If You Somehow Made It To Adulthood Without Knowing How To Cook Or Clean (Same), Check Out These 31 Helpful Products

1. A Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously this thing is like your own personal maid, just imagine all the things you can do while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
Get it from Amazon for $1,299 (available in black or white).
2. An Angry Mama microwave cleaner that will help when you use your (lack) of cooking skills to microwave pasta sauce and end up letting it explode everywhere. Just add water and vinegar, microwave mama, and watch the crud come melting off your microwave.
Once the microwave beeps, just open it up and give it a quick wipe down. You'll be amazed at how easily everything comes off (and how little you have to exert yourself for it to happen).
Promising review: "I moved into this house over a year ago and haven't been able to get the gunk out of the top of the microwave no matter what I've tried. Used this ONCE, and it's more than halfway gone!! SOOOOOO HAPPY!! Didn't have to scrub very hard or anything; it just came right off. It'll need another time or two of use before it's all the way gone, but I can't tell you how impressed I am. It smells like vinegar when you're done, but not for very long. Super easy to use and definitely worth the money." —briona
Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
3. A no-effort stain remover designed to do all the work for you. Just turn it on, set it on the stain, and this machine will spray, brush, and suction away your mess. It has two settings, one for quick cleaning, and a more powerful mode for deep stains you may have been neglecting.
For those messes on your couch or any other place you may not be able to set this machine, there is a brush attachment so you can clean every mess, no matter the surface.
Promising review: "This worked even better than I expected! My dog had three nights of that horrible medicine/sickly induced diarrhea. I already hand scrubbed my wool entry rug and used my upright carpet cleaner (w/ pet stain tool), and I was sure I was just going to have to replace it (which was very expensive). My co-worker swore by the SpotBot, and it was better to spend a fraction of the cost as a latch ditch effort. Totally in awe of how simple and completely effective! Easy to fill up, pretty sizable tank but not heavy to carry. Literally just set it down and push the button, and it dings when it’s done. I only had to use the quick clean setting (especially on wool), and you can’t even see where the accident happened." —SW
Get it from Amazon for $185.39.
4. And a miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
Get it from Amazon for $19.50+ (available in two sizes and two scents).
5. Or if you don't have a carpet cleaning machine, a top-selling stain- and odor-eliminating spray to clean up those tough messes you've already used sooo many products on. Not only will this stuff get rid of the stain, but it will get rid of the smell…pet stains can be STANKY, iykyk.
You can also use this on clothes and other surfaces like concrete and hardwood. Just be sure to follow the instructions carefully for non-carpet use.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones. After blotting up fresh pee, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor. Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!" —mona mia
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
Check out our in-depth Rocco & Roxie Professional Strength Stain & Odor Eliminator review for more!
6. A pack of all-natural toilet fizzies that'll to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a small business based in New Jersey that focuses on sustainable, nontoxic cleaning, and personal care products.
Promising review: "Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" —Aurora Kangaspuu
Get it from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $12.99+ (available in two styles; refills also available).
7. Or an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system designed to send cleaner into your bowl with every flush so you don't have to get up close and personal with a toilet brush in hand. And less time cleaning means more time doing literally anything else.
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "I"I found this and have been so happy. It really works and doesn’t damage the works in the toilet tank. Our basement bathroom toilet doesn’t get used very often and this helps keep it sparkling clean. Easy to install and put in the refills." —bluesgirl
Get it from Amazon for $9.96.
8. A reusable pet hair remover that'll help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in two colors).
9. An instant read long probe meat thermometer to give you a precise and FAST temperature reading so you don't have to worry about cutting your chicken open like three times only to never be fully confident that it's actually cooked all the way.
