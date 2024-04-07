49 Products With Before And Afters So Shocking You’ll Have To Pick Your Jaw Up Off The Floor ~Repeatedly~

1. A shower door cleaner that will make your glass so shiny that you'll have to take caution to stop your pet (or maybe your partner) from running into it face first.
Promising review: "This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." —Sallie Cwik
2. A set of cleaning cups for your Keurig if you're starting to notice a ~funky~ taste in all your beverages after having your Keurig for a long time and never cleaning it. Don't worry, you're not alone, I didn't know you were supposed to be doing anything special to clean them either.
Simply insert one of these pods like you would a coffee pod and run it on the largest cup setting. Reviewers suggest running 1–2 additional cycles of just water after the initial one just to make sure all the gunk is fully removed.
Promising review: "I had no idea that little needle would get so darn dirty! I was shocked at what came out of it when I threw one of these babies in. I admit I haven't been great about cleaning my machine out given how much use it gets, but it was still a surprise to see how black the water was, and the amount of sediment when the cycle was done. Coffee taste great! I will use this product regularly from now on." —Isabel
3. A Rubbermaid scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain, and instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.
Promising review: "In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure. Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." —Ms.Mac
4. A microplane foot file just like the one they use at nail salons (except wayyyy more affordable than a full-on pedicure). Now you can remove your calluses and cracked skin from the comfort of your own home.
See how much dead skin one TikToker was able to remove from their husband's feet here (warning: it's kinda gross).
Promising review: "I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callus on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" —desertdragonfly
5. A bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner that will finally detangle your hair without damaging your luscious curls. Now when you go out for your daily errands, you'll have curls people swoon over instead of frizzy ones you resent.
It's designed to work on all hair types, and reviewers with 2a–4c curls love it!
Promising reviews: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
"This product is lightweight and doesn't weigh your hair down. I am Black with 4c hair and it works great!" —takila addison
6. A conditioning balm to give your wood *and* leather belongings a beautiful (and much-needed) refresh. Plus it's made from food-safe, organic ingredients so you can feel good about using it all throughout your house!
Humble Suds is a small biz based in Denver, Colorado that sells plant-based cleaning products.
Promising review: "I was ready to buy a new leather living room set since my current one was weathered and scratched by the cat. Decided to try this product after seeing it on Google and it revived my furniture like I never would've imagined!! Love that it is natural and safe for a curious cat!! Five stars!!" —Shannon M. Campbell
7. A natural tub and tile cleaner designed to dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits all while making your house smell like eucalyptus 😍. Unlike many other cleaners, this one is free of synthetic fragrances and made of biodegradable ingredients.
Promising review: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower. The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." —Amber Erwin
8. Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patches to help reduce the appearance (and pain 😅) of those pesky zits that always seem to pop up at the most inconvenient times. Just take a patch, stick it on the pimple, and peel it off a few hours later to marvel at the results.
Promising review: "I have no idea how these things work, but they do! I have bad under-the-skin pimples sometimes that hurt and leave scars. These help so much in reducing pain and inflammation. I’ve noticed they work the best when the pimple has started to come up. I even use them after I pop a pimple, and it gets the excess pus out as well. Must buy! They are comfortable. I usually put them on after I wash my face at night and I sleep with them on until the morning." —Abe
9. A clear, bitter nail polish designed to help you kick your nail biting habit to the curb.
FYI — this stuff expires 24 months after opening!
Promising review: "I have been biting my fingernails as long as I could chew. I grew immune to the taste of the no-bite nail polish you can buy at drugstores. I tried keeping a rubber band on my wrist and popping it every time I noticed myself chewing. This nail polish has been the only thing that has worked. I keep a bottle on my desk at work and another one at home just in case I slip up. I had the first manicure of my life a few weeks ago. Amazing product." —Amazon Customer
10. A plant-based cooking oil solidifier so you can stop pouring oil into a makeshift tinfoil bowl in your sink's drain — where it lives for hours while it solidifies (anyone else? Can't just be me…). Just sprinkle the powder in while it's hot, let it cool, and easily dispose of it in the trash!
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review: "Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma
11. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant, a non-abrasive, leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog and diminish enlarged pores, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
12. A wine stain remover so you can finally actually enjoy drinking red wine with friends instead of sitting there anxiously waiting for someone to spill.
Works on both fresh and dry stains, with no need for bleach or phosphates. It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine, and pet accidents. Plus, it has a fresh citrus scent! Can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint, graffiti, and degrease surfaces.
Promising review: "I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once. It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." —Melanie N
