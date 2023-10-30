Please Stop What You’re Doing And Check Out These 35 Products With *Loads* Of 5-Star Reviews…You Won’t Regret It

The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm.

These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here.

Promising review: "Of all things to clean in the house, the bathroom has to be my least favorite!! I would scrub and scrub and scrub to try and remove calcium deposit stains and soap buildup. It was like my workout for the day! Well after using my new Power Scrubber Drill Brush Attachment, OH MY GOSH!! I am obsessed!! I had so much fun using it. I seriously did not wanna stop cleaning. I did not work up a sweat this time and it was amazing to see the calcium deposit stain wash away along with the soap buildup. Seriously though, the different attachments came in very handy depending on where I was operating the drill. The angled corners of the tile walls were cleaned perfectly with the circular brush. Also, the circular brush was awesome for the drain too. The big scrub brush was spectacular on the bathtub itself while the little scrub brush worked well with the grout lines in the tile. The attachments were easy to put on and take off the drill. They were also easy to clean, dry and put away for the next time. The price was WELL worth the product. There truly is no reason not to make this purchase to make cleaning fun again!!" —Soul-ga Girl Michelle

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in soft, medium, stiff, and ultra stiff bristles and in six colors).