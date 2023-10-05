1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. And a long-lasting Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed shopping editor Jenae Sitzes has this and absolutely loves it, "I first put this setting spray to the test for a wedding that involved taking many trains in and out of Manhattan on a hot day and being in crowded rooms where airflow was ~limited~. As such, I was sweating up a storm, but my makeup looked *flawless* by the time I got home that night — all thanks to this Urban Decay setting spray that I knew after one use I'd be repurchasing. I'm new to setting sprays, so it felt weird at first to spray something *on top* of my carefully crafted makeup look, but it dried in no time without messing anything up. It also didn't feel heavy or sticky on my face — it didn't feel like anything at all, actually — and my makeup looked better than it ever has after hours of wear. (For reference, I have dry, sensitive skin, and it caused me no issues.)
Soon after that event, I put it to an even bigger task: surviving sweat, tears, and 12 hours of wear for the Taylor Swift Eras Tour. My makeup look (pictured above) was done by 2 p.m., and thanks to my now highly trusted Urban Decay spray, it stayed completely intact (minus the lipstick I purposefully wiped off while scarfing down post-concert pizza) until the time I got home just after 2 a.m. Here's what it endured during that timespan: multi-leg public transportation to and from the venue, waiting in lines under the blaring sun to get in, multiple meals and drinks, jumping, screaming, and literally full-on crying multiple times during the show. My liquid eyeliner, eyeshadow, non-waterproof mascara, foundation, blush, and even glitter (for the most part) were unfazed, and I owe it all to this setting spray."
Get it from Amazon for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.27+ (available 12 scents and four quantities).
5. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and it'll help fight your skincare woes all day long. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
See why one TikToker is a fan here!
Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.
Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." —Linnea V.
Get it from Amazon or Blume for $28+ (available in two sizes).
6. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
7. A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products. This hair mask is designed for all hair types to help repair breakage, heat, and color damage.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
Get it from Amazon for $17.32.
8. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
Get it from Amazon for $9.
9. A Denman styling brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising review: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
Get it from Amazon for $23.93+ (available in two colors).
For more info on how to use it, check out this instructional video!
10. An outrageously popular Differin gel beloved by reviewers for helping get rid of existing acne *and* working to prevent new pimples from forming with its prescription-strength retinoid. Go ahead and order a couple of bottles, this is now a staple in your beauty routine.
Because of the prescription-strength retinoid, make sure to consult your dermatologist before introducing this into your skincare routine.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has tried this out on her own skin! Here are her takeaways:
"1. One pea-sized application per day is all it takes.
2. It's just as effective over moisturizer as it would be if you applied it directly to your skin.
3. Apply it at night, and you MUST wear sunscreen every day when you use this!"
You can read her full review in this post "11 Products We Use, Love, And Swear By So Much, We Had To Share Them With You" at #6.
Promising review: "This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —KARTHICK RAVI
Get it from Amazon for $14.60.
11. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll remove every last speck of your makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!) It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A roll-on waxing kit because why would you pay for services at an overpriced salon when you can easily do it at home?! Hellooooo smooth legs. (And goodbye razors!)
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 nonwoven wax strips. AND! Don't feel any pressure to wax your body hair if that's not your style. You do you, boo!
Promising review: "I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self-care in the comfort of your home. 💕" —Alisa Garza
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
13. A weekly reset mask made with hand-harvested Canadian glacial clay, bamboo charcoal, mafura oil, green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins to provide a deep cleaning without stripping the moisture barrier. You can even use it if you have sensitive or breakout-prone skin!
Promising review: "I love to mask but have struggled finding the right one for my combination skin. This mask leaves my skin super soft, clear, and feeling really hydrated. It's helping control breakouts without any of the drying effect acne targeting product tends to have. I love it and will definitely be ordering again!" —Katherine B.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $80.