Not To Toot My Own Horn, But I’ve Just Compiled A List Of 40 Of The Best Home Products You’ve Seen In A While

Promising review: "Ok, so I had been looking into buying a new couch but I only wanted a nice leather one and they are SOOO EXPENSIVE. I decided to try and fix ours and I am SOO HAPPY with the results!! I bought two $52 boxes of poly fill (used 1 1/4 total, so I still have a lot left). I cut open each of the three sections of the inner cushions of each back cushion, re-stuffed them, and sewed them back up. It took me about a day and half. I want to get some furniture foam to plump up the seat cushions (but that is another project and significantly more money), but the end result is a HUGE improvement! The couch looks (and feels) a million times better! Wish I done this years ago! The first 'before' pic has a back cushion already stuffed because I didn’t think to take a pic until after I already stuffed a cushion. If you are thinking this won’t work (like I was), you are wrong. DO IT!!!!" —Geoff

Get a 32-oz. bag from Amazon for $10.19 (available in nine sizes).