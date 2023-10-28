40 Products That'll Improve How You Feel About Your Home

1. A foaming cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
2. A peel-and-stick subway-style tile backsplash to give any room a ~trendy~ backdrop that doesn't require actually figuring out how to remove the old tiles and install new ones. Since this is a temporary solution, you don't have to feel guilty about wanting to switch it up down the road, either.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to try peel-and-stick tiles for a long time, and I’m so glad I found these for our kitchen facelift! They are so easy to apply and look amazing! I love that they are actual-size subway tiles as well! They’ve given our kitchen the last very important piece that it needed!" —April Grill
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 13 colors).
3. Edison bulbs for a vintage-inspired twist that'll add amazing ambiance to any room. Plus, they're dimmable so you can set any type of mood.
Promising review: "Well, I've only just received them but I'll tell you, I'm already in love! I paired it with this industrial/steampunk type lamp to improve my working-from-home conditions and it illuminates my keyboard just enough. It's just the glow I was looking for and perfect for the look I had in mind. I've never reviewed anything before, but I felt compelled. I'm pretty new to ordering things online and so I'm still kind of hesitant, especially when considering ordering something as fragile as light bulbs : ). However, they were carefully packaged and in perfect condition. I will definitely be ordering more!" —jshort
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $16.97+ (available in LED or incandescent, a variety of colors, and also available in a six-pack).
4. A reusable pet hair remover that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
5. An insulated weatherproof and soundproof strip to help keep all your precious AC or heat in instead of having it escape through small gaps. If you've been wondering why your energy bill is so high, it may be time to grab this and seal any drafty windows or doors.
Promising review: "JUST WHAT I NEEDED! This weather strip worked great for me. It came in two attached strips with an adhesive backing. The strips can be separated as needed. It was easy to peel the backing and install the strips. I installed both strips on the door casing where the door meets it when closed. It immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door." —RH in TN
Get it from Amazon for $8.57+ (available in four colors and two lengths).
6. A mold and mildew removal gel that you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it; it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
7. Kaleidoscopic window film to give you a little extra privacy in your room so you don't roll over in the morning to see your neighbor mowing their lawn right outside your window. Unlike regular window film, this will create gorgeous rainbows all over your room.
Each tile you buy is peel-and-stick, so it's super easy to use!
Promising review: "Not only is this functional, it is SO pretty. It gives my bathroom a totally serene feel. It's easy to install — there IS a film on the back that must be removed. On a corner, use a piece of tape on the front and one on the back, and pull apart until the film comes off. Note: The film is clear; the rainbow effect comes from light being refracted by the film." —Stephanie Graham
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 12 sizes).
8. An indoor insect trap because all those little bugs flying around the produce on your counter have gotten out-of-hand. I mean seriously, how can something that small be that annoying?!
Promising review: "Last fall I experienced a problem with gnats when I brought my house plants inside. I tried sticky stakes and placing vinegar and water in a plate to get rid of them. However, the gnats kept on coming back. I used the Katchy Indoor Insect Trap for four consecutive nights and it completely eliminated the gnats. A bit pricey, but this product worked very well for me." —David C.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in two colors).
9. Affresh dishwasher tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for a while, and I’ve started to rely on it. I first used this out of desperation. My dishwasher was broken from a fried control panel. I eventually replaced the panel. I opened the dishwasher, and it was fairly gross. A little stagnant water gave way to some mold. I found this product and figured I’d give it a shot. I did need to use this two or three times before the dishwasher was cleaned and usable. But I find that a major win considering the shape it was in beforehand. Now I use it every month or two, and I have to say it's easier than cleaning by hand. Definitely worth the price I paid." —Justin
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three versions).