These 34 Cleaning Products Are So Amazing, A Wizard Must’ve Cast A Spell On Each Of Them

1. A Eufy robot vacuum so no matter how busy you are, you can always come home to a clean house. There is honestly nothing better than a freshly vacuumed floor, especially if it required ~zero~ effort from you.
I ~hate~ vacuuming. It is very possibly my least favorite chore, so when it came time to make my wedding registry, this was one of the items I KNEW I needed to include. It makes my life soo much easier. We have three cats who shed (and tbh I suppose my hair is part of the problem as well) and it is such a hassle to try to keep up with vacuuming when the hair accumulates so quickly. Having this little gadget has been such a time saver. We usually just turn it on when we are leaving the house and it gets to work right away. I live in a three-story townhouse so we typically empty it between each floor since we have to carry it upstairs anyway (still desperately waiting for someone to invent a robot vacuum for stairs), so I can't attest to how much it can collect at once, but we've never had any issues with it handling each floor of our house.
Promising review: "I am not a 'clean freak' by any stretch, but with two (hairy) dogs I found myself sweeping/vacuuming on a daily basis. I'm close to two months with this Eufy and I couldn't be more impressed. I always imagined robot vacuums were the pinnacle of lazy and would never do as good a job as a determined human, but I've run every test I can think of and it never fails to impress. It not only stops the 'hair tumbleweeds' that hide under couches and the edges of your cabinets, but it works as an effective floor duster, eliminating the finest particles that a broom would never catch. It's the best investment I've ever made in terms of home products." —zichik
Get it from Amazon for $249.99+ (available in three versions).
2. Or if you're looking for something that can do ~more,~ a Roborock robot vacuum and mop combo to take over the dreaded tasks of vacuuming AND mopping! Seriously, this thing is like your own personal maid — just imagine all the things you can do while this fully takes care of cleaning your floors.
I recently got this magical little device and though I've only run it a few times I can genuinely tell you that it is a game changer. Unlike my other robot vacuum, this lil' guy also mops!! Vacuuming feels like a never ending battle with my hair and my three cats' fur because as soon as we are done there's somehow already more hair everywhere. This is going to change our lives forever. We can easily just run it whenever we want through our phone, and it even has a sensor to avoid obstacles so you don't have to worry about picking stuff up off the floor before you start it. And on top of all that, it even empties, cleans, and refills itself!! Like you literally don't have to do anything other than push a button to start it. Yes, I know this thing is expensive, but honestly can you put a price on basically never putting any effort into cleaning your floors again?! 10/10 I would like every cleaning task to have a robot that'll do it for me.
Get it from Amazon for $799.99+ (available in two colors and two versions).
3. An odor-eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly-squeezed oranges. Don't let the delightful scent fool you, this stuff is powerful. Reviewers rave about it *completely* eliminating any odors in their house, and yes, that includes cat pee.
Promising review: "I have a cat who has forever had a fun little habit of peeing on the floor. Carpets, an idle sock, you name it —he will at some point pee on it. I have tried every enzyme and pet odor eliminator there is and this is simply the best. I will not purchase any others. First, I absolutely love the smell. It just smells like oranges. If you like the smell of oranges, you will like this. Second, it actually works. It’s the only product I’ve found that fully removes the urine smell and I do believe it actively reduces my cat's urge to re-pee on whatever beloved household item he’s tarnished. Third, this makes a great general floor cleaner. I mix this up with a bit of hot water and use it to mop my floors. It does a great job and leaves my place smelling fresh. Seriously, if you have a pet who likes to pee on your things, this will be your new best friend." —E G
Get it from Amazon for $19.45+ (available in two scents and a bundle with a UV light).
4. Orrrr a carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free.
Promising review: "A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years. This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as importantly, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time! Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" —Marie J.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes and three scents).
5. Some reusable pads you can just attach to your Swiffer mop so you don't have to feel bad going through like six pads every time you clean your floors.
These are compatible with the Swiffer Sweeper. If you're looking for some for the Swiffer WetJet, grab 'em here! These are machine washable so you can pop them in when they get dirty and they'll be ready for your next cleaning sesh!
Promising review: "I love my Swiffer mop, and with two dogs I need to use it every day on the kitchen floor. I was bothered by the wastefulness of disposable Swiffer pads and these pads have solved that. The microfiber ridges are perfect for deep cleaning — and I simply toss them in the washing machine when they're dirty. No more expensive disposable pads for me!" —ann collins
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.25.
6. A robot window cleaner that you can just set up to clean your windows or shower walls or even floors without any effort from you. If this is what they mean when they say robots are going to take over the world, sign me up!
The Gladwell Gecko Robot Window Cleaner uses AI to clean every inch of your windows and is especially handy if you can't reach the tops of your tall windows. It comes with an app so you can control it from your phone.
