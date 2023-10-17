34 Travel Products To Help Even The Worst Over-Packers Take Only A Carry-On

1. Away's popular The Carry-On so you can skip the bag check lines while still having enough room for allllll the clothes you want. (It fits 5–7 outfits and has a laundry compartment!) Plus, the TSA-approved lock will make sure no one is able to sneak a peek inside your bag.
Promising review: "I was in Rome and Florence, Italy for nine days, and the Away Carry-On was just perfect. From being able to charge up my iPhone at the airport or on the train traveling from Rome to Florence, it worked perfectly. Stylish and very versatile. It also kept my belongings packed beautifully, plus the perk of a laundry bag for my dirty clothes. Getting through security was a breeze, plus the added compliments of how beautiful it was. You have a customer for life. I was very happy and impressed." —Keith H.
Get it from Away for $275+ (available with and without a USB charger, seven colors, and optional personalization, for an additional charge).
2. A 50-count of compressed facial sponges that expand to become bouncy and absorbent when soaked in water. This way you don't have to waste room with a bunch of makeup wipes or try to find a travel size makeup remover.
Promising review: "I stumbled across these on TikTok and now they are in my everyday routine. These are amazing for cleansing or removing makeup. I love that they are paper thin but transform into an absorbent sponge. They are perfect for traveling as well." —Skye Rose Koshuta
Get them from Amazon for $9.98 (available in five color variations).
3. A compact makeup brush case made of silicone with vents to allow your brushes to breathe. And it's easily washable so you don't have to worry about getting it covered in blush or concealer. Not a makeup person? No worries, this is also great for toothbrushes!
Promising review: "This product definitely surprised me with how much it holds! I can store my brushes, lip liners, mascara, lip gloss, and even my (cylindrical) foundation bottle. Now I just use this holder and only put my pallets in a makeup bag.... it's so convenient since you don't have to go digging through stuff to find some skinny brush or eyebrow pencil at the bottom of your bag." —RHIANNA
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in five colors).
4. And an Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup brush that eliminates the need to pack multiple brushes cause this bad boy does it ALL. It has a makeup sponge, eyeshadow brush, eyebrow/eyeliner brush, and blush/blending brush. We love a good multi-tasking tool. 🙌🏼
Alleyoop is a woman-owned small business that creates compact beauty products that typically have several functions.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this travel makeup brush and sponge combo! It's so convenient for when I'm on the go and need to touch up my makeup. The bristles are soft and the sponge is great for blending. Plus, it's compact and fits perfectly in my purse. I highly recommend it!" —Mary G. Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $27.98.
5. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you easily pump from your normal perfume bottle to make sure your signature scent can go everywhere you go.
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has this and says, "^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "These little bottles allowed me to take four different scents with me on my trip. I was about to take one big glass bottle, but I was worried that it would break, so when I saw these, I read reviews and took a chance, and I'm glad I did. I love it!" —QueenFrecklez
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
6. A collapsible water bottle that won't take up like half the room in your backpack, but still saves you from having to buy an $8 disposable water bottle when you get to the airport.
Promising review: "This is perfect for airport travel or traveling with kids. I keep it folded until I pass security then fill it at the water fountain at the gates. Can dump it out and close it up when you're done. Definitely worth it!" —MP Lee
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes, four colors, and multi-packs).
7. A TSA-approved travel toiletries pack so you can toss that grungy old plastic baggie you've been reusing for the past who knows how many trips. This will easily hold all your toiletries and the silicone bottles make it easy to get every last bit of your product out.
This set includes a high quality plastic bag, four bottles (two different sizes), four jars (two different sizes), two spray bottles, two product spoons, one funnel, one cleaning brush, and one page of labels.
