These 34 Cleaning Products Are So Amazing, A Wizard Must’ve Cast A Spell On Each Of Them

I ~hate~ vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house.



Promising review: "I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." —zichik

Get it from Amazon for $249.99+ (available in three versions).