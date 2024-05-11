32 Things To Solve Those Stubborn Beauty Issues You Didn't Know You Could Fix

1. Bawdy butt sheet masks because those cheeks deserve some lovin' too! The masks use caffeine to help retexturize your bum so you get a butt that is, well, smoother than a baby's bottom!
2. A set of water-absorbent wristbands so you can stop dealing with soaking wet sleeves and puddles of water on your counter while you wash your face. These wristbands will stop the water in its tracks before it can make its way to your elbow and all over your bathroom.
Promising reviews: "I got so frustrated when I went to wash off my makeup at night and water rolled down to my elbow and got the sink/floor wet. I saw somebody with something similar and knew I needed these. I love them." —Anissa
"Love these! Never been happier to wash my face in my life. I absolutely hate water running down my arms and these are perfect for this issue and have been! I’m also plus size and have had no issue putting these on. Love the colors too!" —Vivian
Get a four-pair set from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in eight color combinations).
3. Truly Beauty boob polish designed to help smooth and tighten your skin using an acai and retinol formula while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks, if that's something you're looking to do (but don't let anyone tell you your stretch marks aren't beautiful!). Let's not forget to mention that reviewers are raving about how good it smells. Just don't be tempted to take a bite....
Promising review: "I love the color, smell, and consistency! I definitely notice a difference. My skin is soooo soft and glowy!" —Dianna c.
Get it from Truly Beauty or Ulta for $32 or from Amazon for $28.24 (also available in five other versions).
4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be smooootthh.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
5. Or a popular exfoliant foot peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Promising review: "Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again. Every few months I use this and there's no substitute. I tried a different brand once I found at DSW and the results were not the same. Anyway, if there's any chance I'll be in sandals or barefoot or going to get a massage, I will use this to be sure no one has to see my nasty heels. The peeling process is kind of gross, yes, but it's got to go somewhere. Plus, be patient...let it peel naturally, with a little help each day by soaking your feet in water for a few minutes, as recommended, and then gently rubbing your feet. Absolutely love it." —Laurie
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in two sizes, 10 versions, and three quantities).
6. A keloid minimizer because sometimes no matter how well you take care of your new piercing, you just get hit with the keloid curse. This is designed to help reduce the size of the uncomfortable bump so you don't have to end up taking out your adorable new earring.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85+ (also available in multipacks).
7. A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo that'll get to the root (see what I did there…like hair roots…) of the problem. This shampoo can help stop what is causing the dandruff, instead of just trying to treat the symptoms of flaking hair and itchiness.
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b-4c curls mentioning it worked for them. The main ingredient in this is an antifungal.
Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave-in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head & Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." —Martin C.
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
8. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick formulated with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles that you thought were a permanent fixture on your face since you cannot seem to get enough sleep. I mean come on, the adorable little bear PLUS fancy glacier water from Iceland all while making me look like I actually slept last night?! Sign me up.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two versions and two-packs).
9. Or a firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles so you can nip 'em in the bud instead of wasting time every morning trying to cover them with makeup. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin. And all you have to do is pat a little bit of this under your eyes and carry on with your day (without any extra ~bag~gage).
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.11+ (available in two sizes, two versions, and two-packs).
10. Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen perfect if you're finally realizing all the advice about wearing sunscreen every day isn't actually a myth and you should be protecting your face. This is a great choice to add to your morning routine since it works as a makeup primer, isn't greasy, and won't leave any gnarly residue behind like the sunscreens you've been avoiding for years.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown is a big fan of this stuff:
"I've been using this sunscreen at least once daily since my mom gifted it to me two Christmases ago, and have every intention to keep using it for years. A dime-size amount covers my entire face, because it's translucent it leaves absolutely no white cast, and 10 minutes after putting it on, my face just feels like I applied a little bit of a nice moisturizer or makeup primer, not anything that's grease-central, like sunscreen usually is. After several years of stubbornly trying (and failing) to find a decent, oily-skin-friendly, non-greasy drugstore option, I've caved to this pricier kind because literally none of the six or seven other options I tried even compared to this.
Every time I've worn makeup since I got it, I've been impressed by the way my matte foundation glides over it, looks with it, and lasts with it. You can see the texture and color in the photo above; it really does go on completely clear. And it's water- and sweat-resistant for 40 minutes!"
Get it from Amazon for $18+ (available in four sizes and a two-pack) or from Sephora for $22+ (available in three sizes).
11. Or Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 designed with dark skin in mind but fitting for all skin tones, because why should you have to deal with a sunscreen that is drying and leaves a white cast on your skin? Not only will it protect you from the sun, but it'll help keep you moisturized so you can just skip that step when you're getting ready for the day.
Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman-owned small business whose sunscreen is designed not to leave a white cast on melanated skin. It's ultra-sheer, water-resistant, and super nourishing. Plus, it's cruelty-free! They also make sunscreen for kids with SPF 50.
Promising review: "I’ve tried many, many sunscreens that claim to blend and not leave a white cast when applied. This was so much better than I expected. A nickel-size amount goes a long way and blends into a smooth, dewy finish. I also didn’t notice a scent so there was no worries of walking around smelling like sunscreen." —Target Customer
Get it from Target for $15.99 or from Amazon for $10.96+ (available in two versions).
12. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil that could simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin, perfect if that's the aesthetic you're looking for. And if you're happy with your skin ~au naturel~ (which you should be cause you are GORG), buy this just for the scent. Reviewers are swooning over the smell…some say they don't even bother wearing perfume anymore.
Check out a TikTok showing why one TikToker loves the Bum Bum cream.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
Get it from Amazon for $45.60 (also available in a smaller size).