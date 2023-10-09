You've Been Seeing These 40 Products Everywhere, Now's The Time To Buy (At Least) One Of Them

1. A bleach-free weekly shower spray that doesn't require scrubbing. 😩🙌🏼 Just spray it on and leave it while you go clean the rest of your house. When you wipe it away (8–12 hours later), you will be *shocked* by the results.
Promising review: "Holy cow! The only thing I'm mad about is that I didn't know about it sooner! I have three teenage daughters. My shower sees body oils, creams, hair dye, etc DAILY. Scrubbing once a week wasn't enough. The girls didn't always remember to use the daily shower spray. This stuff WORKS! I can see the difference after two uses two days in a row. Could see a change on day one. I think one more use will have my tub looking like I scrubbed with bleach for an hour!" —Jon W.
2. A stainless-steel tongue scraper designed to scrape away your bad breath, but reviewers have also found that it helped them experience flavors more intensely! Squeaky clean mouth AND more flavorful food? Sign me up!
Promising review: "I hate brushing my tongue, I also hate having bad breath, decided to try a tongue scraper. I was skeptical about the claim that it doesn’t trigger the gag reflex but I gave it a try and it’s amazing. It doesn’t make me gag like brushing, it cleans my tongue way more effectively than brushing and the gunk doesn’t come back as fast. My breath smells better, things taste better and my mouth feels cleaner. I love this thing!" —Jo. K.
3. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod, and marvel at the results.
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
4. Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant, a non-abrasive leave-on exfoliant designed to unclog pores while also helping to minimize their appearance, loosen dead skin cells, and brighten and even out skin tone.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
5. A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet because one quick swipe typically fills it up (at least it does when I try to use them to clean my clothes...).
Promising review: "I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." —Marilee
6. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected, and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
7. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that is SO easy to use. Just throw one down the drain, run some water and the disposal, and watch the blue foam come up, cleaning out all the gunk and grime from years of testing new recipes.
Promising review: "We regularly run hot water + dish soap down the disposal but it still gets funky sometimes. These little packets of foaming blue goodness get rid of the funk without a huge perfume scent. There's a mild lemon scent while it's foaming but it goes away and leaves everything pretty scentless when it's done. You put the entire little paper packet in the disposal while trickling hot water, then turn the disposal on and let it work. Blue foam will come up the drain – or both drains in a dual – with a collection of nastiness. Run it until the sink's clear, then rinse down any residue before turning the disposal off. Works like a charm. Definitely worth the price, you get several bags in one package, good for like a month of use." —Spookyevilone
8. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (& less than 1/3 of the price)!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
"Saw it on a TikTok video. Thought I would try it out. I have long hair and it gets tangly and dry. I could not believe how well this product works. Hidden gem. Definitely try this one." —Kitty kat
9. An AirFly wireless transmitter because finally someone understands that pretty much nobody has wired headphones anymore and the ones they hand out on the airplane just aren't cutting it. Now you can connect whatever headphones you have via Bluetooth and start your movie marathon — no, we won't judge that you're on your third movie of the flight, what else are you supposed to do?!
I always get annoyed about the concept of wearing wired headphones that are stuck in my ears for a long flight. I knew the only way I was going to be even reasonably comfortable on my 8-hour journey was if I was wearing my over-the-ear headphones, but of course the problem with that is that they use Bluetooth. Thankfully, I've been writing about this product for awhile so I figured this would be the perfect opportunity to give it a try. It is honestly the perfect answer to being able to use your own Bluetooth headphones. I would absolutely recommend these to anyone going on a long flight!!
Promising review: "You don't know it yet but you need this. A friend recommended this and I decided to try it. It works well in flight. Huge improvement in comfort and sound quality over the airlines headphones. Also used for various tours when traveling. Again far more comfortable than the typical tour listening equipment." —PJ14
10. A set of three power scrubber brushes to attach to your drill so you can stop spending hours using your old toothbrush to scrub the grime away. It's time to work smarter, not harder, folks!
The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.
Promising review: "Of all things to clean in the house, the bathroom has to be my least favorite!! I would scrub and scrub and scrub to try and remove calcium deposit stains and soap buildup. It was like my workout for the day! Well after using my new Power Scrubber Drill Brush Attachment, OH MY GOSH!! I am obsessed!! I had so much fun using it. I seriously did not wanna stop cleaning. I did not work up a sweat this time and it was amazing to see the calcium deposit stain wash away along with the soap buildup. Seriously though, the different attachments came in very handy depending on where I was operating the drill. The angled corners of the tile walls were cleaned perfectly with the circular brush. Also, the circular brush was awesome for the drain too. The big scrub brush was spectacular on the bathtub itself while the little scrub brush worked well with the grout lines in the tile. The attachments were easy to put on and take off the drill. They were also easy to clean, dry and put away for the next time. The price was WELL worth the product. There truly is no reason not to make this purchase to make cleaning fun again!!" —Soul-ga Girl Michelle
11. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant, because even though I promise no one other than you actually notices those little bumps on your arms, you want them gone and all power to ya!! Reviewers with skin conditions like keratosis pilaris swear by this product!
Promising review: "I've recently had a problem with these weird, itchy, acne-like bumps all over my chest and shoulders. I’ve tried tons of washes, creams, treatments, etc. but nothing seemed to be working and then I saw a review of this scrub on TikTok and decided to try it. I shower every morning and take about a fingertip full of the scrub and gently rub it over my chest and shoulders then wash it off, and after a couple of weeks my skin was already getting so much better; and I have super sensitive skin too so I’m impressed it didn’t get irritated. Overall would definitely recommend!" —Olivia Parker
12. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
Promising review: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me. Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" —Sierra
13. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising reviews: "I read reviews about this primer and at the price, I was a little skeptical. I threw my more expensive primer away as soon as I got this! Very nice coverage, just remember a little bit goes a long way!" —Byron
"I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
