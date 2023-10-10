37 Beauty Products That Seem Like They're Infused With Fairy Godmother Magic (They're That Good)

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer which will help make sure that smoky eye (that you spent way longer on than you'd like to admit) actually lasts through the night instead of melting off your face as soon as you walk out the door. Yes, even past when the clock strikes midnight.
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
2. And a long-lasting makeup setting spray that'll protect all your hard work and prevent it from smudging or fading. 🙌🏼 Honestly the only explanation for this is that it is some magical potion.
BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend."
Promising reviews: "I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon. I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished, similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical. I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" —latp
Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
3. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set to create absolutely luscious lips for anyone who likes the look of lip fillers but not the price or commitment. You're probably gonna have to apologize to your friend who just got filler done before you discovered this product.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A tea tree and peppermint remedy soap with a plethora of uses — it helps improve skin irritations (we're talking dry skin, skin infections, acne, athlete's foot, nourishes skin, ringworm, jock itch, and more!) helps reduce odors, and is just overall nourishing for everyday use. Dare I say we have found the holy grail of soaps?!
Learn more about the many uses of tea tree oil at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I purchased Remedy Soap for my 'tween' daughter who was struggling with horrible armpit and foot odor. I tried everything to help her control this — men's deodorant, alcohol, lemon under her armpits, tea bags in her shoes, washing her clothes in vinegar etc. I was literally at my wits end by the time I came across this product on Amazon. After reading hundreds of positive reviews, I bought the soap with the hope that it would help significantly reduce her foot and armpit odor. To my amazement, it eliminated her odor completely!! She went through a whole day at school, including PE, and came home smelling as fresh as she did when she left that morning. That has NEVER happened this entire school year!! Needless to say, my husband and I are beyond pleased with our daughter's results. We now have the comfort of knowing that she won't have to continue suffering from the embarrassment of unnecessary body odor. I can't thank Honestie Naturals enough for this product. It has truly put a smile back on my family's faces." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in one- or two-pack).
5. A moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid serum that'll help hydrate your skin while working to minimize the appearance of your pores, leaving you looking smooth and glowy ✨. It also helps strengthen your skin's natural moisture barrier and can calm irritation and redness. It's so good you'll think your fairy godmother cast a spell to make this magical serum!
Promising review: "I’m a woman of a certain age and use this hyaluronic acid serum every night. It’s hydrating without being heavy or pore-clogging. Sometimes I follow with Soft Glow facial oil or Cocoon Replenishing cream. I think my skin looks pretty darn good! Very happy I discovered Ghost Democracy!" —Karen W.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $36.
6. A deeply conditioning hair mask made with castor oil and biotin that'll help bring your hair back from dry and damaged to healthy and hydrated. Bonus: it'll help reduce shedding and breakage!
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products. This hair mask is designed for all hair types to help repair breakage, heat, and color damage.
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." —Dawn M.
Get it from Amazon for $18.04.
7. A popular foot exfoliant peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of five to seven days) from your feet to reveal incredible smoothness. You never know when Prince Charming is going to arrive and try putting a glass slipper on your foot...
Check out a TikTok of the foot peel in action.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days. (With remarkably softer feet in two weeks!)
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet. It came with two soaking uses so I used the second on my sister. 10/10 would recommend!!" —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $16.89+ (available in two sizes, 12 scents and four quantities).
8. An E.l.f putty primer so you can feel confident that the makeup you just spent a lot of time on will actually stay in place all day. Plus this primer is designed to help reduce the appearance of your pores, so your skin will look extra ~smooth~ and hydrated.
Promising review: "I was skeptical but after trying this poreless putty my mind is forever changed! It shrunk my pores and made them seem like they were gone forever! Apply it and then apply foundation. It makes my skin feel great! No bad odor and doesn't make my skin oily! I will keep using this product!" —Christy
Get it from Amazon for $9.
9. A Denman styling brush that will help you form perfectly styled and defined curls while also detangling and reducing frizz — talk about a win–win–win–win.
Promising review: "I never would have believed I would go against everything I thought I knew about curls. As someone who has had a love/hate relationship with my hair, it had taken years to perfect my method of wide tooth comb in the shower and never would think to put a brush through my wet hair. After my curl expert hair stylist rocked my world by using this brush, I’ve converted! And my curls have never been more uniform, less frizzy, hold better the next day, etc. Go for it, curly one!" —Patricia
Get it from Amazon for $22.54+ (available in two colors).
For more info on how to use it, check out this instructional video!
10. Glossier Wowder, and no, the name isn't a lie, you will say "wow" every time you put it on because you forget how well it softens shine and smooths skin. Your foundation lasting all night is just the icing on the cake.
BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal has this and says, "I had been meaning to give this a whirl since its release a few years ago, and, boy, I don't know why I waited so long to snag it because this stuff has changed the game. I recently moved from New York to California and, let me tell you, with this change in climate, my skin has gone through every phase imaginable: Painfully flaky with patches of dryness, breakouts beyond belief, and shine, ooh, so much shine you'd think there had been an oil spill. (And I'm telling you all of this because no matter what I put on my face, makeup never sits on it quite like I want it to.) Enter Wowder — the pillowy-soft powder that has done the unthinkable: blurred my imperfections and sets my concealer without leaving a chalky residue. Now any time I catch my reflection in the mirror I literally have to do a double take. My skin appears smoother and any fine lines look so much softer. A little goes a long way — and now I can leave my house with a little more confidence and return with a look that hasn't wavered."
Oh! And it's vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I have pretty oily skin and I always look shiny by the end of the day. This setting powder left me with a matte finish that lasted all day. :)" —Sammy
Get it from Glossier for $22 (available in four shades).
11. Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 Cleansing Balm that'll remove every last speck of your makeup. (Yup, even waterproof mascara doesn't stand a chance!) It features Japanese pearl barley, which melts into your skin to hydrate while cleansing away impurities.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily). With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" —Deetje Frederick
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
12. A leave-in conditioning spray designed for 👏🏼 all 👏🏼 hair types. Just apply it after you wash your hair and watch the frizz, dryness, and damage d i s a p p e a r.
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free haircare products for all hair types.
Promising review: "I got this in my Ipsy glam bag a few years ago and was mad when I ran out. I randomly saw this the other day and remembered how much I had loved it previously. This product is amazing!! My hair feels like pure silk! It’s sooo soft and smooth after using this. I’ve used so many other products, expensive ones, and nothing works as well as this! I highly recommend this!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $25.
13. A bottle of Blume's meltdown acne oil that will help combat acne-prone skin while still keeping your face moisturized. Use it directly on your face or mix it in with your daily moisturizer and it'll help fight your skincare woes all day long. ✨ Don't worry, this is safe for sensitive skin *and* can be worn under your makeup.
See why one TikToker is a fan here!
Blume is a BIPOC-, woman-, and family-owned small biz based in Vancouver that makes cruelty-free, vegan, environmentally-friendly skincare in snazzy packaging.
Promising review: "Been using Meltdown for two weeks straight and I'm happy to say that it has done wonders for my skin. It has brightened up my complexion and kept my skin moisturized during these cold winter months. Don't skip out on this magic serum." —