Promising review: "I was more than a bit leery about ordering this, but decided to take a chance. My sunroom faces the lake and has a beautiful view — but only if the windows are clean! Unfortunately, they are high enough off the ground that washing the outside of the windows is a pain! I put Gecko to work on the outside and I cleaned the inside. I saw some streaks and started to get disappointed — until I noticed the streaks were on the INSIDE where I had cleaned! So glad I took a chance!" —Cathy Harmon
Get it from Amazon for $149.95.
7. Emergency Stain Rescue Stain Remover to put all your other cleaners to shame. This all-purpose cleaning spray can be used on carpet, upholstery, or clothes to help get rid of new *and* old stains — nothing, I mean nothing (looking at you blood and coffee), stands a chance.
Check out a TikTok of the "Emergency Stain Rescue" in action.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small business that specializes in fast, powerful, and nontoxic stain removing products.
Promising review: "I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour. When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" —Mark, the solid 7 out of 10
Get it from Amazon for $5.19+ (available in seven versions).
8. A wine stain remover so you can finally actually enjoy drinking red wine with friends instead of sitting there anxiously waiting for someone to spill.
Works on both fresh and dry stains, with no need for bleach or phosphates. It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine, and pet accidents. Plus, it has a fresh citrus scent! Can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint and degrease surfaces.
Promising review: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." —Melanie N
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
9. A shower door cleaner that will make your glass so shiny that you will have to take caution to stop your pet (or maybe your partner) from running into it face first.
Promising review: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik
Get it from Amazon for $11.65.
10. A cult-favorite O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve those shiny and sparkly floors you've always dreamed of ✨. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime.
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game changer — all you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners, and the pad can be cleaned in the washing machine!
Promising review: "OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently. The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." —Rex
Get it from Amazon for $34.97 (also available as a set with extra mop heads).
11. A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic, and once you see the results, you will understand why. Those rings you've had around the toilet in your basement for years will finally disappear.
Promising review: "I’m doing a happy dance right now! My toilets have had mineral rings in the bowls from well water since we bought our house five years ago. During those five years, I have purchased NUMEROUS products to try to remove the rings. Every single one failed. I had come to terms with the idea that if I wanted pristine-looking crappers, I was going to need to replace them. Three of them. Ugh! I ordered the pumice cleaning stone as a last ditch attempt. Received it today, and immediately went to town. My extreme enthusiasm for scrubbing johns was actually a bit odd, but I was feeling optimistic. Turns out I had reason to. THIS PRODUCT IS AMAZING!!! SO amazing, it actually inspired me to take a picture of my TOILET!!!! My hoppers are saved!!!!! Seriously, the rings are COMPLETELY GONE. If I could give 10 stars, I would." —Sassyscribbler
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (also available in multipacks).
12. Or a disposable toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner. Now, you won't have to spray the cleaner, let it sit, and then scrub the toilet. Since the pads are disposable, you don't have to worry about storing the germ-infested toilet brush. Maybe it's just me, but I get the heebie jeebies putting away my toilet brush and praying it doesn't touch anything in the process — aka yes, I will be buying these.
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy, and six refill brush heads.
Promising reviews: "I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t. The soft scent is just perfect!" —Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs. I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." —Michele McAmis
Get the starter kit from Amazon for $11.98 (also available as a kit with 16 refills).
13. Orrrr some toilet fizzies to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable. Just drop one of these in the bowl and watch the fizzing action dissolve all the grime and buildup. Bonus, your kiddo may think this is a fun science experiment and ask to do it next time.
Happy Earth Boutique is a woman-owned small business.
Promising review: "The eucalyptus is strong and it fizzes nicely. I drop one in once or twice a week and scrub the toilet a bit, and the scent lingers after flushing. Perfect for keeping my bathroom fresh!" —kd Bromley
Get a bag of 15 from Happy Earth Boutique on Etsy for $13.99.
14. Bissell's Little Green cleaner with a cult following of parents, pet owners, and clumsy people. This compact device gets alllll the stains (grass! pet accidents! food! mud!) from almost any surface. Now you can finally feel comfortable inviting your accident-prone friend over again.
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing, but considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. I posted photos for reference (above) of how dirty my cushions were before the cleaning and after the cleaning! Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
Get it from Amazon for $109.59+ (available in six variations).
15. A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed — you're about to find hair embedded everywhere. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet from a regular lint roller.
Promising review: "I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
16. A grout and tile cleaner because why pay for a professional to come clean your grout when you could use a professional-strength cleaner yourself for waayyyy cheaper (without a ton of effort)? The included brush makes it easy to rub away stuck-on grease and grime and reveal the actual color of your grout, which you might not even remember the last time you saw.
Comes with two bottles and a brush that you can connect to any broom pole you have, so you don't have to scrub on your hands and knees.
Promising review: "I used this product to get the orange discoloration (calcium buildup) off my shower grout, and it worked pretty well for me! I did not have to use that much elbow grease to get it looking good either. It definitely does come out of the bottle fast; make sure you are aiming where you want it to go! The instructions advise to let it sit for 5–10 minutes, and I let it sit the whole 10." —E-Dog20
Get it from Amazon for $39.95.