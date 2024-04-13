35 Amazing Beauty Products So You Can Upgrade Your Whole Routine

1. A Revlon One-Step dryer that will give you a salon-like blowout in the comfort of your own home. No more juggling a blow-dryer and a hair brush — this tool combines them and will make your life soooo much easier.
P.S. Revlon also has a One-Step Styler specifically for curly hair for only $32.62! It has over 40,000 5-star ratings and is just as loved as this original One-Step dryer.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this product. I haven’t had to use a blow dryer or straightener since getting this. It is so easy to use and cuts my time in 1/2. My hair is thinning as I age and this gives me much more body to my hair. Wish I got one of these years ago." —Kelly Carreiro
"Omg! It really works on natural 4c hair!! This thing is amazing and what I have been needing for a long time! I was skeptical and thought only worked on people that already had good hair. So not true!!! I’m so impressed! It’s sturdy and heavy. The hot gets really hot and the cool it really cool! To get the results I achieved, I washed and towel blotted my hair. Added a little castor oil and dried using a rolling motion. My hair was completely dry in about 15 minutes! It’s so nice and fluffy and has so much body! Oh yeah I have to mention that when drying and using the rolling motion, the cord turns along with it so you don’t have to worry about it curling and knotting up! I hope it lasts a while because this is my go-to now!!" —Ree Ree
2. A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara because idk about you, but the thought of putting on fake lashes every day sounds like ~a lot~ of work, especially when products like this exist and can give you the same look with soo much less effort.
Promising review: "I have used every mascara on the planet (not literally but I have tried dozens) from the most expensive to the least. This little jewel is the best-kept mascara secret ever! Lifts and separates lashes with no clumping, and did you see this price?? Trust me, this is a must have for any make-up collection. You absolutely can't go wrong with this!" —Amazon Customer
3. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising reviews: "I read reviews about this primer and at the price, I was a little skeptical. I threw my more expensive primer away as soon as I got this! Very nice coverage, just remember a little bit goes a long way!" —Byron
"I was skeptical but after trying this Poreless Putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
4. Eyeshadow patches to achieve those ~crisp~ eyeliner and shadow lines that you cannot ever seem to get perfect by just freehanding. Not to mention they'll help protect the rest of your face from fallen makeup.
These have adhesive on the back so nothing moves around in the process.
Promising review: "My prayers were finally answered. I’ve been looking for something like this for a long time. It keeps eye shadow from getting on the cheeks which tends to happen every time I apply eyeshadow. These strips catch all the falling eye makeup. I’m glad I found them. Highly recommend." —Frequent shopper
5. A Korean microdermabrasion mitt so you can finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than we might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Watch one TikToker use it to remove their self-tanner buildup here!
Promising reviews: "I love these mitts so much, I wish I found them sooner! For me, brushes and loofahs don’t give me enough exfoliation and they fall apart and get gross too fast. These mitts are perfect. Also, they are way more cost effective and easier to use than a sugar scrub type product. I feel like these mitts will last a long time, and they’re easy to clean and have a loop so you can hang them to dry in your shower. I keep one at my place and one at my boyfriend's. They are a little rough so it’s not something you want to use more than twice per week, and use gentle motions in sensitive areas. My skin is so smooth after I use these and it’s helped me get rid of ingrown hairs on my bikini line. Just make sure to moisturize after using! I’m excited to use it for when I apply fake tan in the summer months." —Amazon Customer
"I'll be honest; I thought this would be another thing I saw on TikTok that was way overhyped. I have super dry skin and despite using lotions, oils, and gentle body washes. This thing is incredible. I don't think I've ever been this exfoliated in my life! Not a single flake or scaly patch in sight. 1,000/10." —Ruth Bromberg
6. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer, which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
7. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising review: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. — which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
8. A heatless hair curler to give you amazingly bouncy curls with no damage because there is no heat!! The curler is also made with satin to help prevent tangled hair.
This heatless curler comes as a set, so you'll also get two matching silk scrunchies and a hair clip with purchase!
Promising review: "I could not be more obsessed with this. I have stick-straight hair and I'm a new mom. I love feeling glam but have about seven minutes to get ready every morning. I put these in when I go to sleep at night. They're comfy and only take two minutes to put in. And when I wake up, I pull them out in 15 seconds, mist with hairspray, and I have bouncy curls for the rest of the day. Works better than curling irons for me!" —nikki liu
9. Or a 42-pack of no-heat curling rods you can use on any length or texture hair, and you don't have to worry about getting all caught up in Velcro like other curlers. Just wrap your hair around the rods, fold them, and when you take them out you'll be in awe of how good your hair looks.
Promising review: "I LOOOOVE these curlers! My hair is super long and it never does anything but awkwardly bend because it’s super poker straight! I have to have curlers in overnight to get any curl to stick and these are super comfortable to sleep in! My curls were amazing!! Finally an adorable spiral curl! What’s even better is the second day they STILL looked beautiful! I cannot rant and rave enough about how awesome these are!" —Amazon Customer
