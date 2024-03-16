35 Problem-Solving Products That'll Solve Those Issues You've Been Ignoring Cause You Didn't Know They Could Be Fixed

1. Some seamless bra liners that will revolutionize your bra-wearing experience, especially on hot days. Not only does this absorb your dreaded underboob sweat, but it also helps make a barrier between your skin and the underwire of your bra that digs in *so* uncomfortably.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for." —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL, three colors, variety packs, and multiple pack sizes).
2. Bio-Oil with sooo many potential uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on. Once your friends find out about this, it's gonna be like the sisterhood of the traveling oil!!
Promising review: "Holy grail product. This is an amazing product. I have sensitive skin, but this has not affected me negatively at all. This product is amazing. It took about three months for me to get wonderful results. There is a slight, somewhat medicinal smell, but I actually kind of like it. If you have scars of any kind, I would highly recommend giving this product a try. I have an old burn scar on my hand; no matter what I used it never seemed to fade in the slightest. I’ve been using Bio-Oil on it for about three months now and it’s made such a difference! It’s basically completely gone! Such a better result than I was expecting! I was only hoping to fade it slightly." —sarah_baerah
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
3. A keloid minimizer because sometimes no matter how well you take care of your new piercing, you just get hit with the keloid curse. This is designed to help reduce the size of the uncomfortable bump so you don't have to end up taking out your adorable new earring.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in multipacks).
4. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $3.78+ (also available in multipacks).
5. An AirPod cleaning pen because if you paid all that money for high-quality headphones, they'd better sound good even a year later! This will gently clean out those hard-to-reach crevices in the speakers and charger so you can restore the crisp, fresh-out-of-the-package audio.
Promising review: "Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods. There is a pick that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your earpieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two colors).
6. Or a pack of earbud-cleaning putty to get all that gnarly gunk and built-up earwax from the crevices of your headphones. Reviewers also love it for helping their phone speakers return to that fresh out-of-the-box crispness instead of muffled sounds. Just press your earbud into the putty and gaze in awe — and potentially disgust — at all the crud that gets left behind.
Promising review: "After seeing this on BuzzFeed and looking at the reviews along the way, I literally bought this because of another review that said it fixed her muffled iPhone 11. So glad I did!! I had the exact same issue with hearing people on my iPhone 11 and was SO frustrated. But this worked instantly. Stuffed a square of the putty into the very small receiver you hear out of and for the first time in months I can hear people clearly and loudly out of my iPhone without being on speakerphone. I am so happy I don't have to get a new phone. I used them to clean my AirPods as well; it was good to see all the gunk come out despite not having an issue with sound for them. Definitely a great purchase." —jtd
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
7. A Shark Tank-approved tattoo aftercare salve designed to soothe, protect, and *enhance* your ink no matter how long ago you got it. This stuff is made from just seven (!!) vegan and cruelty-free ingredients and works to make colorful or all black tattoos pop. And yes, even reviewers with sensitive skin say it works great for them, too!
Mad Rabbit is a small biz found by college friends Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor after seeing a gap in the market for all-natural products to heal, protect and enhance tattoos. They pitched their tattoo salve in season 12 of Shark Tank.
Promising review: "Product was awesome. It rejuvenated a 5-year-old tattoo and made it look like new again. Mad Rabbit absorbed into the skin very easily without being greasy." —Janson Ward
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in two scents).
8. A jar of Museum Gel so you don't have to worry about your cat, dog, or kid knocking over your framed photos whenever they play a little *too* rough.
See why one TikTok reviewer with small children loves it here!
Each jar is good for up to 300 uses. To use, just grab a bit of gel, roll it into a ball, and stick it to the bottom of any item you'd like to protect. It's removable, reusable, and won't ruin your furniture. Plus, some reviewers say it's great for keeping things like cabinet and drawer liners from sliding around.
Promising review: "I got this because we have several anime figures and Nintendo Amiibos we keep on our desks and TV stands. Our cats like to knock them off the table so I got this museum wax to help prevent that. It works fantastic and when we moved our figures around it was incredibly easy to remove and reapply. Additionally, a piece the size of a skittle is all you need for one figure, so it goes a long way and will be a long time before you ever run out." —Bryce
Get it from Amazon for $11.46.
9. A bottle-emptying cap since somehow no one has designed a bottle that will perfectly empty out every last drop of the product?! IDK about you but I would rather cut open my bottle of lotion than let like 1/6th of it go to waste just because it won't pump out any more. But with this, I won't have to!!
See one TikToker's positive review here!
Each kit includes three adapters in different sizes to fit pretty much any bottle.
Promising review: "Well worth it! Think of all the product in bottles you waste every year by not using something like this. It certainly covers the cost of this item! I love it!" —Rock360
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in multipacks).
10. An ear-washing bottle because no matter how good using a cotton swab feels, it's probably doing more harm than good. With this, you can actually get wax out instead of pushing it in deeper. Insert the plastic tip, pump the water a few times, and gasp when you see what has been stuck in your ear this whole freaking time.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
11. A set of bedsheet fasteners designed to prevent you from waking up in the middle of the night frustrated that the fitted sheet isn't staying ~fitted~ to the mattress...AGAIN.
Promising review: "I love these! Since I started using them my sheets haven’t popped off once, and that used to be a several-times-a-night problem I had because I toss and turn when I sleep. Thank you TikTok!" —Gabby
Get a set of four from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and as a set of eight).
12. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!!
Promising review: "THIS STUFF IS MAGIC. If you’re questioning getting this to clean harder stains or anything, this is your review to read! I was a little skeptical because I’ve tried many things to clean my shower door with the hard-water stains and nothing really ever got it completely clean...this stuff did! I wish I would have taken before pictures. It did take a couple of applications and some scrubbing, but honestly I didn’t have to scrub hard, just used a wet cloth and this and my shower door is now completely clean without any hard water stains! I’m obsessed. Now to see what else I can clean with it." —R. Ford
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.