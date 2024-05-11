32 Things To Solve Those Stubborn Beauty Issues You Didn't Know You Could Fix

Promising reviews: "I got so frustrated when I went to wash off my makeup at night and water rolled down to my elbow and got the sink/floor wet. I saw somebody with something similar and knew I needed these. I love them." —Anissa

"Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian

Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in eight color combinations).

