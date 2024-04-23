32 Products For Those Beauty Issues You Didn’t Know You Could Actually Resolve

1. A keloid minimizer because sometimes no matter how well you take care of your new piercing, you just get hit with the keloid curse. This is designed to help reduce the size of the uncomfortable bump so you don't have to end up taking out your adorable new earring.
Note: This product is not an overnight miracle. Apply this 2–3 times a day, be patient, and you'll start to see the results.
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done and it was getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this and started using it and in less than two weeks my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick!" —Jordan Caprigno
2. An electric gua sha wayyy fancier than your current version. This bad boy has infared light and nine levels of heat and vibration to add a whole new level of luxury to your facial massage. It can help reduce tightness and puffiness in your face and jaw while also helping improve your circulation. Seriously stop thinking about getting this and just do it.
Promising review: "I've been using this gua sha tool for a few weeks now and I'm already seeing a difference in my skin texture and tone. The natural sibin bian stone feels luxurious and the red light therapy has helped reduce my acne and inflammation. The customizable heat and vibration settings make it easy to personalize my self-care routine. I have also been a longtime user of gua sha on my shoulders for whenever I feel overheated. Using the smart stone’s vibration and red light makes me feel even more relaxed! Overall, I'm very impressed with this product and would highly recommend it to anyone looking to elevate their self-care game!" —The Amazonian
3. Bawdy butt sheet masks because those cheeks deserve some lovin' too! The masks use caffeine to help retexturize your bum so you get a butt that is, well, smoother than a baby's bottom!
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a mask for the butt lol, but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness! I would recommend trying it, but I will be purchasing more for sure. 👍" –Lauren
4. A stainless-steel tongue scraper designed to scrape away your bad breath, but reviewers have also found that it helped them experience flavors more intensely! Squeaky clean mouth AND more flavorful food? Sign me up!
Promising review: "I hate brushing my tongue, I also hate having bad breath, decided to try a tongue scraper. I was skeptical about the claim that it doesn’t trigger the gag reflex but I gave it a try and it’s amazing. It doesn’t make me gag like brushing, it cleans my tongue way more effectively than brushing and the gunk doesn’t come back as fast. My breath smells better, things taste better and my mouth feels cleaner. I love this thing!" —Jo. K.
5. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel so you can quickly remove allllll your calluses. Reviewers praise this for dissolving dead skin in ~minutes~ so buckle up, your feet are about to be smooootthh.
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
Promising review: "I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked. Before I used this, my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the calluses were literally melting off! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." —Kiki
6. Or a popular exfoliant foot peel that is both horrifying (!) and satisfying. After wearing the booties for an hour, you will watch layers of skin peel away (over the course of 6–11 days) from your feet to reveal a smoothness you haven't experienced since you learned to walk.
Promising review: "Yes, TikTok made me buy it. But let me tell you...I've bought it again and again. Every few months I use this and there's no substitute. I tried a different brand once I found at DSW and the results were not the same. Anyway, if there's any chance I'll be in sandals or barefoot or going to get a massage, I will use this to be sure no one has to see my nasty heels. The peeling process is kind of gross, yes, but it's got to go somewhere. Plus, be patient...let it peel naturally, with a little help each day by soaking your feet in water for a few minutes, as recommended, and then gently rubbing your feet. Absolutely love it." —Laurie
7. Truly Beauty boob polish designed to help smooth and tighten your skin using an acai and retinol formula while also reducing the appearance of fine lines and stretch marks, if that's something you're looking to do (but don't let anyone tell you your stretch marks aren't beautiful!). Let's not forget to mention that reviewers are raving about how good it smells. Just don't be tempted to take a bite....
8. A reviewer-beloved anti-dandruff shampoo that'll get to the root (see what I did there…like hair roots…) of the problem. This shampoo can help stop what is causing the dandruff, instead of just trying to treat the symptoms of flaking hair and itchiness.
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b-4c curls mentioning it worked for them. The main ingredient in this is an antifungal.
Promising review: "I saw this product from a TikTok video. I was hesitant. I have been dealing with dandruff for almost 10 years, fortunately not that heavy but enough where it was embarrassing. I tried everything. Leave-in conditioner, tea tree oil, Head & Shoulders, etc. One brand did work for a couple of days but that's it. But this product has worked EFFECTIVELY. Dandruff free for two months so far. Can leave your hair feeling a little dry so just use conditioner and it will balance out. If other products aren't working for you with dandruff I can confidently recommend this one." —Martin C.
9. A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick formulated with Iceland glacial water to help tighten skin and reduce the appearance of dark circles that you thought were a permanent fixture on your face since you cannot seem to get enough sleep. I mean come on, the adorable little bear PLUS fancy glacier water from Iceland all while making me look like I actually slept last night?! Sign me up.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
10. Or a firming eye cream with powerful, deep hydration to help reduce puffiness and dark circles so you can nip 'em in the bud instead of wasting time every morning trying to cover them with makeup. This cruelty-free and vegan cream is infused with vitamin C, vitamin E, rosehip seed oil, and hibiscus flower extract to help brighten and firm your skin. And all you have to do is pat a little bit of this under your eyes and carry on with your day (without any extra ~bag~gage).
Promising review: "I found this eye cream on Instagram through an influencer and also seeing videos on TikTok and thought you know what, let me give it a try. And I have to say it's a great product. It's extremely moisturizing and feels great on the skin. I've been using it for just a little bit now and I've seen slightly less indentations around my eyes. So I'm excited to see after using it longer what my results are going to be! I say try it!" —Kindle Customer
11. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream infused with caffeine, guarana extract, and coconut oil that could simultaneously tighten *and* smooth skin, perfect if that's the aesthetic you're looking for. And if you're happy with your skin ~au naturel~ (which you should be cause you are GORG), buy this just for the scent. Reviewers are swooning over the smell…some say they don't even bother wearing perfume anymore.
Check out a TikTok showing why one TikToker loves the Bum Bum cream.
Promising review: "Like so many, I was brainwashed by TikTok into buying this rather expensive lotion...then I bought one for my mom and one for my sister and five more for myself as they became harder to find. My favorite thing about it is the smell. Lightly tropical/coconutty but nothing overwhelming. Every time I wear it people say, 'What are you WEARING?' like I have some amazing perfume on. Besides that, it really is a great moisturizer. I’m not usually a sucker for marketing but this was so worth it." —Kristen
