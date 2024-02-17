If You Want An Excuse To Keep Procrastinating, Just Check Out The 35 Items In This List

1. A beginner's sushi-making kit for the ultimate date night or friends' dinner where you can control exactly what goes into your rolls to make the most delicious seafood treat to ever hit your tastebuds.
Each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader, and a PDF of instructions, including recipes for six popular rolls.
Promising review: "The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable. it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make fish-free sushi with pickled ginger on top, was delectable! Loooooove it!" —Liza
Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
2. A giant bubble wands kit to create some of the biggest bubbles your kiddos (or you!) have ever seen. You'll watch their eyes widen as the bubbles continue to grow and end up even bigger than they are!
The kit comes with the giant bubble wand, two pouches of bubble concentrate, and a booklet to help you become a skilled bubble creator!
Promising review: "Fantastic product!! My 8-year-old son played outside with them for two solid hours...unplugged...happy as can be! I definitely recommend and will buy again!." —Pxysis
Get it from Amazon for $15.95+ (available in seven styles).
3. A toilet stool and putting practice set so you can use the ~extensive~ time you spend in the bathroom practicing golf instead of just endlessly scrolling through your phone.
Promising review: "I bought this for a White Elephant gift and it was a hit! The golf lovers in the group all wanted one." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
4. An organic cat grass growing kit for your kitty who longs to explore the outside world or has a bad habit of chewing on everything in sight. This fiber-rich grass contains a variety of nutrients for your fur baby, including wheat grass, oat, barley, and rye.
This comes with an adorable cat face mug to plant in, seeds, and a soil dish. You can also buy refill kits. Add the soil disk, a splash of water, and a sprinkling of seeds, and watch your new plant grow.
The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic products for other passionate cat owners.
Promising reviews: "I went and bought another one so I could rotate them and have a constant source of grass for my cat. Also subscribed for the refills. I can't grow anything so was stunned by how easily this grass grows." —Maryann Wells
"As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.
Get it from Amazon for $19.94.
5. A bright and cheerful "Book Club" reading journal so you can keep tabs on allllll the books (about 80 of 'em) that you plan to read this year. There's room for you to jot down notes while you're still flipping pages, or you can summarize at the end so you never forget that dramatic twist.
Lamare is a Florida-based small business that specializes in planners and journals.
There are even extra pages at the end for future reading lists and daily reading trackers.
Promising review: "This is great if you like to read interactively, or just want to have some help remembering the details of each book later down the line. I love to go back and look at my notes and have the entire story come rushing back to me as if I have just read it. Will buy this every two years! Can’t say enough great things about this journal. Hopefully, they come out with more colors because I really enjoy this format over all of the other journals I have seen." —HannahW
Get it from Amazon for $22.95 (available in two styles).
6. A dino nugget pillow perfect for anyone (like me) who is still ordering nuggies at restaurants even when they're in their late 20s. Seriously, I need one of these guys. Maybe if I show up with it at a restaurant, they won't even have to ask what I'm ordering.
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles, two sizes, and in multipacks).
7. A bottle of truffle seasoning so you can add that umami flavor to basically anything (eggs! fries! popcorn! burgers!) without spending an arm and a leg to get real truffles.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "*Wheezes in truffle* Okay, I bought this on a whim because there's a sushi place down the street from me that makes truffle avocado sushi rolls and I was like, I need these in my life, but I also need money to live. I decided to DIY it with a regular $4 avocado roll and this seasoning and the umami bliss of it all basically exploded my brain. Since then I've tried it on eggs, on burritos, on potatoes, on chocolate mug cakes, pretty much every sweet and savory thing I can think of. The best part is you really get an excellent bang for your buck — it's so flavorful that the first bottle lasted me for nearly a year of using it two or three meals a week for sushi, eggs, and baked potatoes."
Get it from Amazon for $13.94.
8. A flame colorant that'll add a little ~magic~ to your fire pit like no one has ever experienced before.
Promising review: "This was a great addition to our camping trip! Just throw the packet in the fire and get a colorful show. It's mesmerizing! And the colors last a long time, longer than expected. I'll buy again." —Amazon Customer
Get six packets from Amazon for $6.40.
9. A bicycle-shaped pizza cutter made with *two* blades so you actually cut through the full pizza instead of accidentally ripping half off cause the cutter didn't go all the way through.
Soho Kitchen is a small, NYC-based business established in 2015 that specializes in quirky pizza products.
