If You Want An Excuse To Keep Procrastinating, Just Check Out The 35 Items In This List

This comes with an adorable cat face mug to plant in, seeds, and a soil dish. You can also buy refill kits. Add the soil disk, a splash of water, and a sprinkling of seeds, and watch your new plant grow.

The Cat Ladies is a family-owned, southern California-based small business founded in 2015 by a mother-daughter duo who wanted to create unique, organic products for other passionate cat owners.

Promising reviews: "I went and bought another one so I could rotate them and have a constant source of grass for my cat. Also subscribed for the refills. I can't grow anything so was stunned by how easily this grass grows." —Maryann Wells

"As far as the flavor goes; the kitties seem to find it top notch! Was tall enough after only five days; but we held off for day six to make sure 'little destroyer' didn't pull it out by the roots! The cup opening keeps the shoots tight together unlike some you buy in the pet store. We couldn't be more pleased. We ordered a refill at the same time and plan to order again just to have two cups so my kids don't fight for position. No mold problems if you follow watering directions." —Kathleen M.

Get it from Amazon for $19.94.