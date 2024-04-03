32 Decor Pieces That’ll Breathe Some Life Back Into Your Home

1. A cheerful smiley face rug that is sure to brighten up your day whenever you see this cutie grinning at ya.
Promising review: "I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it dries fast and it's soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" —Drhonda fitzroy
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes).
2. A retro-style speaker, which may look vintage, but with all its secret functions, you'll know it's from the 21st century. This bad boy is a functioning dial-controlled AM/FM radio, has a wireless charging pad, AND can connect to your device via Bluetooth or AUX. Your jam sessions just got a major upgrade.
Fuse Audio is a small business that specializes in retro-style radios and vinyl record players.
Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. It has a warm sound and, unlike some other brands, doesn’t betray the retro vibe with digital volume or tuning controls. It works exactly like the old radios, but with the bonus of Bluetooth and wireless charging. I also love the details like the side speaker vents and the feel of the volume and tuning knobs. Everything about it speaks quality. The only thing about its appearance that tells me this isn’t an an actual 1940s or '50s radio is its size, which is slightly smaller than the real McCoy." —Placeholder
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
3. An oyster lamp with a removable pearl so it can function as a night-light at bed time and a trinket holder during the day.
The battery-powered pearl light can be removed from the ceramic shell base and carried around, making this a great choice for children to carry when they have late-night bathroom trips.
Promising review: "This is a pretty and unique light but be aware, the battery only lasts about 48 hours so I removed one star. It is quirky and unique mood lighting." —T3268
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in two colors).
4. A gorgeous dried wildflower bouquet that'll last forever so you don't have to worry about buying a new arrangement every week. Now I know what you might be thinking — "isn't this a bridal bouquet?" — and yes, technically it is, but so?? It's pretty, you like it, buy it.
Hidden Botanics is a UK-based Etsy shop selling gorgeous bridal goods and accessories made from dried flowers.
Promising review: "Beautiful and lovely. They were a little flat when I received them but that's a given considering they are in a box. I put them in a vase and the bouquet has opened beautifully." —Sarah Hacke
Get it from Hidden Botanics on Etsy for $18.82+ (originally $23.52; available in 11 sizes).
5. Or a set of six faux potted flowers in gorgeous, colorful pots that'll add a *pop* of color to any area of your home. Set them up together to create a little faux garden or disperse them throughout your house to spread the joy.
Promising review: "These pots were just as pictured. The color of the pots and flowers are all very pretty. Would definitely recommend to brighten up your home." —Denise Deshaies
Get a set of six from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three set styles).
6. Orrr a unique Lego flower bouquet if you haven't been graced with a green thumb and don't want typical faux flowers. Plus you get all the fun of building a new Lego set *and* you're supposed to display it when you're done, so no, your partner can't call you out for leaving it out all week.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
7. A firework chandelier sure to make a statement in any room. I can pretty much guarantee you will have guests asking where it's from every time someone new comes over, and when they hear it's from Amazon?! They will be ~shocked.~
8. A unique squiggle shelf designed to hold your stuff in a more fun and whimsical way than you ever thought possible.
Shop Curious is a small biz based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Accurately self-described as a "funky, feel-good wall shelf shop," shop owner Candyce hand-makes colorful and fun decor.
Each shelf can hold up to seven pounds of stuff.
Promising review: "This shelf is so cute and definitely worth the wait for it to be made. Instantly adds more character to a space. I love it!" —Lily Lemond
Get it from Shop Curious on Etsy for $34 (available in six colors).
9. An adorable snake multihook wall attachment perfect for storing keys, bags, jackets, and anything else you may need to grab on your way out the door. You can trust your new slithering buddy to keep track of it all for ya.
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $69.
10. A colorful area rug that can add a burst of color to any space and really help tie a room together. It's also a great way to liven up a space without committing to buying bright furniture you'll be stuck with for years, even if your taste changes.
Promising review: "Quite simply, I am in love with this rug. This is one of those rare instances in which the product looks way better in real life than it does in the online photos. The colors are beautiful — warm and soft at the same time. For such a flat rug, it's got a luxurious, cushy feel to it. And there was absolutely no shedding whatsoever after I unfurled it. Fantastic rug at an incredibly reasonable price. I am delighted." —Adam J. Sank
Get it from Amazon for $22.98+ (available in a variety of sizes and four patterns).
11. An acrylic side table with a little hidden opening so you can store books or other decor that you want to show off but don't want to take up your precious tabletop space.
Promising review: "I purchased the smaller size and it came preassembled, packed well. It's beautiful and better quality than I expected. It's not light nor heavy per se. I'm happy with the purchase and it was exactly as described." —Matthew Fitton
Get it from Amazon for $119.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors), or check out the brand's Amazon store page for more colors and styles.