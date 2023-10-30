Please Stop What You’re Doing And Check Out These 35 Products With *Loads* Of 5-Star Reviews…You Won’t Regret It

1. A beloved-by-the-internet detangling brush to get through any of those extra stubborn tangles *without* pulling out all your hair in the process.
Promising review: "I purchased this brush three weeks ago and have used it every day. I like the brush so much I ordered three more for my adult daughters. Not only is the brush gentle on my gray hair, but it also feels like I am giving myself a head massage. Also, I appreciate the wide hand base design. I have rheumatoid arthritis and it is not always easy to grip an ordinary hairbrush. Plus, the brush is easy to clean. It truly glides through my wet hair." —ANS
2. A jetted tub cleaner because idk if you've heard, but those jets can get DISGUSTING...like, never-use-a-shared-tub disgusting. But unfortunately, that gunk doesn't stay only in the hotel tubs; it can build up in your tub at home. Clean out those jets, and stop being afraid of using your tub to its full potential.
Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk were in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was soo gross! I ran it four times and nownthe tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirt and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.
3. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist. And a whopping 230,000 people agree so much they gave it 5-stars.
Promising review: "I have used every mascara on the planet (not literally but I have tried dozens) from the most expensive to the least. This little jewel is the best-kept mascara secret ever! Lifts and separates lashes with no clumping, and did you see this price?? Trust me, this is a must have for any make-up collection. You absolutely can't go wrong with this!" —Amazon Customer
4. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt so you can finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than we might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Promising reviews: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofas don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
5. A slim organizer tray for your cutlery with a unique design to create extra space, even in those small drawers you never know what to do with.
6. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly and painlessly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be as smooth as a baby's bottom.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
7. Or, a popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
8. Orrr, a microplane foot file just like the one they use at nail salons (except wayyyy more affordable than a full-on pedicure). Now you can remove your calluses and cracked skin from the comfort of your own home.
Promising review: "I have purchased every callus cream on the market and it has been a waste of time and money. This simple device is a miracle worker. The callous on my big toe is very, very hard and the nearby callus along the side of the foot, while not as large and hard, is also difficult. I have used this device three days in a row, taking off a little at a time and not applying pressure. I apply lotion before and after using it and both areas show substantial improvement. It is important that you do not rush this process. Just a little at a time. Remember how long it took for that callus to form! Because I have been gentle and careful I have no pain. Cleaning is simple. I wholeheartedly recommend!" —desertdragonfly
9. A bottle of fan-favorite Bio-Oil with sooo many potential uses — fading scars, soothing cracked skin, moisturizing without clogging your pores — try it out and you may just discover the next big thing to put it on. Once your friends find out about this it's gonna be like the sisterhood of the traveling oil!!
Promising review: "Acne scars? Read this. I found out about this product while scrolling through TikTok last week. It came highly recommended, so I decided to look up the price on Amazon. After reading several reviews, I figured I might as well try it out. Today is the fourth day I use the product on my face. My skin looks dewy and nice. The discoloration on my cheeks from a few years old acne scars is improving. My skin looks younger — it’s hard to describe, but I can see a difference. It looks less rough. I’ve been using it morning and night." —Yasmin Rodriguez
10. A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically so you can *actually* use all the plugs because you won't be blocking it with your other chargers. Plus, it comes with USB ports (for those cables where you just cannot seem to find the charging block) and doubles as a night-light!
11. A set of three power scrubber brushes to attach to your drill so you can stop spending hours using your old toothbrush to scrub the grime away. It's time to work smarter, not harder, folks!
The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.
These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.
Promising review: "Of all things to clean in the house, the bathroom has to be my least favorite!! I would scrub and scrub and scrub to try and remove calcium deposit stains and soap buildup. It was like my workout for the day! Well after using my new Power Scrubber Drill Brush Attachment, OH MY GOSH!! I am obsessed!! I had so much fun using it. I seriously did not wanna stop cleaning. I did not work up a sweat this time and it was amazing to see the calcium deposit stain wash away along with the soap buildup. Seriously though, the different attachments came in very handy depending on where I was operating the drill. The angled corners of the tile walls were cleaned perfectly with the circular brush. Also, the circular brush was awesome for the drain too. The big scrub brush was spectacular on the bathtub itself while the little scrub brush worked well with the grout lines in the tile. The attachments were easy to put on and take off the drill. They were also easy to clean, dry and put away for the next time. The price was WELL worth the product. There truly is no reason not to make this purchase to make cleaning fun again!!" —Soul-ga Girl Michelle
12. A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment infused with collagen and protein to help restore your hair. Reviewers are even saying it's comparable to Olaplex (and less than one-third of the price)!
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Just apply it to your wet hair after shampooing, wait five minutes, rinse it out, and voila!
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this the first time. I liked it enough to buy it again. It leaves my hair super hydrated and soft. If you have issues with oily hair, maybe not for you. But those with dry or curly hair needing moisture — yes yes yes! Keep the box for directions because you can’t read the ones on the bottle if you don’t understand the language." —Kandyce D.
13. A container of The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!
Promising review: "Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" —sunsean
14. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