Promising review: "A great thermometer. I can even see ambient temperature with it. The sharp point goes in easily and seeing the accurate temp fast can't be beat. You can even clip it to your shirt and with the ring I actually have it hanging in a conspicuous place in my kitchen so I don't have to keep diving into the utensil drawer. It sure exceeded my expectations." —B.C. Poppe
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
10. And a meat cooking temperature magnet because just getting the fancy thermometer doesn't mean you actually know what temperature you are waiting for it to be.
Moonshine & Glitter is a small business based in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina creating beautiful wood signs and decor.
Promising review: "I got this for my mom since I'm a chef and she's always asking me what temps to cook things too! Great quality and my mom smiled when I opened it! We put it on the side of the fridge for her to see and it's been a good laugh for her whenever she needs to know a temperature. THANK YOU!" —Eliza Schane
Get it from Moonshine & Glitter on Etsy for $8+ (available in four sizes).
11. A foaming cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from all the new recipes you've been trying.
Promising review: "Easy to use. I followed directions, and it works just like it says. I only use this once every month now. First use I had to do it twice (which it says if it hasn’t been cleaned in a while you may need to). Weekly I follow up with the Glisten Garbage Disposal Freshener and that keeps my disposal working well and smelling great." —Lostbraincell
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.61.
12. A pair of cut-resistant gloves designed to be four times stronger (!) than leather to help keep allllll your fingers safe, even if you have somewhat questionable knife skills.
Promising review: "I bought the gloves because I had two nasty cuts in quick succession from a cheese grater. Anyone who has had injuries to their fingers knows how difficult it is to continue to do everyday activities and meal preparation while still protecting your wound. I received the gloves quickly after my order and pressed them into use immediately that evening. I am most impressed. My fingers/hands were protected from my very sharp grater and knife while I prepared dinner. I bought two pairs, one to keep and one to give as a gift. I am now going to buy a third pair in a larger size for a friend who also likes to cook but suffers from occasional run-ins with mandolines, graters, and knives. Great product!" —O'Hare
Get it from Amazon for $13.49+ (available in sizes XS–XL, three styles, and multi-packs).
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of NoCry Cut Resistant Gloves for more deets.
13. A mold and mildew removal gel you simply layer on, leave for a few hours, and wipe clean. Yes, that means NO SCRUBBING.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Suazo uses this and raves: "This mildew remover can destroy any stain in its path. When I moved into my apartment, it looked like there hadn't been repairs since the '60s, and that included re-caulking the bathtub. I tried bleach and every type of shower cleaner at the store, but nothing removed the mold and mildew stains that had been there for like, 40 years. UNTIL I BOUGHT THIS INCREDIBLE MAGIC GEL. I am one happy customer."
Promising review: "I have scrubbed this caulk hundreds of times trying to clean it; it always stayed so gross. I decided to try this stuff and I am so glad I did!!! 10/10. I highly recommend you get this if you have any gross caulk. Follow the directions, and it works like a charm. Some spots were a little wet, so I am going to redo a couple of spots, but I couldn't be happier!" —Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
14. A snap-on pasta strainer so you don't have to worry about dirtying another dish or making room in your overfilled sink while making your 'simple' weeknight dinner.
Promising review: "I've owned this for about six months, and I couldn't imagine cooking without it. I hate strainers. They are bulky and fill up the dishwasher, I'm lazy, whatever. This strainer is a lifesaver. Clip it on your pan, strain, and voila! And it is so easy to clean. A little hot water and it's good to go for the next round. I highly recommend this gadget — it will retire your current strainer." —Viola Evens
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).
15. Affresh dishwasher tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for a while, and I’ve started to rely on it. I first used this out of desperation. My dishwasher was broken from a fried control panel. I eventually replaced the panel. I opened the dishwasher, and it was fairly gross. A little stagnant water gave way to some mold. I found this product and figured I’d give it a shot. I did need to use this two or three times before the dishwasher was cleaned and usable. But I find that a major win considering the shape it was in beforehand. Now I use it every month or two, and I have to say it's easier than cleaning by hand. Definitely worth the price I paid." —Justin
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three versions).