I Don’t Wanna Worry You, But Before And After Pics For These 33 Cleaning Products May Scare You Into Buying Them

1. A rust remover spray that'll help get rid of those unsightly orange stains that definitely do not match the rest of your bathroom aesthetic. Plus, get ready...all you have to do is spray it and leave it!! *NO SCRUBBING* Wow, just think of all the other stuff you can clean while this is removing all the rust for you.
Bonus! This stuff doesn't just work on rust stains around your house; it is also safe for fabrics and can get out those tough yellowy stains on your clothes.
Promising review: "We get bad hard water stains in our shower, and it's a chore I DREAD doing. Our shower was so grossly stained orange from the hard water even after a vinegar clean that it was embarrassing. I've tried everything from a natural cleaner to strong CLR types of cleaners, but nothing compares quality OR cost-wise to this product. This will be a repeat order from me. I didn't even have to scrub or wipe. After spraying and letting it sit for about five minutes, it practically took care of itself. Stains that were a bit more ingrained took a small bit of effort to wipe off, but nowhere near the elbow grease I needed to previously put into cleaning. After only spraying, it was practically gone just from that short soak. I feel so much better about the cleanliness of my bathroom now, and don't feel embarrassed to leave the curtain open. Excellent product!" —Alyssa Gonzales
2. An overnight tank cleaner to lend you a hand by cleaning your toilet tank while you get some much deserved shut-eye after a long day. Now you can have sweet dreams instead of nightmares thinking about everything that's been hiding in there....
Promising review: "According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." —Nicole
3. A container of The Pink Stuff because this slightly abrasive paste is literally amazing and can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface that you couldn't get rid of with any other products (without extra elbow grease)!
Promising review: "Finally got around to trying this stuff. Lived up to the hype, really a 'miracle' paste as it is effective at cleaning many things. So far, I’ve used it to clean my stove, stainless kitchen sink, and shower (doors and all), and it worked. Also got rid of a deep stain on my kitchen counter that Clorox wipes couldn’t get out. Picked up so much dirt the microfiber towels I used got thrown away; I couldn’t see them being cleaned well enough to reuse. Seriously thinking about ditching all my other kitchen/bathroom cleaners and just using this because so far, it seems to do it all. And it’s not super expensive either. They’ve got another fan in me!" —sunsean
4. Or The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for a tough-on-grime and streak-free clean. Just like its ~pasty~ sibling, this stuff works hard so you don't have to — counters, floors, ceramic, tile, pots and pans, grills, and any other hard surface you can think of will be looking fresh and clean in no time.
Promising review: "Glad I found this product on TikTok. Does 95%–100% of the job in seconds! Definitely worth the money." —Mother of 4
5. An EasyWring microfiber spin mop to help you achieve those shiny and ✨sparkly floors✨ you've always dreamed of. The microfiber mop head is ~machine washable~ and incredibly effective at picking up the dirt and grime that is constantly brought into your house.
The bucket this mop comes with has a built-in wringer and splash guard so you don't have to worry about flopping a sopping wet mop onto the floor, creating a bigger mess than you originally started with. Also, the mop head uses millions of strands of advanced microfiber to effectively capture dirt and grime with just plain water, aka there is no need for harsh chemicals.
Promising review: "I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button. Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour. A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun. MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
6. A bottle of Dawn Powerwash with so many uses: greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes, and more. For really stuck-on messes, simply spray a layer and leave it for a few minutes. When you come back, you'll be able to wipe away all the grime with ease.
The bundle comes with one spray bottle and three refills.
Promising review: "My daughter told me about this, but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long. It's amazing for all the caked-on baking dishes, and it cuts through grease like magic. And it even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets, and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." —Maria Kerr
7. Bottle-cleaning tablets so your emotional support water bottle you've been using every day for the past year (…without washing…) can be restored back to its freshly purchased state that is *actually* safe to drink out of.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical that this would work on my deeply coffee-stained, stainless-steel coffee tumblers. Usually I have to boil hot water and use vinegar and dishwashing liquid in them and let them sit overnight to get them clean. So I was definitely skeptical how one small tablet with warm water for 20 minutes was going to get them sparkling. The truth of the matter is...it actually did a killer job! I popped one tablet in the bottom of each clean tumbler. Then, I added hot water that I had boiled on the stove (as an added benefit) and left them uncovered for 20 mins. Halfway through I stirred the water with a bottle brush and then let it sit for the remaining time. Before rinsing them out, I used a bottle brush again and then rinsed. OMG! SPARKLING LIKE NEW!!! SIMPLE, FAST, AND EASY. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Bliss Om
8. A jetted tub cleaner because idk if you've heard, but those jets can get DISGUSTING...like, never-use-a-shared-tub disgusting. But unfortunately, that gunk doesn't stay only in the hotel tubs; it can build up in your tub at home. Clean out those jets, and stop being afraid of using your tub to its full potential.
Oh Yuk is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in PhD chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.
Promising review: "We bought a house with a jetted tub. I had anxiety about using the tub because I didn’t know what kind of germs and funk were in the jets. I ordered Oh Yuk before we even closed escrow. And when escrow did close, I got my keys and immediately used Oh Yuk in the tub. The junk that came out was soo gross! I ran it four times and now the tub jets are spotless. It was great being able to take a bath and not worry about someone else’s dirt and funk in my bath water. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" —Niki D.
9. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the *nasty* you can't see. Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod and marvel at the results. Seriously, how can we trust a machine to clean our dishes when the inside is so disgusting?!
Promising review: "This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS! So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." —M
10. A cleaning gel to help get rid of any gnarly buildup hiding in your washing machine gasket…because who knew how nasty it could get in there?! And now that you do know, no doubt it'll be added to your monthly cleaning list so it never gets that gross again. This stuff couldn't be easier to use — just layer it on and let it sit for a few hours or overnight and then easily wipe it away.
This isn't just for washing machines, you can use it pretty much anywhere — sinks, bathtubs, tiles, window sills, you name it!
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel on the mold and left it sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