Promising review: "A friend of mine got this for his birthday. It worked well (with a going-back-and-forth motion) and it seems fairly sturdy. So I ordered one for my son-in-law who is a bicycle enthusiast. The part I like best is the 'Tour de Pizza' on the frame! Also, I like the stand so you can show it off. Perfect out-of-the-ordinary gift!" —Ked
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
10. A head massager thingy that is going to change your life. You deserve to treat yourself to a brain-tingling massage. You're going to beg your partner to do this for you *constantly.*
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Katy Herman says, "My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. I'm struggling to keep my description of how good it feels family-friendly, so that should give you an idea. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!"
Promising review: "This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" —elidita luna
Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.
11. The Reverse Coloring Book, perfect for anyone who may get a little anxious trying to color in the lines of traditional adult coloring books (🙋♀️). With this version, you create the lines instead of adding the color, which gives you a little more ~creative freedom~ to create beautiful works of art mindlessly.
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated so you can easily tear them out and frame them!
Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.
Get it from Amazon for $9.90.
(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
12. A handheld PureWine Wand designed to help you enjoy your wine without the dreaded headache the next day by removing some culprits —histamines and sulfates. And it aerates, which can help restore the taste of opened wine so you don't have to decide between drinking more than you want or wasting half a bottle.
PureWine is a family-owned small business run by father and son David and Derek Meadows, who both suffered from wine headaches and allergies themselves. And in 2016, the PureWine Wand was born!
Just twist the charm, stir it around in your glass, let it soak for a few minutes, and enjoy your delicious glass of wine!
Promising review: "These are absolute magic! I can't believe I've been drinking red wine without these! I stir for four to five minutes just to be sure and that's it! No more headaches or feeling sick the next day. I drink two glasses of wine a night on occasion but I always feel sick the next day. But no more! These make the wine taste so much better too! I'm so happy with this product and have already ordered more!" —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four other quantities).
13. An instantly downloadable Taylor Swift-themed dice drinking game to help you test all your friends to find out if they are a true Swiftie or not.
Vikki's Apothecary is a US-based Etsy shop that specializes in pop culture-themed digital downloads for prints and games.
Each digital download comes with a board and a set of game rules!
Promising review: "Such a fun game! Exactly as expected with fun prompts!" —krystinaholford
Get it from Vikki's Apothecary on Etsy for $6.20.
14. Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game, perfect for any kids who are ~obsessed~ with potty humor. This little guy gives silly clues and even has a fun reward song for the winner.
Promising review: "This game is HILARIOUS. My kids love playing with it and taking turns hiding it. (8, 6, and 3 years). They all think poop is funny and run around yelling 'Silly Poopy, where are you?' It keeps them busy for at least half an hour at a time and they leave me alone. Also? It's pretty durable. I found it outside in my garden in the 20-degree winter weather. I guess my 8-year-old left it out there for a few days. It also gets thrown down the stairs and Silly Poopy just keeps on giggling and having fun." —Adele
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
15. An attachable Stanley Cup-compatible snack bowl because you already take your cup with you everywhere so you may as well have some snacks to go along with it.
Promising review: "This holds a lot of snacks! Fits onto my tumbler and stays in place, even if the tray is loaded up with treats. This won't go over the lid so it's best to put it on before you put the lid in place. This is not silicone, it is hard plastic. Easy to wash and hand dry. Very cute and useful!" —Just My Opinion
Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
16. The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions designed to guide you with questions and prompts to create your very own autobiography.
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences, and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory, or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Promising review: "The Book of Myself is so cute; all of the pages have cute designs! You could work on this book for a long time and never lose interest! This book is a great idea for anyone young or old. You could get it for yourself or give it as a gift like I did! There's nothing like starting your new birthday year off by working on your autobiography!" —Momo
Get it from Amazon for $11.69.
17. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds (comparable to AirPods or Beats, except under $30 not $150+!), so you can jam out to your favorite songs at the gym, in the car, or wherever you may be.
These can last up to 10 hours on a single charge, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case. The case can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours with a USB-C cable. And these are waterproof, so you don't have to worry about them getting sweaty *plus* you can swim with them for up to 30 minutes in one-meter-deep water.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon $24.99+ (available in five colors and two versions).
18. A set of colorful fine-point pens since there's something about taking notes with aesthetically pleasing pens that just makes it better. Dreading your to-do list? Write it out and ~color code~ your tasks — it'll make 'em seem less daunting.
And they're designed not to bleed through thin pages!
Promising review: "I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black!" —