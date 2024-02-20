39 Home Products Everyone Will Be Jealous Of When They Come To Visit

1. A plush blanket that reviewers have been L O V I N G as an (~affordable~) alternative to the Barefoot Dreams blanket. Whether you want to use it as a decorative piece or something to snuggle up under, this is the blanket for you!
Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" —Amy
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in three sizes and 32 colors/patterns).
2. Some rainbow prism suncatchers you can easily hang up throughout your house so they can reflect sunlight and create magical little rainbows all over your room.
3. A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can *also* use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and five colors).
4. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to create the perfect, cozy ambience wherever you are.
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom night-light in action.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
5. A flexible power strip with three outlets, two USB ports, and a five-foot extension cable so you can get that power you so desperately need no matter the size of the nooks and crannies available. And with its unique design, you don't have to worry about your one charger taking up so much space that it blocks several plugs.
iJoy is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories.
Promising review: "I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny. I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourth one. Love this!" —Pond P.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
6. A tiny milk frother so you can kick your $6-a-day coffee shop habit, without having to give up the delicious drinks.
Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" —Denise
Get it from Amazon for $16.80+ (available in 45 styles).
7. A "flaming" humidifier for anyone who dreams of having a fireplace but can't have a *real* one. Your aromatherapy sesh just got a major upgrade.
P.S. — Don't forget to grab some essential oils to use with this!
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils. Also be sure to check out what the ASPCA says about essential oils around pets.
Promising review: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent, and it also worked as a humidifier." —Benny
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in black and white).
8. A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder so you can stop frantically searching for your keys every time you leave the house because you'll know exactly where you put them — on the incredibly cute cloud hanger.
Promising review: "I really love this! It was easy to install and works great. The magnet seems pretty strong too. I used to misplace my keys all the time, but I haven't since the day I got this. I hung it next to my door and now I can just grab the keys as I walk out and hang them back up as walk in, so there's no chance of losing them anymore. The one possible drawback I can think of is that you'd probably have trouble fitting more than two sets of keys on it, so you may need to get more than one if you have several sets of keys to hang." —Jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $7.48.
9. A sophisticated marble-patterned dish drying mat that can blend into your countertop or just fit your vibe a little more rather than having one of those bulky racks sitting out 24/7.
Promising review: "Matched our counters and almost blends in completely. We roll it up in the morning after all the dishes are dry. Great for smaller spaces with less counter space and protects the counter from water damage over time. Washed it in normal laundry cycle several times and it comes out clean as if new each time with no pilling. Spilled coffee on it on accident, sprayed flex, tossed it in the wash and it cleaned completely." —Shopmindfully
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and 20 other colors).
10. A blank acrylic dry-erase board so your long to-do list that has been staring at you for…longer than you'd like to admit…can become something beautiful on the wall instead of scribbled down on a piece of scrap paper that you keep misplacing.
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.
Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry-erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." —Dawn Powell
Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $13.46+ (originally $17.95+; available in various thicknesses and sizes as well as three hardware colors).
11. A six-piece set of whimsical pastel kitchen tools because who said knives had to be just black and silver?! This colorful set will bring you so much joy, it may even inspire you to cook more often.
Each set includes a chef's knife, a small cleaver, a bread knife, a paring knife, scissors, and a peeler.
Promising review: "I love these knives! I have now used them for five months and they are still like new. Very sharp, cut right through chicken, potatoes, and plenty of other things." —Wenlow
Get it from Amazon for $19.89.
12. A set of rainbow wineglasses reviewers are raving about and you can't even blame them — the glasses are absolutely stunning. So gorg in fact, you'll wanna use them as decor when you're not drinking from them.
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wineglasses in action.
Promising review: "Love these! I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top, which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" —Tricia
Get a set of six from Amazon for $49.99.