE the washable duster attachments. These are SO soft and such great quality. The stitching is strong and I don’t worry about anything coming apart. We use ours with our Swiffer duster wand and it fits perfectly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable item, this is one for you." —Cassie Couch
Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in 10 colors and multi-packs).
7. Or a super-long duster for those hard-to-reach areas — ceiling fans, vents, or other places you've probably never actually cleaned cause you couldn't ever get there.
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight it makes reaching very easy." —Linnette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and three versions).
8. And! A flexible coil lint dryer brush because no matter how many attachments your vacuum comes with, you're never gonna be able to get deep down enough to fully clean those spaces out. This'll get all the way to the bottom, and who knows what kind of surprises there may be hiding under the lint (looking at you, sock that's been missing for months).
Promising review: "I used one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way. I gave five stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." —ASF
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.99.
9. An all-purpose scrubber kit to attach to your drill so you can stop spending hours trying to scrub the grime away. It's time to work smarter, not harder, folks!
The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.
Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because my walk-in shower is just a pain to clean. I'm 51 and I guess I've just been old school with how I clean, hand scrubbing for years. The FIRST time I used this to clean my shower it took five minutes AND it scrubbed my shower more clean than it has been in years. In the corners, the floor, the glass door...everything came out squeaky clean. I'm NEVER cleaning my shower by hand again." —Terry
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in five bristle stiffnesses).
10. A garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Seeing is believing. Not only does it do a great job, but you can see it happening. It doesn’t just mask the smell and leave a lemon scent like some products, it cleans too and looks fun. Idk. Blue foam comes out and that’s good enough for me." —sylvie yah
Get a four-count bag from Amazon for $3.78+ (available in five varieties).
11. A carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected, and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some wicked good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.