Before buying this I had just a hodgepodge of random travel size products and a bag that didn't really fit any of it. I wanted to find a cohesive set, all of which actually had a place to go. Enter this guy. Not only is it all matching, but the variety of bottles, jars, and spray bottles is super convenient for all kinds of different products. The labels are also really helpful for making sure you don't end up conditioning your hair with body wash. The bottles are incredibly easy to fill because the openings are super wide and you can easily pour directly from the full size bottle.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this travel set!! First of all it looks great, clean, classic. Not only does it come with bottles and jars and spray bottles, it also comes with a spoon, a funnel, a cleaning brush and a page of labels. They thought of everything. The larger bottles for shampoo etc, are made of silicone, so you can squeeze the product out. My favorite thing about this set is the size. It fits into luggage so easily." —Funnymom
Get it from Amazon for $16.69.
8. Or a 4-in-1 toiletries dispenser designed with a seal proof feature so you don't have to worry about it leaking all over your bag in flight. You can get your conditioner, shampoo, lotion, and body wash all in one compact dispenser. Plus the lil window lets you see how much is left so you don't arrive to your destination with no lotion. 🫠
Check out a TikTok of the toiletries dispenser in action.
Promising review: "This is the perfect travel companion for all your soap, shampoo, conditioner and lotion or face moisturizer... it’s easy to remove each compartment and fill. The labels are handy or you can use a marker and write your own. You don’t have little bottles rolling around or in a Ziploc bag... ONE container to carry to the bathroom. PERFECT." —Kathy❤️TEXAS
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors and a two-pack).
9. And a Subtl Beauty Stack that'll store five makeup products in one convenient and easy stack. And if you need more, you can create your own version with up to *eight* products. No more rummaging in your bag for your concealer because they'll all be connected!
The five piece set comes with concealer, highlighter, bronzer, lip cheek, and shine control powder.
Promising review: "I absolutely love how compact this product is. I have been pleasantly surprised at how natural the makeup feels and I love the natural look it provides. I originally purchased for traveling, but have been using it daily and love it!" –Paula Bowie
Get the Starter Stack from Subtl Beauty for $60 (originally $70; available in 19 tones), or customize your own stack starting at $12+ per layer.
10. A multicharging cable designed to save you from bringing like three blocks to charge all your devices. Now they can all come out of one and you won't have a giant tangled mess in your bag.
Promising review: "Great for travel. No need to pack multiple cords to charge devices." —jackieshack
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
11. A neck pillow that you can actually fill up with your clothes (up to three days' worth!) so you don't have to worry about your luggage getting over-stuffed or being charged for an extra bag. Checkmate, airline luggage rules.
Check out a TikTok of the neck pillow in action.
Promising review: "I hate checking a bag when I fly. One bag, that's my game plan. With this neck pillow, I can pack several days of base layers (long sleeve top and tights), leaving extra room in my carry on bag for my camera or souvenirs. It straps onto my suitcase when I'm going through the airport, so it's close at hand." —CeCe Bee
Get it from Amazon for $49.95.
12. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets so you can pack fewer clothes because you can actually wash them easily in the hotel sink. And no, contrary to popular belief, you actually *can* wear the same outfit multiple times on your trip.
These work best with hand-washing!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $5.87.
13. A lightweight, water-resistant Neutrogena SPF 50 face and body stick sunscreen perfect for tossing in your carry-on because it's TSA-friendly and solid (aka no leaking 👏🏼). Don't worry about wasting your money buying the overpriced sunscreen at the beachside store.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly brought this on an international trip and loved it: "I first bought this for a week-long Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works. And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."
Get it from Amazon for $9.58.
14. A portable rain hood you can wear with any jacket so you don't have to pack a whole rain coat in addition to the rest of your clothes (just for it to end up probably not raining anyway 🙃).
It's simply ingenious — all it is is a hood attached to a vest you wear under *any* jacket to protect yourself (and your hair) from whatever the weather has planned.
Promising review: "I love this! The quality is very nice and it fits great. Wore it last week in the rain with a coat I love that doesn't have a hood and it was perfect. It slips right under your jacket so all you see is the hood, so it pretty much blends in with your jacket. Such a great idea! Wish there were more colors and patterns, I'd order more." —Jill Hammel
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two sizes).