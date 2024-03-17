1. A bouclé storage ottoman where you can store blankets, pillows, or other random stuff when you need it out of sight and out of mind! Plus you'll have a comfy place to sit while you're getting ready for the day.
Promising review: "This might be the best piece of furniture I’ve ever bought. Originally purchased for my living room but just was overkill as far as me thinking all light furniture was a good idea. So, I moved it into my bedroom which I’ve really yet to decorate and it truly elevated the space so much. Might just be the bouclé, but the ottoman is sooo nice to look at. The thing that I love most about it is the hardware that attaches the base to the lid allows you to place the ottoman flush against a wall as the lid opens inward….not something I’ve seen with another ottoman, but it’s that small attention to detail that REALLY makes me love this. My NYC apartment is tiny, so saving an inch of space actually has an impact haha!" —Bradley C.
Get it from Article for $199+ (available in three sizes, two colors, and two materials).
2. Or a plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that is not only attractive but also super functional. This versatile little guy can swap from an ottoman into a hardtop side table AND even has room for storage inside!!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has this and says, "I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and ~candle accessories~ in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture?? I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!)."
Promising review: "I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals, and other little miscellaneous things." —Monica N.
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
3. A wood tree bookshelf so you can store your ever-growing collection of books in an aesthetically pleasing way instead of just having random piles all throughout your house.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I'm always back and forth on reading and what I want to read and usually have several books and journals lying on my nightstand. This was perfect to organize them up and save space." —j.oldham
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
4. A unique squiggle shelf designed to hold your stuff in a more fun and whimsical way than you ever thought possible.
Shop Curious is a small biz based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Accurately self-described as a "funky, feel-good wall shelf shop," shop owner Candyce hand-makes colorful and fun decor.
**Each shelf can hold up to seven pounds of stuff.
Promising review: "This shelf is so cute and definitely worth the wait for it to be made. Instantly adds more character to a space. I love it!" —Lily Lemond
Get it from Shop Curious on Etsy for $34 (available in seven colors).
5. A wooden alarm clock with adjustable brightness, dual functioning alarms, display options that include date, day of the week, and temperature, and a weekday mode so you don't accidentally wake up at 7 a.m. on Saturday. 😖
Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
6. A charming cloud-shaped trinket dish that'll be the perfect catchall for your jewelry, keys, or other small items you have a bad habit of misplacing throughout your house.
7. A minimalist-meets-industrial bookshelf, which mounts to your wall to give you ample space to store all your fave books, plants, or other knickknacks without taking up a huge chunk of your (limited) floor space.
Promising review: "I love this shelf! I needed something tall to fill empty space and store books and plants. Each shelf is very heavy duty, so I can't imagine any bowing would occur in the future, unless it's got too much humidity. Before we put weight on the shelves, it had gaps between itself the wall, but it balanced itself out after adding books. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND this shelf. It's definitely going to last longer than anything you could buy at Ikea and it has VERY little wasted/unusable space. Just do it! I put it together myself, but I had to hold it steady/leveled while hubby secured it to the wall. It's not impossible to do alone, but get a second person to at least hold it still for you." —Mrs K3NNYB0Y
Get it from Amazon for $113.99+ (available in three sizes and 23 colors).
8. A vibrant set of arched bookends so pretty they could literally be decor on their own, but they'll also help prevent your massive collection of books from tipping over whenever you get near the stack.
Left Corner Decor is a Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in modern home decor.
Promising review: "Incredible quality. Color is supersaturated. They feel nice and weighty in the hand. Really smooth, so they won’t scratch the surface of a shelf. " —Etsy Customer
Get a set of two from Left Corner Decor on Etsy for $18+ (available as a single or two-pack and 10 colors).
9. A chic and compact floor lamp/side table hybrid perfect if you're short on space but don't wanna have to choose between seeing and having a place to rest your drinks. With a marble base and gold finish to give it a timeless look, this basically also works as a gorgeous piece of art.
Promising review: "This is a fantastic lamp for a limited space. It assembles pretty easily and looks very stylish. The gold is a gorgeous color!" —Emily van den Berg
Get it from Amazon for $84.49.
10. Or a shelf floor lamp so you don't lose a whole corner to your lamp. This gives you light while also providing you some extra storage for small items. AND it has USB ports and outlets so you can use it as a charging station for your phone and tablet.
Promising review: "Obsessed with this lamp! It was so easy to put together and it adds such a nice warm ambience to the room! I love it." —Beatrice
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four colors).
11. A jewelry stand shaped like a hand so your rings can rest where they belong, on fingers. This won't just add a unique piece to your vanity, but will also save you from throwing your jewelry all willy-nilly on the counter and being shocked in the morning to find your cat got ahold of your bracelet and took it who knows where.
Promising review: "I love this product so much, I was actually a little surprised at how amazing the quality was when it arrived! The fingers are slightly different sizes so you can store different sizes of rings, and they're spaced perfectly so I could fit all of my bulkier rings as well. The product is a hard plastic type of a material, and doesn't feel like it could break easily. It's also nice and sturdy so you don't have to worry about your rings flying everywhere if you accidentally bump it. Definitely gonna buy more soon to fit my other ring. 💕 I highly recommend purchasing!!" —Kitty
Get it from Amazon for $8.98+ (available in seven colors).
12. A monochromatic rainbow ceramic wall planter so you can add some hints of greenery to your room without having to commit to a giant plant you certainly wouldn't be able to keep alive.
Holistic Habitat is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home decor and furniture.
Promising review: "Can’t recommend these enough. I bought two of the four available styles for an art wall and I completely adore them." —Megan C.
Get it from Holistic Habitat for $49 (also available in a sun, hook, or hills design).